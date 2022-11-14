Read full article on original website
The historic Grand Avenue Garage was eventually demolished but was on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic and beautiful Bellerive Hotel that opened in 1922 was eventually converted into an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
The historic Baker-Vawter Building built in 1920 on Wyandotte was repurposed into lofts in 2005 thanks to SWD ArchitectsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Gotham Apartments constructed in 1919 are still used todayCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
MLB
Royals pursuing new ballpark in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals made official what has long been the vision surrounding their franchise on Tuesday: They are planning to leave Kauffman Stadium and have started exploring downtown ballpark options for the future. Royals owner John Sherman wrote an open letter to Royals fans and the Kansas City...
MLB
Cubs protect 4 prospects from Rule 5 Draft
CHICAGO -- The Cubs have been discussing their crowded roster situation since the summer months. As Chicago navigated through another rebuilding year last season, there were internal promotions and Major League auditions happening with this week's roster deadline in mind. On Tuesday, the Cubs decided to add prospects Kevin Alcantara,...
MLB
Crew adds Singleton, 3 prospects to 40-man
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers added three of their top prospects to the 40-man roster on Tuesday along with a surprise in veteran slugger Jon Singleton, ensuring that all four players would remain in the organization in 2023 with a chance to break into the big leagues. By adding Singleton along...
MLB
Marlins make trade, add prospects ahead of Rule 5 Draft
MIAMI -- The Marlins made a flurry of changes to their 40-man roster ahead of Tuesday night's deadline to protect players eligible for the Rule 5 Draft, including the execution of a four-player trade with the Rays and adding three relief prospects. Since the offseason began, Marlins general manager Kim...
MLB
Braves protect trio ahead of Rule 5 Draft
The deadline to set the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 Draft was on Tuesday, so the Braves selected infielder Braden Shewmake and right-handers Roddery Muñoz and Darius Vines to the Major League roster, while designating right-hander Silvino Bracho, outfielder Guillermo Heredia and right-hander William Woods for assignment.
MLB
Phils aim to 'push the needle' with offseason moves
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies know they must take advantage of their World Series momentum. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski sounds prepared to do just that. You know managing partner John Middleton is. So is manager Rob Thomson. “I look at seasons like this,” Thomson said Wednesday afternoon at Citizens...
MLB
Anderson's departure adds wrinkle to Dodgers' pitching plans
LOS ANGELES -- Left-hander Tyler Anderson had a huge decision to make on Tuesday. He could accept the Dodgers’ one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer or he could decline it in order to pursue a multiyear deal. In the end, Anderson is staying in Southern California, but he’ll play for...
MLB
Angels protect two underdog prospects
ANAHEIM -- The Angels added left-hander Kolton Ingram and right-hander José Soriano to their 40-man roster on Tuesday, ahead of the 3 p.m. PT deadline to protect eligible prospects from the Rule 5 Draft. Three Angels players were designated for assignment to clear roster space: right-handers Touki Toussaint and...
MLB
Rangers fill roster by protecting 6 prospects
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers added six players to the 40-man roster on Tuesday, ahead of the 5 p.m. CT deadline to protect prospects from the Rule 5 Draft: infielders Luisangel Acuña and Jonathan Ornelas; infielder/outfielder Dustin Harris; and right-handed pitchers Zak Kent, Owen White and Cole Winn. Earlier in...
MLB
Bader attends Safe at Home Gala, talks future with Yanks
NEW YORK -- Like several other current and former Yankees, center fielder Harrison Bader was in attendance last week for Joe Torre’s Safe At Home Foundation Gala, the proceeds of which benefit children afflicted by violence and abuse in their homes, schools and communities. Before the Gala started, Bader...
MLB
Like Bogaerts, Eovaldi rejects qualifying offer
If Nathan Eovaldi returns to the Red Sox next season, it will be on a multiyear deal. The righty, who pitched for Boston the last five seasons, rejected the team’s $19.65 million qualifying offer on Tuesday. Players who accept qualifying offers are signed to their respective teams for the...
MLB
Cards add No. 24 prospect Thomas to 40-man
The Cardinals added left-hander Connor Thomas, who was voted the Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Year earlier this week, to their 40-man roster on Tuesday. That means Thomas -- St. Louis' No. 24-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline -- won’t be in jeopardy in the Rule 5 Draft next month.
MLB
Dodgers add four prospects to 40-man roster
LOS ANGELES -- Prior to Tuesday’s 3 p.m. PT deadline, the Dodgers protected catcher Diego Cartaya, infielder Michael Busch and outfielders Andy Pages and Jonny DeLuca from next month's Rule 5 Draft by adding them to the club's 40-man roster. Of the group, the headliner is Cartaya, who is...
MLB
Rays' top two prospects among 40-man additions
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays stared down their annual dilemma as Tuesday’s reserve list deadline approached, needing to protect a small horde of talented prospects from the Rule 5 Draft but lacking the 40-man roster space to keep them all. Tampa Bay’s front office worked through the roster crunch...
MLB
The strongest and weakest free agent positions
Need a shortstop this winter? You’re in luck, because there are four big-time stars in Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson. If that’s too rich for your liking, there are competent veterans like José Iglesias or Elvis Andrus. Point is, you can staff the spot if you need to.
MLB
Giants more aggressive than usual in Rule 5 prep
Shortstop Marco Luciano and outfielder Luis Matos were among the six Giants prospects who were added to the 40-man roster on Tuesday, granting them protection from next month's Rule 5 Draft. The Giants also shielded right-handers Tristan Beck, Keaton Winn and Jose Cruz and infielder Brett Wisely, who was acquired...
MLB
O's add No. 2 prospect Rodriguez, 4 others to 40-man
Grayson Rodriguez was added to Baltimore’s 40-man roster. And that move came as the easiest decision the Orioles will make all offseason. The deadline for MLB teams to add Rule 5-eligible players to 40-man rosters was Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. Those who are eligible and weren't protected can potentially be taken by any other MLB club during the Rule 5 Draft, which is set for Dec. 7 at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.
MLB
Padres reach agreement to bring back righty Martinez (sources)
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres are taking a major step toward fortifying their pitching depth, poised to bring right-hander Nick Martinez back to San Diego. Martinez and the Padres have agreed on a three-year contract worth $26 million, with options that could take it to $42 million, sources said. The club has not yet confirmed the deal, which is pending a physical.
MLB
D-backs trade for young power righty, set 40-man roster
PHOENIX -- The D-backs wanted to upgrade their bullpen this winter and add some more power arms to the mix. They feel they took a step forward in both directions Tuesday by acquiring right-hander Carlos Vargas from the Guardians in exchange for Minor League right-hander Ross Carver. Vargas, 23, was...
MLB
As expected, Swanson declines qualifying offer from Braves
ATLANTA -- Shortstop Dansby Swanson rejected his qualifying offer on Tuesday. This concluded a procedural move that will allow the Braves to gain a compensatory Draft pick if the shortstop signs with another team this winter. There was never a reason to think Swanson would accept Atlanta’s qualifying offer, which...
