Read full article on original website
Related
The One iPhone ‘Tracking’ Setting Privacy Experts Say You Should Turn Off Immediately
Your phone can track your whereabouts. It can provide helpful tips on the best route to take to get to work (without you even asking it). And the simple truth of the matter is: if you own a smart phone, you are agreeing to lose a certain level of privacy in your life. You may be okay with this trade-off because your phone can provide a number of other important and practical functions. But if this leaves a bad taste in your mouth, your best course of action is to get to know certain tracking settings that can be changed to better protect you. This is the one iPhone tracking setting that privacy experts say you should turn off immediately.
Android Authority
You told us: Most of you haven't had any major issues with the Pixel 7 series
It's not a landslide victory for the new Pixels, as some people are reporting annoying issues with the phones. Shortly after Google launched the Pixel 6 series, customers started noticing a ton of problems with the phones. They were mostly software-related issues that Google fixed in the due course of time, but it’s safe to say that the Pixel 6 series didn’t have the smoothest of launches. Since it’s been a few weeks after the launch of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, we thought of asking people if they’ve witnessed any major issues with Google’s latest flagships. Here’s how users voted in our poll.
Android Authority
The OnePlus 8 series is gaining Android 13 this week
OnePlus' 2020 devices are now getting their long-awaited Oxygen OS 13 update. OnePlus is now rolling out stable Oxygen OS 13 to its OnePlus 8 series. The update includes Android 13, the new aquamorphic design language, and more. Other OnePlus phones, including the 10R, 9R, and 9RT also received the...
Android Authority
How to make a live wallpaper on Android or iPhone
Live wallpapers may be heavy on the battery, but they sure are fun! Especially if you learn how to make your own. This is why we’ll show you how to make a live wallpaper on Android and iPhone. QUICK ANSWER. You can make a live wallpaper from a video...
Android Authority
How to verify your Tinder account
A blue checkmark that doesn't cost $8 a month? Sign me up. In today’s day and age, you can never be too careful online. People are often not who they say they are, as they can appear as anyone. On Tinder, this same sentiment carries over — however, they’ve implemented a way to combat this. Tinder verification is a way to authenticate your account, letting people know that you are who you say you are. Let’s go over how to verify your Tinder account.
Android Authority
Does 5G use more battery on your smartphone?
If you care about maximizing battery life, turning off 5G may yield noticeable results. Once a feature reserved for flagship smartphones, 5G has now become widely available across all price tiers. But hardware support is only one side of the equation — many carriers worldwide are still transitioning between 4G LTE and 5G. Keeping that in mind then, should you enable 5G on your smartphone? And more importantly, does the feature drain your battery faster than previous gen cellular standards? Here’s everything you need to know.
Android Authority
Netflix is giving you the power to kick moochers off your account
Netflix's Managing Access and Devices is rolling out today. Netflix is adding a new feature called Manage Access and Devices. It will allow you to see devices connected to your account, what profile watched something, and where they watched from. The feature also allows you to log out specific devices.
Apple faces class action lawsuit for collecting iPhone data without consent
User privacy is one of the core iPhone features that Apple has been advertising for years. The company introduced various protections in iOS to improve user security and privacy while antagonizing companies like Meta (Facebook) and Google. But a recent discovery might tarnish Apple’s privacy claims. Security researchers found...
Android Authority
Google Wallet is now on select Fitbit devices
Google Wallet is available on the Sense 2 and Versa 4 with Google Maps to follow later. Google Wallet is rolling out to the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4. Google Wallet will act as an additional payment option to Fitbit Pay. Google Maps will also be coming to...
Android Authority
Google Pixel Watch now supports Fitbit's Sleep Profile
Sleep Profile support is coming to the Google Pixel Watch. The rollout for Sleep Profile support is starting today. Users will get monthly insights into their sleep patterns and habits. Fitbit integration is at the core of the Google Pixel Watch, and as such, it has received a number of...
iheart.com
Google To Pay Nearly $400 Million To Settle Location Tracking Lawsuit
Alphabet's Google has agreed to pay $391.5 million to settle a lawsuit with 40 states for illegally tracking users' locations in the largest privacy settlement in U.S. history. In addition, Google must make significant improvements to its user controls and location-tracking disclosures. The states accused Google of continuing to track...
