KLTV
Cass County Jail back in state compliance
LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - The Cass County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list. Charles Obin Spraberry, 42, of Atlanta, escaped from the jail on Aug. 29. He was apprehended on Aug. 31. It is customary for the Texas Commissioner on Jail Standards to inspect jails...
ktalnews.com
Student arrested after gun found at ETX high school
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers arrested a student at Hughes Springs High School in Cass County after a loaded gun was found on campus. According to a release from Hughes Springs ISD, a drug dog and handler were conducting a random search around 8:55 a.m. Thursday morning when they found a loaded gun inside a student’s car. The dog handler and Officer Mosley immediately took possession of the handgun.
ktoy1047.com
Investigators arrest officer after phone search
25-year-old Ki-Jona Wells of Idabel, Oklahoma, is a former correctional officer employed with the Telford Unit in New Boston. The Texas Office of the Inspector General sent investigators with a search warrant to the prison on September 14 to search Wells’ pickup. During the search, investigators recovered a cellular...
Couple indicted for kidnapping and murdering pregnant Arkansas woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo. Today’s indictment replaces […]
Fruitvale Man Jailed On Felony DWI Charge
4 Others Booked On Misdemeanor Intoxication Charges. A 38-year-old Fruitvale man was jailed on a felony DWI charge and four others were booked in on misdemeanor intoxication charges over the Nov. 11-13 weekend. SH 19 DWI Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley reported stopping a silver...
KLTV
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a man missing since Nov. 5 has been found approximately one-half mile from where he was las reported seen. William Chad Martin, 38 years of age, of Ore City, was found Wednesday in the Latch...
East Texas law enforcement looking for woman accused of spending $4,000 on stolen credit cards
TEXARAKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are looking for a woman who is wanted on a felony warrant for credit card abuse. The Texarkana Texas Police Department said Jennifer Sines is accused of stealing $4,000 from the cards. A local company saw they had strange charges on their credit cards in October, and […]
Report: Man killed in Wood County officer-involved shooting threatened deputy with gun, didn't follow commands
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — A man killed in a Wood County officer-involved shooting earlier this month pointed his gun at a deputy while he was intoxicated and did not follow commands before he was fatally shot, according to a newly released document. A report from the Texas Attorney General's...
Texarkana Police Need Your Help Locating This Woman For Credit Card Theft
Texarkana Texas Police need your help in locating a woman who now has a felony warrant out for her arrest for credit card abuse. The thing is, these credit cards are not hers to abuse.TTPD posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jennifer Sines. According to the...
ktoy1047.com
Police cancel BOLO
60-year-old Rosalyn Stewart was reported missing by her family after she left a residence on East 18th Street around 7 a.m. on November 14. Stewart’s family grew concerned when she could not be located. Stewart was located before 11 a.m. yesterday. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced funding...
easttexasradio.com
Upshur County Starts Moving Out Of Courthouse
The Upshur County court authorized the judge to go into an inter-local agreement with Gilmer ISD this week. As a result, they will relocate everyone in the courthouse for three years while they renovate the building and will move into a vacant school building. They project the renovations to cost under $14 million, according to Judge Tefteller. The Texas Historical Commission has decided to model the upgrades after the original courthouse they built around 1872.
Hope Police Need Your Help in Locating Missing Arkansas Teen
The Hope Police is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy. According to the Hope Police Facebook page, 16-year-old male teenager Sebastian Hernandez-Velazquez is missing. If you know or have seen Sebastian or know of any location where he may be, you are asked to contact the Hope...
ktoy1047.com
KTBS
Bowie County declares disaster relief in aftermath of tornado
TEXARKANA, Texas – In the aftermath of the Nov. 4 tornadic destruction, Bowie County commissioners on Monday voted to apply for federal disaster relief. Bowie County was hard hit and is still recovering from the EF-3 tornado that blew through the area. The hardest hit by the 140 mph...
KSLA
Teen found dead in front yard of house in Cass Co.; arrest made
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Cass County. The Atlanta Police Department says on Nov. 7 around 5 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old male lying in the yard dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Brandon Sprayberry.
KSLA
Salvation Army of Texarkana holds turkey giveaway for families in need
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army in Texarkana lent a helping hand to area families Thursday, Nov. 17. The nonprofit organization gave away 100 turkeys and food boxes just in time for Thanksgiving. San Terry is with the Salvation Army and says they teamed up with local sponsors to make this possible. She says the grocery boxes include special items for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas
Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh and youngest woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
Daingerfield teacher suspended for ‘unprofessional conduct’
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Daingerfield Lone Star ISD announced on Facebook Friday that a DLSISD teacher has been suspended after being reported by a student for unprofessional conduct. The teacher resigned after officials conducted an internal investigation into the reports, according to DLSISD. They added that the matter was the subject of much discussion on […]
It’s The 9th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk in Texarkana
Thanksgiving Day for a lot of people it means getting up early and preparing for a day of food, family and friends, but what about starting out the day differently this year? Join the fun at the 9th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk on Thanksgiving morning. It all takes place...
