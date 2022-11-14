ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

Cass County Jail back in state compliance

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - The Cass County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list. Charles Obin Spraberry, 42, of Atlanta, escaped from the jail on Aug. 29. He was apprehended on Aug. 31. It is customary for the Texas Commissioner on Jail Standards to inspect jails...
CASS COUNTY, TX
Student arrested after gun found at ETX high school

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers arrested a student at Hughes Springs High School in Cass County after a loaded gun was found on campus. According to a release from Hughes Springs ISD, a drug dog and handler were conducting a random search around 8:55 a.m. Thursday morning when they found a loaded gun inside a student’s car. The dog handler and Officer Mosley immediately took possession of the handgun.
CASS COUNTY, TX
Investigators arrest officer after phone search

25-year-old Ki-Jona Wells of Idabel, Oklahoma, is a former correctional officer employed with the Telford Unit in New Boston. The Texas Office of the Inspector General sent investigators with a search warrant to the prison on September 14 to search Wells’ pickup. During the search, investigators recovered a cellular...
NEW BOSTON, TX
Fruitvale Man Jailed On Felony DWI Charge

4 Others Booked On Misdemeanor Intoxication Charges. A 38-year-old Fruitvale man was jailed on a felony DWI charge and four others were booked in on misdemeanor intoxication charges over the Nov. 11-13 weekend. SH 19 DWI Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley reported stopping a silver...
FRUITVALE, TX
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a man missing since Nov. 5 has been found approximately one-half mile from where he was las reported seen. William Chad Martin, 38 years of age, of Ore City, was found Wednesday in the Latch...
ORE CITY, TX
Police cancel BOLO

60-year-old Rosalyn Stewart was reported missing by her family after she left a residence on East 18th Street around 7 a.m. on November 14. Stewart’s family grew concerned when she could not be located. Stewart was located before 11 a.m. yesterday. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced funding...
HOPE, AR
Upshur County Starts Moving Out Of Courthouse

The Upshur County court authorized the judge to go into an inter-local agreement with Gilmer ISD this week. As a result, they will relocate everyone in the courthouse for three years while they renovate the building and will move into a vacant school building. They project the renovations to cost under $14 million, according to Judge Tefteller. The Texas Historical Commission has decided to model the upgrades after the original courthouse they built around 1872.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
Hope Police Need Your Help in Locating Missing Arkansas Teen

The Hope Police is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy. According to the Hope Police Facebook page, 16-year-old male teenager Sebastian Hernandez-Velazquez is missing. If you know or have seen Sebastian or know of any location where he may be, you are asked to contact the Hope...
HOPE, AR
Hope police seek missing teen

16-year-old Sebastian Hernandez-Velazquez was reported missing yesterday by police. Hernandez-Velazquez is a thin Hispanic male with slightly curly brown hair. Anyone with information about his location should contact the Hope Police.
Bowie County declares disaster relief in aftermath of tornado

TEXARKANA, Texas – In the aftermath of the Nov. 4 tornadic destruction, Bowie County commissioners on Monday voted to apply for federal disaster relief. Bowie County was hard hit and is still recovering from the EF-3 tornado that blew through the area. The hardest hit by the 140 mph...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Teen found dead in front yard of house in Cass Co.; arrest made

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Cass County. The Atlanta Police Department says on Nov. 7 around 5 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old male lying in the yard dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Brandon Sprayberry.
CASS COUNTY, TX
Salvation Army of Texarkana holds turkey giveaway for families in need

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army in Texarkana lent a helping hand to area families Thursday, Nov. 17. The nonprofit organization gave away 100 turkeys and food boxes just in time for Thanksgiving. San Terry is with the Salvation Army and says they teamed up with local sponsors to make this possible. She says the grocery boxes include special items for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
TEXARKANA, AR
Daingerfield teacher suspended for ‘unprofessional conduct’

DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Daingerfield Lone Star ISD announced on Facebook Friday that a DLSISD teacher has been suspended after being reported by a student for unprofessional conduct. The teacher resigned after officials conducted an internal investigation into the reports, according to DLSISD. They added that the matter was the subject of much discussion on […]
DAINGERFIELD, TX
