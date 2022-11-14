Ask any of the Lincoln County Gleaner volunteers what they do during the week, and the answer is usually, “Clean up vegetables.”. From washing leeks to trimming beets, I usually have them hard at work making ugly vegetables beautiful again. Ugly might be too harsh of a word; most of the gleaned vegetables are second picks, or slightly misshapen vegetables, sometimes limp and in need of some rehydration. The volunteers do a good job of cleaning them up, so that the vegetables move quickly at share tables, and nothing is left hanging around the distribution center.

LINCOLN COUNTY, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO