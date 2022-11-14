The Upshur County court authorized the judge to go into an inter-local agreement with Gilmer ISD this week. As a result, they will relocate everyone in the courthouse for three years while they renovate the building and will move into a vacant school building. They project the renovations to cost under $14 million, according to Judge Tefteller. The Texas Historical Commission has decided to model the upgrades after the original courthouse they built around 1872.

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO