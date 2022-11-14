Read full article on original website
We’ve talked a lot about letters to the editor in this space over the last few months. Now we get to pivot to correspondence to a different recipient: good ol’ Saint Nick. The Lincoln County News is excited to publish our Letters to Santa supplement, a tradition started last year. Using special stationery that is available at The Lincoln County News office at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle, on our website at lcnme.com, or any of the distribution sites listed below, children of all ages can write a letter to Father Christmas detailing what they would like to see under the tree.
Orianna B. Mank
Orianna B. Mank, 79, of Nobleboro, passed away on Nov. 15, 2022, at the Sussman House in Rockport, after a period of declining health. Orianna was born on Oct. 12, 1943, in Damariscotta, the daughter of John Feyler and Mary (Winslow) Feyler. Orianna graduated from Waldoboro High School in the...
Randy Stephen Dudley
Randy Stephen Dudley, 66, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2022. Randy was born on Sept. 18, 1956 in Rockland, he was one of six children born to Walter L. and Mary P. Nystrom Dudley. Randy grew up in Rockland where he attended local...
Sixth Annual Villages of Light Festival
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Santa Meet & Greet (Lincoln Academy Commons Area) 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Kids Crafts (while waiting for turn to talk to Santa) 12:30-1:50 p.m.: The Muppet Christmas Carol (Lincoln Academy Commons Area) 4:30 p.m./at dark: Parade through the Twin Villages (if interested...
Town of Alna
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Town of Alna is seeking proposals from contractors qualified to provide all or any part of the desired scope of Winter plowing services for the 2022-2023 plowing season. The desired bid specifications can be found on the town’s website at alna.maine.gov/government/requests for proposals (RFPs) and bids, or from the Alna town clerk (alnaclerk@gmail.com or 586-5313).
Attention Newcastle Residents:
The office will also be closed November 24 & 25, 2022 for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The Office will reopen on Monday November 28, 2022. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
New Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station Manager Renews Local Connections
Nobleboro-Jefferson Transfer Station Manager John Arsenault sees a bright future in his new position. For him it represents a new challenge and a return home. Arsenault started at the transfer station on Oct. 7 and looks forward to renewing acquaintances both with people he knew when he was younger and with those he worked with at Bath Iron Works for 23 years.
Bringing Food Home
Ask any of the Lincoln County Gleaner volunteers what they do during the week, and the answer is usually, “Clean up vegetables.”. From washing leeks to trimming beets, I usually have them hard at work making ugly vegetables beautiful again. Ugly might be too harsh of a word; most of the gleaned vegetables are second picks, or slightly misshapen vegetables, sometimes limp and in need of some rehydration. The volunteers do a good job of cleaning them up, so that the vegetables move quickly at share tables, and nothing is left hanging around the distribution center.
Stars Fine Jewelry Offers One Last Christmas Gift to Community
Stars Fine Jewelry, a staple of downtown Damariscotta since 1994, is offering one last Christmas gift to the community before closing — an up to 70% off sale on all the merchandise in the store, co-owner and operator Frieda Hanlon said during an interview on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “Our...
Watercolors by Peggy Farrell at the Bristol Area Library
The watercolors and oil paintings of New Harbor artist Peggy Farrell are now on display at the Bristol Area Library through early March. A long time resident of New Harbor, Farrell is largely self-taught and developed her talent attending local workshops and community education programs in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Maine.
Area Native Becomes New Bristol Town Administrator
Rachel Bizarro, who was born in Damariscotta and grew up in Bristol Mills, feels like she was made for the job of Bristol town administrator. “I felt like the ad spoke to me, like they were looking for somebody from Bristol, with (municipal) experience,” Bizarro said during an interview on her first day in the new post, officially as interim town administrator, Monday, Nov. 14.
Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner
On Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, Lincoln County Assembly of God will host a free Thanksgiving meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, vegetable and apple pie. Meals will be served to take home. Simply come by the church to receive a meal and enjoy all that great home cooking.
Sharon E. Moody
Sharon E. Moody, 68, passed away on Nov. 15, 2022. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. A full obituary will be published at a later date. You are invited to share your...
Five Actors Find Their Way in a Place That’s ‘Halfway There’
Before rehearsals began, director John Mulcahy knew the characters inhabiting the play “Halfway There” better than any of the actors. By opening night he said the actors will know them better than he ever could. All five cast members of the Lincoln County Community Theater production have spent...
2023 JHS Calendars Available
Teacher Edna Parlin’s alert 7th and 8th grade students in 1965-66 have lots of smiles for the photographer. This Jefferson Village School photo is the most recent photo included in the 2023 Jefferson Historical Society’s Vintage photos calendar. Businesses, organizations and people featured for the 2023 edition include...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 160 calls for service for the period of Nov. 8-15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,503 calls for service. Nov. 2, Joshua R. Lund, 34, Whitefield, Kennebec County warrant for failure to appear on charges of aggravated assault; aggravated criminal mischief; assault, and violating condition of release, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset.
Mary Ann Morse
Mary Ann Morse is now resting in peace. She passed away on Nov. 15, 2022 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus. She was born on Jan. 11, 1941, in Augusta to Virgil L. and Ethelyn Gibson Morse. She was also adored by her grandparents, Virgil Sr. and Lydia Morse, where she spent much of her time on the family farm in North Waldoboro, the home of Morse’s Sauerkraut.
Joyce Frances Richards
Joyce Frances Richards passed away on Nov. 10, 2022, at Pen Bay Medical Center, after a period of declining health. Joyce was born on Oct. 7, 1944, in Waldoboro, the daughter of Raymond Burns Sr. and Jennie (Simmons) Burns. Joyce attended local schools. Joyce babysat many children as well as...
LincolnHealth Continues to See Low COVID-19 Case Counts
LincolnHealth has seen three consecutive weeks of single-digit positivity rates for COVID-19 cases and had one of the “best weeks in recent months for COVID-19 numbers” this past week, according to hospital spokesperson John Martins. “It’s encouraging that we’ve seen three consecutive weeks under double-digit percentages of positives,...