Android Authority
How to make a GIF on an iPhone or iPad
When all the cool kids send images to one another on the TikTok or the ‘Gram, then the chances are good it’s a GIF image. If you’re not up with the lingo, a GIF image is a moving image that loops and repeats itself repeatedly. We’ve already covered how to create GIF images on Android phones. Now we’re going to move over to the Dark Side and show you how to make a GIF on an iPhone or iPad.
Android Authority
How to tell if you're being tracked by an Apple AirTag
How to tell if someone is tracking you with a hidden AirTag. The AirTag is one of Apple’s greatest accessories and can be used to keep track of everything from your keys to your wallet. In fact, the AirTag is so small that it can keep track of everything – and therein lies the problem. As with all nice things in life, the AirTag is being exploited by not-so-nice people to stalk and track unsuspecting people. AirTags are slipped into pockets or attached to the undersides of cars. The cheapness of the AirTags makes them disposable and easy to obtain. So how can you tell if you’re being tracked by an Apple AirTag? Here’s how to preempt someone turning up at your doorstep uninvited and unannounced.
Android Authority
Android Auto beta program lets more people to sign up and try the redesign
The beta program has added new spots for those wanting to try the new beta. More spots for the Android Auto beta program have opened up. Those in the beta program will be able to test out the revamped UI. Sign-ups are reportedly open in multiple countries. The infotainment system...
Android Authority
Tinder subscription plans compared
Are Tinder Plus, Gold, or Platinum worth your hard-earned cash?. If you want to try your luck, using Tinder for free can be a great way to pass the time. However, what if you want to get a bit more serious? You can essentially game the system by subscribing to Tinder Plus, Tinder Gold, or Tinder Platinum. You can see who likes you, get unlimited likes, and match with other people easier. Let’s go over how much Tinder Plus, Tinder Gold, and Tinder Platinum cost, as well as what you get by subscribing to each.
Android Authority
How to rotate your screen on Windows 10 and 11
Turn your screen sideways or upside down. If you need to rotate your screen on Windows 10 or 11, then it is a very easy thing to do. Many people, for example, like to have tall displays in portrait mode to maximize their screen real estate and make scrolling through feeds easier. If this sounds like you, then flipping the display to the side (or even upside down, if that’s your thing) takes a couple of seconds. Here’s how.
Android Authority
Musk pushes Twitter's paid verification rollout to November 29
He wants the service to be "rock solid." Elon Musk is delaying the rollout of Twitter’s paid verification system until the end of the month. This comes after tons of fake verified accounts flooded Twitter, forcing Musk to halt the $8 Twitter Blue subscription. Twitter’s paid verification goof-up is...
Android Authority
How to cancel a friend request on Facebook
It was a good idea in hindsight. You met someone, they looked nice, and you sent a friend request on Facebook. Fast-forward a day or two, and suddenly you’re having doubts. Was that necklace really made of human teeth? Here’s how to cancel a friend request on Facebook so you don’t have that creepy someone on your social media.
Android Authority
What to do when your Android phone is frozen or unresponsive
Fix your unresponsive phone with these steps. Smartphones are an almost essential part of life, so our phones freezing and becoming unresponsive, especially at an inopportune moment, is a huge problem. Unless it’s a significant hardware issue, simply restarting the phone should do the trick, but diagnosing the cause of the problem to stop it from happening again might take longer. Here’s what to do if your Android phone is frozen or unresponsive.
Android Authority
Now Samsung's older mid-rangers are starting to receive stable Android 13
The 2021 mid-ranger is also getting in on the stable One UI 5 action. The Samsung Galaxy A52 is receiving stable Android 13. This update is seemingly limited to Russia right now. Samsung has impressed with its stable Android 13 update schedule so far, bringing the update to 2022, 2021,...
Comments / 0