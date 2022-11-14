ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

lcnme.com

Stars Fine Jewelry Offers One Last Christmas Gift to Community

Stars Fine Jewelry, a staple of downtown Damariscotta since 1994, is offering one last Christmas gift to the community before closing — an up to 70% off sale on all the merchandise in the store, co-owner and operator Frieda Hanlon said during an interview on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “Our...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Sixth Annual Villages of Light Festival

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Santa Meet & Greet (Lincoln Academy Commons Area) 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Kids Crafts (while waiting for turn to talk to Santa) 12:30-1:50 p.m.: The Muppet Christmas Carol (Lincoln Academy Commons Area) 4:30 p.m./at dark: Parade through the Twin Villages (if interested...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
92 Moose

Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!

It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
AUGUSTA, ME
lcnme.com

MAKE YOUR LIST

We’ve talked a lot about letters to the editor in this space over the last few months. Now we get to pivot to correspondence to a different recipient: good ol’ Saint Nick. The Lincoln County News is excited to publish our Letters to Santa supplement, a tradition started last year. Using special stationery that is available at The Lincoln County News office at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle, on our website at lcnme.com, or any of the distribution sites listed below, children of all ages can write a letter to Father Christmas detailing what they would like to see under the tree.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Free Thanksgiving meals and resources

Many locations around Maine are offering free Thanksgiving meals and resources. AUGUSTA: Le Club Calumet (Augusta) – free Thanksgiving dinner at 34 West River Rd from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Donations not required but graciously accepted and will benefit the Augusta Bread of Life Soup Kitchen. Call 207-623-8211. BELFAST: Traci’s...
AUGUSTA, ME
lcnme.com

Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner

On Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, Lincoln County Assembly of God will host a free Thanksgiving meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, vegetable and apple pie. Meals will be served to take home. Simply come by the church to receive a meal and enjoy all that great home cooking.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland changes date of 2022 Monument Square holiday tree installation

PORTLAND, Maine — On Nov. 3, Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities announced that Maine's largest city chose its 2022 Monument Square Tree for the upcoming holidays. Members of the public had the opportunity to nominate trees to be this year's holiday tree, and the winners and owners of this year's 40-foot balsam fir are Anne and Toby Nappi of Westbrook. The tree is located at 1040 Methodist Road.
PORTLAND, ME
lcnme.com

2023 JHS Calendars Available

Teacher Edna Parlin’s alert 7th and 8th grade students in 1965-66 have lots of smiles for the photographer. This Jefferson Village School photo is the most recent photo included in the 2023 Jefferson Historical Society’s Vintage photos calendar. Businesses, organizations and people featured for the 2023 edition include...
JEFFERSON, ME
WMTW

Maine groups fight food insecurity this Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Maine — Ahead of the holidays, several Southern Maine groups are working to fight food insecurity in Maine. One of those groups, Freeport Community Services, is hosting a Thanksgiving takeaway dinner next Thursday. The event has been running for 19 years. Even with the pandemic changing their format...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter

FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
FALMOUTH, ME
lcnme.com

Back River Bistro to Open Soon in Wiscasset

A veteran team of food service professionals plans to open a new restaurant in Wiscasset later this month. Business owners Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro at 65 Gardiner Road, hopefully before Thanksgiving. The location was most recently home to Midcoast Provisions, and prior to that, the Little Village Bistro.
WISCASSET, ME
nationalfisherman.com

A death in the family

On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
OWLS HEAD, ME
lcnme.com

Area Native Becomes New Bristol Town Administrator

Rachel Bizarro, who was born in Damariscotta and grew up in Bristol Mills, feels like she was made for the job of Bristol town administrator. “I felt like the ad spoke to me, like they were looking for somebody from Bristol, with (municipal) experience,” Bizarro said during an interview on her first day in the new post, officially as interim town administrator, Monday, Nov. 14.
BRISTOL, ME
lcnme.com

Wendy A. Perkins

Wendy A. Perkins, 47, passed away peacefully at her home in Jefferson on Nov. 13, 2022 with her family by her side. Wendy was born on Jan. 3, 1975, in Augusta, the daughter of William D. Perkins and Joanne Caulfield. Wendy graduated from Gardiner High School in the Class of...
JEFFERSON, ME
92 Moose

Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA

According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
AUBURN, ME

