Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Related
WATCH: Chip Kelly on USC's Caleb Williams, UCLA's Injury Updates
Kelly was asked how the crosstown rivalry compared to Oregon's rivalry with Washington, and he noted that his Ducks went 8-0 against the Huskies and Beavers.
Class of 2023 Guard Sebastian Mack Commits to UCLA Men's Basketball
The Bruins have added a third commit to their incoming recruiting class, finally reeling in a guard to build out their future backcourt.
Jaylen Clark Talks Offense, Improvement Over His Time at UCLA, and More
UCLA junior Jaylen Clark talks about his offensive production, improvement since arriving at UCLA, freshmen buy-in, and more...
Yardbarker
UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC
And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant excited for upcoming visit to Oregon
Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant is set for official visit No. 3 this coming weekend to Oregon. Oregon doesn’t like to trip in too many players for official visits during the season. They prefer to save those official visits for before or after the season so they can spend more time with them but in Pleasant’s case, they made an exception.
247Sports
Young USC talent could emerge to boost Trojan defense
USC has "exciting opportunities" ahead of it. Lincoln Riley reiterated the fact after USC’s 55-17 win over Colorado Friday night. It starts this week with a trip to Pasadena to try to beat UCLA and clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. The Trojans control their own destiny even as one factor largely out of their control has emerged to pose a serious challenge in the season’s final two regular season games.
Daily Trojan
Trojans fall in last-second loss to UCLA
The No. 3 Trojans fell to crosstown rival No. 2 UCLA 14-13 in a nail-biting conference final over the weekend, marking their third loss to the Bruins this season. The contest went into overtime after the Bruins snuck in a goal with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and in the final moments of overtime play UCLA struck again to take the win.
'24 OL Brandon Baker makes big jump in updated 247Sports Top247
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei offensive lineman Brandon Baker announced his commitment to this years game.
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Oct. 28. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
footballscoop.com
Whittier College decides to shut down football program
The state of California is home to a total of 10 colleges and universities that participate in Division III athletics, seven of those participate in football. That number will shrink to six after Whittier (D-III - CA) coaches shared on social media today that they've been informed that the Poets are cutting football.
Head football coach Troy Thomas and Servite 'part ways' in shocking announcement
Thomas led the Friars to the Division 1 Southern Section championship game a year ago
ocsportszone.com
CIF football semifinal round playoff schedule for Orange County teams
CIF football semifinal football games are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted. Los Alamitos vs. Mater Dei, Santa Ana Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Vista Lago at Northwood (tentative, Irvine Stadium) Division 9. Norte Vista at Laguna Beach. San Dimas at Diamond Bar.
California Continues To Drive Folks To Idaho Over Outlawing Rodeo
California was a one time the most envied state in America. Every young person at one time in their lives had dreams of moving to the Golden State and living their dream. California is not on the East Coast, but you wouldn't know it by a recent proposal circulating in Los Angeles and other major cities throughout the state.
Angels Owner Could Face $300M Repair Bill Before Sale
The City of Anaheim might slap the Los Angeles Angels with a bill almost as large as Mike Trout’s $426.5 million contract. $300 million in repairs to Angel Stadium. The Anaheim city council will consider approving a study expected to show that the venue needs hundreds of millions in repairs.
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Airline Adding Non-Stop Flights From Orange County, California to Orlando
Flying can be really confusing right now. Not to mention that it’s expensive too! Some airlines have been offering cheaper flight deals, especially for the holidays, but then you’ve got to try to book them before they sell out, or see if they’re even going to your destination. Flying to one cross-country destination is about to get easier in February though — a nonstop flight from Orlando to Los Angeles is being added to Breeze Airways!
Coast News
Democrats widen leads in North County’s state, federal races
REGION — Democrats in several key North County races appeared to widen their leads against their Republican challengers, according to official election results made available late on Monday. In the 38th State Senate District seat race, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear opened up her lead over the weekend to a...
iebusinessdaily.com
Ontario International Airport takes a victory lap
Six years after achieving local ownership, airport officials released a report detailing how much the airport has thrived during that time. Some who fought to get the airport away from the city of Los Angeles say that’s exactly what they expected to happen. Apparently, the people who for years...
New facility will add rail capacity out of San Pedro Bay ports
Shipping containers at the San Pedro Bay port complex destined for rail will soon have an expedited path out of Long Beach and Los Angeles thanks to a massive rail facility announced by BNSF Railway. The post New facility will add rail capacity out of San Pedro Bay ports appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
247Sports
59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0