The Washington Informer

DC News Now

Bowser outlines details of 3-year plan

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser outlined details of her three-year plan on Wednesday, stating a new plan to help close the wealth gap in D.C. She said the goal is to improve the quality of life for Black and brown residents impacted by structural racism. She said she aims to provide these […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Big Changes To North Capitol Street And I-295 Among Possible Projects With New Federal Infrastructure Funds

Below-grade portions of North Capitol Street could be decked over, parts of Interstate 295 that cleaved through neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River could be put underground, and broadband internet could reach further into low-income communities as part of a plan to spend an estimated $3 billion in federal funding from President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

D.C. Chamber of Commerce Presents Choice Awards

More than 700 of the Washington, D.C. area’s most noted entrepreneurs and community, nonprofit and political movers and shakers packed the ballroom of the Washington Hilton Hotel in Northwest on Nov. 11 to honor business leaders at the D.C. Chamber of Commerce 2022 Chamber Choice Awards. The post D.C. Chamber of Commerce Presents Choice Awards appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Offices on K Street to be converted into luxury apartments

D.C. leads the nation for developers snapping up older office buildings and converting them to apartments or condos, and another one is in the works. A group of developers, including D.C.-based Bernstein Management Corp., Bethesda-based Urban Atlantic and D.C.-based Placemakr have partnered to redevelop 1735 K St., NW, near the Farragut Square Metro station, and will reposition the 12-story building as luxury apartments. They will be operated under the Placemakr Premier brand, which operates apartments with hotel-like amenities.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard

The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WAMU

D.C. gets federal funds to help homeless students. But many schools in need are shortchanged

This article was produced in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity, The Seattle Times, Street Sense Media and WAMU/DCist. Towanda Chew has gone to extraordinary lengths to prioritize her children’s education. Like many parents navigating homelessness, keeping this promise remains a harrowing challenge. It requires that she first keep them safe and sheltered.
NBC Washington

DC Council Passes Sweeping Overhaul of Washington's Criminal Code

The D.C. Council unanimously passed a sweeping overhaul of the city's criminal code on Tuesday that would redefine offenses and penalties, as well as expand defendants' rights to a jury trial. If D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signs off on the council's proposed criminal code, it will be the first time...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

There’s ‘An End in Sight’ for the Lengthy Contract Fight Between DCPS and the Teachers’ Union. But Plenty of Bad Blood Remains.

The last time D.C. had an up-to-date contract with its biggest teachers’ union, the Washington Nationals had yet to win a World Series, Lizzo’s first single was still topping the charts, and hardly anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. The two sides have been negotiating ever since, with a resolution to this saga now increasingly likely to stretch into a fourth year of debate.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

NPS prepares to clear McPherson Square encampment

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The National Park Service will move forward with plans to close one of the largest homeless encampments in the District. NPS posted flyers around McPherson Square stating its intention to enforce its “no-camping regulation” by April 12 of 2023. According to the notice, NPS will “clear the encampment at McPherson […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Enrollment in D.C. Public Schools Is Back Up After Dipping During The Pandemic

D.C. officials announced on Monday that student enrollment in the District’s public school system — including at traditional public schools and charter schools — is the highest it’s been since 2007 when counting began. Enrollment at DCPS flatlined during the coronavirus pandemic, but preliminary data from...
WUSA9

Regulators slam WMATA for ongoing safety issues

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Washington Metro Safety Commission issued a scathing report Tuesday on ongoing safety issues at WMATA. During a Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) commissioners meeting Tuesday afternoon, the regulatory agency said it found instances where WMATA put trains into service with rail cars that did not meet WMATA’s own safety standards. Then allowing those trains to remain in service “bypassing WMATA’s wholistic safety process.”
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

The D.C. Council Is Set To Overhaul The Entire Criminal Code. Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Later today the D.C. Council is set to cast a final vote on a monumental piece of legislation, a 450-page bill that would completely overhaul the city’s criminal laws. The full rewrite has been more than a decade in the making, spurred by the simple reality that D.C.’s criminal code was first written by Congress 120 years ago and only updated in piecemeal fashion since.
WASHINGTON, DC
Comments / 0

Community Policy