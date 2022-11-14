ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locals litter all-conference lists for golf, tennis; GH's Wilton named D1 tennis coach of the year

By Tribune Staff
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 3 days ago
After his team made the state finals for the first time under his tenure, Grand Haven’s Chris Wilton was named as Division 1’s Coach of the Year by the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association.

It was a fitting cap to the end of a fantastic season for the Buccaneers – they were third place in the OK Red, and secured a third-place finish at regional competition to earn a first team berth in the state finals since 2010.

