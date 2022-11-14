Read full article on original website
UAM developer Archer unveils its production Midnight air taxi
Urban air mobility (UAM) company Archer on Thursday is unveiling its production Midnight air taxi during an open house event at the company’s test facilities in Palo Alto, California, where the craft is being prepared for Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification. Inspired by Archer’s UAM prototype, Maker, Midnight will...
Dedrone counter-UAV tech integrates Axis network cameras
Leading smart airspace security company Dedrone is integrating Axis Communication cameras into its counter-UAV command and control platform, adding multi-sensor visual assets to its array of artificial intelligence- and machine learning-enhanced tech. Dedrone revealed the partnership today, saying the addition of Axis cameras provides its autonomous detect, track, and identify...
Drone fried in UK’s DragonFire laser defense weapon tests
Although not ready for deployment just yet, a new UK anti-drone weapon known as DragonFire has delivered some impressive results in testing at the very time people in Ukraine are hoping for new tech capable of neutralizing the brutal missile and UAV attacks on the nation’s cities. The UK’s...
DJI urges drone pilots to update apps before map services overhaul
DJI is planning to update the map services for some of its drone flight apps. If you are not using the latest version of the app/remote controller, you may not be able to view the map correctly. Here’s what you need to know…. According to DJI, older versions of...
Ranked: Top drone companies for remote sensing, package delivery in 2022
With thousands of companies working with drones all around the globe, you may wonder which are the ones who are truly making a difference. Research firm Drone Industry Insights (DII) took stock of nearly 850 organizations whose core business is to offer drone services to third parties. Here are the top drone companies of 2022, according to DII’s assessment.
New DJI leaks reveal O3 Air Unit for FPV drones, Goggles Lite
DJI might be prepping to release a couple of new products soon. According to leakers, the tech giant could unveil the DJI O3 Air Unit for FPV drones and a “Lite” version of Goggles 2 as soon as this month. The O3 Air Unit transmission module has been...
