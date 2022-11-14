Read full article on original website
Bowser outlines details of 3-year plan
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser outlined details of her three-year plan on Wednesday, stating a new plan to help close the wealth gap in D.C. She said the goal is to improve the quality of life for Black and brown residents impacted by structural racism. She said she aims to provide these […]
Big Changes To North Capitol Street And I-295 Among Possible Projects With New Federal Infrastructure Funds
Below-grade portions of North Capitol Street could be decked over, parts of Interstate 295 that cleaved through neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River could be put underground, and broadband internet could reach further into low-income communities as part of a plan to spend an estimated $3 billion in federal funding from President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
D.C. Chamber of Commerce Presents Choice Awards
More than 700 of the Washington, D.C. area’s most noted entrepreneurs and community, nonprofit and political movers and shakers packed the ballroom of the Washington Hilton Hotel in Northwest on Nov. 11 to honor business leaders at the D.C. Chamber of Commerce 2022 Chamber Choice Awards. The post D.C. Chamber of Commerce Presents Choice Awards appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WTOP
Offices on K Street to be converted into luxury apartments
D.C. leads the nation for developers snapping up older office buildings and converting them to apartments or condos, and another one is in the works. A group of developers, including D.C.-based Bernstein Management Corp., Bethesda-based Urban Atlantic and D.C.-based Placemakr have partnered to redevelop 1735 K St., NW, near the Farragut Square Metro station, and will reposition the 12-story building as luxury apartments. They will be operated under the Placemakr Premier brand, which operates apartments with hotel-like amenities.
D.C. Council Approves Revised Criminal Code Act
The D.C. Council recently approved legislation that modernizes D.C.’s more-than-a-century-old criminal code. The post D.C. Council Approves Revised Criminal Code Act appeared first on The Washington Informer.
alxnow.com
Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard
The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
WAMU
D.C. gets federal funds to help homeless students. But many schools in need are shortchanged
This article was produced in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity, The Seattle Times, Street Sense Media and WAMU/DCist. Towanda Chew has gone to extraordinary lengths to prioritize her children’s education. Like many parents navigating homelessness, keeping this promise remains a harrowing challenge. It requires that she first keep them safe and sheltered.
Bowser and Grant Celebrate Record D.C. School Enrollment
Enrollment in District public and public charter schools has reached record levels, according to preliminary, unaudited figures collected by the OSSE. The post Bowser and Grant Celebrate Record D.C. School Enrollment appeared first on The Washington Informer.
NBC Washington
DC Council Passes Sweeping Overhaul of Washington's Criminal Code
The D.C. Council unanimously passed a sweeping overhaul of the city's criminal code on Tuesday that would redefine offenses and penalties, as well as expand defendants' rights to a jury trial. If D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signs off on the council's proposed criminal code, it will be the first time...
Washington City Paper
There’s ‘An End in Sight’ for the Lengthy Contract Fight Between DCPS and the Teachers’ Union. But Plenty of Bad Blood Remains.
The last time D.C. had an up-to-date contract with its biggest teachers’ union, the Washington Nationals had yet to win a World Series, Lizzo’s first single was still topping the charts, and hardly anyone had ever heard of COVID-19. The two sides have been negotiating ever since, with a resolution to this saga now increasingly likely to stretch into a fourth year of debate.
NPS prepares to clear McPherson Square encampment
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The National Park Service will move forward with plans to close one of the largest homeless encampments in the District. NPS posted flyers around McPherson Square stating its intention to enforce its “no-camping regulation” by April 12 of 2023. According to the notice, NPS will “clear the encampment at McPherson […]
D.C. Voter Turnout Decreases During Recent Midterm Election
District voters went to the polls on Nov. 8, voted early and utilized a mail-in ballot this election cycle at a lower level than the immediate past midterm election in 2018. The post D.C. Voter Turnout Decreases During Recent Midterm Election appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Southeast D.C. Community Fights to Reclassify Public Charter Schools
For months, residents of Randle Heights in Southeast have appealed to the D.C. Office of Zoning to reclassify public charter schools as private schools in its regulations. The post Southeast D.C. Community Fights to Reclassify Public Charter Schools appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Norton Floats Bill to Put D.C.’s Official Seal in Library of Congress
D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton introduced a bill Tuesday that would place her city's official seal in the Library of Congress alongside seals of states. The post Norton Floats Bill to Put D.C.’s Official Seal in Library of Congress appeared first on The Washington Informer.
From ‘Singing Hat Check Girl’ to Journalist and Civic Leader Who Predicted ‘The Plan’ for D.C.
Lillian Estelle Cooper Wiggins died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 92. The post From ‘Singing Hat Check Girl’ to Journalist and Civic Leader Who Predicted ‘The Plan’ for D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Enrollment in D.C. Public Schools Is Back Up After Dipping During The Pandemic
D.C. officials announced on Monday that student enrollment in the District’s public school system — including at traditional public schools and charter schools — is the highest it’s been since 2007 when counting began. Enrollment at DCPS flatlined during the coronavirus pandemic, but preliminary data from...
popville.com
WMATA unveils some prototypes fare gates “to reduce fare evasion”
“We’re continuing to look at ways to reduce fare evasion. The image shows a prototype customers will see at Fort Totten.”. “Here is another prototype shown that will be at Fort Totten to help reduce fare evasion.”. Also of note:. “We also have a new screen inside Columbia Heights....
Regulators slam WMATA for ongoing safety issues
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Washington Metro Safety Commission issued a scathing report Tuesday on ongoing safety issues at WMATA. During a Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) commissioners meeting Tuesday afternoon, the regulatory agency said it found instances where WMATA put trains into service with rail cars that did not meet WMATA’s own safety standards. Then allowing those trains to remain in service “bypassing WMATA’s wholistic safety process.”
The D.C. Council Is Set To Overhaul The Entire Criminal Code. Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Later today the D.C. Council is set to cast a final vote on a monumental piece of legislation, a 450-page bill that would completely overhaul the city’s criminal laws. The full rewrite has been more than a decade in the making, spurred by the simple reality that D.C.’s criminal code was first written by Congress 120 years ago and only updated in piecemeal fashion since.
Nats Ready for Record-Setting ‘Turkeypalooza’ Distribution During Thanksgiving Week
The Washington Nationals Philanthropies announced Wednesday the largest Thanksgiving food distribution in its history with 800 turkeys to be given out next week. The post Nats Ready for Record-Setting ‘Turkeypalooza’ Distribution During Thanksgiving Week appeared first on The Washington Informer.
