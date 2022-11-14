Read full article on original website
Stars Fine Jewelry Offers One Last Christmas Gift to Community
Stars Fine Jewelry, a staple of downtown Damariscotta since 1994, is offering one last Christmas gift to the community before closing — an up to 70% off sale on all the merchandise in the store, co-owner and operator Frieda Hanlon said during an interview on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “Our...
Sixth Annual Villages of Light Festival
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Santa Meet & Greet (Lincoln Academy Commons Area) 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Kids Crafts (while waiting for turn to talk to Santa) 12:30-1:50 p.m.: The Muppet Christmas Carol (Lincoln Academy Commons Area) 4:30 p.m./at dark: Parade through the Twin Villages (if interested...
Get Ready For The Grand Opening of This New Augusta Restaurant
It's so fun to learn about how our local community is growing and the food industry is especially exciting because now that the pandemic is semi gone, we can actually go out and enjoy food again!. Are you ready for another new restaurant in Augusta? Something that will satisfy for...
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
MAKE YOUR LIST
We’ve talked a lot about letters to the editor in this space over the last few months. Now we get to pivot to correspondence to a different recipient: good ol’ Saint Nick. The Lincoln County News is excited to publish our Letters to Santa supplement, a tradition started last year. Using special stationery that is available at The Lincoln County News office at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle, on our website at lcnme.com, or any of the distribution sites listed below, children of all ages can write a letter to Father Christmas detailing what they would like to see under the tree.
Free Thanksgiving meals and resources
Many locations around Maine are offering free Thanksgiving meals and resources. AUGUSTA: Le Club Calumet (Augusta) – free Thanksgiving dinner at 34 West River Rd from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Donations not required but graciously accepted and will benefit the Augusta Bread of Life Soup Kitchen. Call 207-623-8211. BELFAST: Traci’s...
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner
On Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, Lincoln County Assembly of God will host a free Thanksgiving meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, vegetable and apple pie. Meals will be served to take home. Simply come by the church to receive a meal and enjoy all that great home cooking.
Portland changes date of 2022 Monument Square holiday tree installation
PORTLAND, Maine — On Nov. 3, Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities announced that Maine's largest city chose its 2022 Monument Square Tree for the upcoming holidays. Members of the public had the opportunity to nominate trees to be this year's holiday tree, and the winners and owners of this year's 40-foot balsam fir are Anne and Toby Nappi of Westbrook. The tree is located at 1040 Methodist Road.
2023 JHS Calendars Available
Teacher Edna Parlin’s alert 7th and 8th grade students in 1965-66 have lots of smiles for the photographer. This Jefferson Village School photo is the most recent photo included in the 2023 Jefferson Historical Society’s Vintage photos calendar. Businesses, organizations and people featured for the 2023 edition include...
Party Like It’s 1959 At This Throwback Diner In Maine
Don't you love it when you find something cool in our state that you didn't know existed?. I was recently watching one of my favorite movies "Back To The Future" and was thinking about Lou's Diner. It was the diner in Hill Valley. In 1955, when Marty McFly paid a...
Whether on guitar or banjo, there aren’t many better pickers than Denny Breau
PORTLAND, Maine — There are few musicians that can play as well as Denny Breau. A member of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame, Breau is one of the best finger-picking guitarists in the state. He stopped by the 207 studio to talk about an upcoming show at...
Maine groups fight food insecurity this Thanksgiving
PORTLAND, Maine — Ahead of the holidays, several Southern Maine groups are working to fight food insecurity in Maine. One of those groups, Freeport Community Services, is hosting a Thanksgiving takeaway dinner next Thursday. The event has been running for 19 years. Even with the pandemic changing their format...
Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter
FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
Back River Bistro to Open Soon in Wiscasset
A veteran team of food service professionals plans to open a new restaurant in Wiscasset later this month. Business owners Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro at 65 Gardiner Road, hopefully before Thanksgiving. The location was most recently home to Midcoast Provisions, and prior to that, the Little Village Bistro.
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
Area Native Becomes New Bristol Town Administrator
Rachel Bizarro, who was born in Damariscotta and grew up in Bristol Mills, feels like she was made for the job of Bristol town administrator. “I felt like the ad spoke to me, like they were looking for somebody from Bristol, with (municipal) experience,” Bizarro said during an interview on her first day in the new post, officially as interim town administrator, Monday, Nov. 14.
Wendy A. Perkins
Wendy A. Perkins, 47, passed away peacefully at her home in Jefferson on Nov. 13, 2022 with her family by her side. Wendy was born on Jan. 3, 1975, in Augusta, the daughter of William D. Perkins and Joanne Caulfield. Wendy graduated from Gardiner High School in the Class of...
'Scuse me while I disappear | Pat Callaghan announces retirement after 43 years
PORTLAND, Maine — When Frank Sinatra retired in 1971, he went out in dramatic style. His closing number was "Angel Eyes," a saloon song written by Matt Dennis and Earl Brent. As Sinatra sang the final line, "'scuse me while I disappear," the spotlight dimmed and went out, and...
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
