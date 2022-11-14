Read full article on original website
Juveniles who pushed man off light rail charged with assault
Seven juveniles involved in an attack on the RTD light rail in Lakewood will be charged with second-degree assault, the District Attorney's office in the 1st Judicial District said Thursday. DA Alexis King announced that charges were filed against the juveniles, who seriously injured a 45-year-old man. On Oct. 14, Zachary Chopko was allegedly pushed out of an RTD light rail train in a random attack by a group of...
1310kfka.com
Man fatally shot by Greeley police in standoff identified
The Weld County Coroner has identified a man, who was shot and killed by Greeley police in a standoff earlier this month. He is 33-year-old Benjamin Weise. Weise charged at officers with a knife after barricading himself inside a residence in the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park on the 100 block of East 20th Street last week. Deputies fired multiple rounds, killing him. Police said Weise was wanted in Evans for failing to register as a sex offender. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
8 juveniles arrested in Lakewood light rail attack
Eight juveniles are facing charges in connection with attacking a stranger on an RTD light rail train. The attack happened last month near the West 13th Avenue and Garrison Street Station in Lakewood. The 45-year-old man told police that the teens, ages 15 to 17, attacked him and then pushed him out of the train while continuing to punch and kick him once he was on the ground. The man was treated at the hospital for serious bodily injuries. One person captured the attack on video. Bystanders flagged down a nearby police officer. Seven of the juveniles appeared in court on Thursday on charges of one count of second-degree felony assault. The eighth juvenile was arrested at a later date and is scheduled to appear in court next week. The suspects remain in custody without bond.
1310kfka.com
Adams Co. deputy pleads guilty in daughter’s accidental shooting death
An Adams County sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to charges tied to the accidental shooting death of his 3-year-old daughter. Brett Eskam and his wife Elaine each faced six counts of unlawful storage of a firearm. Brett Eskam pleaded guilty to one charge of failure to secure a firearm in Weld District Court and was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation. The other charges filed against him were dismissed. Their little girl fatally shot herself in the master bedroom closet inside their Frederick home in May. Police said an investigation determined there were several loaded guns in that closet and other parts of the master bedroom that were accessible to the child. Charges are still pending against Elaine Eskam.
Suspect killed in Greeley officer-involved shooting identified
This case is under investigation by the Weld County Critical Incident Response Team.
Commerce City investigators ID suspect vehicle used in deadly July robbery
Commerce City detectives have identified the make and model of a suspect vehicle used in a deadly robbery in July, the Commerce City Police Department announced Tuesday.
Denver judge upholds search warrants used in Green Valley Ranch arson investigation
A Denver District Court judge has upheld a group of search warrants used by police that led them to three teenagers now facing charges connected to the deaths of five family members in a 2020 house fire. The victims of the intentionally set fire in Green Valley Ranch were Djibril...
washparkprofile.com
Brighton police looking for two felony shoplifting suspects
Brighton police are on the lookout for two women who are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident. Spokesman Kylynn Delohery said the theft happened at Ulta Beauty, 2287 Prairie Center Parkway, around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28, though police didn't take a report until Oct. 30. Delohery said the two women...
Larimer County woman is first to face a state charge for providing a fentanyl pill that killed someone
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Kara Gorman, 24, was found dead Sept.1 in her Fort Collins apartment of a fentanyl overdose, and the woman accused of giving her a pill is the only person so far in Colorado to face a new state charge aimed at drug dealers – distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.
Aurora shooting suspect ‘did not have to fire’ at boys, affidavit says
Roland Felipe, 18, is accused of killing 12-year-old King Matthew Wright and seriously injuring 13-year-old Tayamir Sir Real Winston in a drive-by shooting on Zion Street Friday afternoon.
Man sentenced to 12 years after stealing $5.4M from investors
A 59-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to committing fraud and theft where he stole or misappropriated at least $5.4 million over seven years.
Fatal hit-and-run survivor tells driver to 'come clean'
Denver police are still searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run early Saturday morning. Two men were hit by an SUV near 15th Street and Stout Street; 28-year-old Aaron Curtis was killed. "It hurts, it sucks," said Mitchell Garcia, who survived the collision. "I could probably use better words to describe it, but it's a bad scenario for everyone involved."From inside the ICU, Garcia told CBS News Colorado via Zoom about his pain and how he ended up in a hospital bed. "When I move my leg a certain way, it definitely sends a shock of pain and...
Cheyenne Man Killed in Head-On Crash on I-80, Medical Condition Possibly to Blame
A medical condition may be to blame for a deadly head-on collision east of Cheyenne Tuesday afternoon, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 4:19 p.m. at mile marker 375 on Interstate 80, five miles east of the Archer exit and two miles west of the Hillsdale exit.
Woman killed after being hit by car in crosswalk
A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking across a crosswalk in Aurora. This is the 44th traffic-related death in Aurora this year.
oilcity.news
Casper police arrest Denver Amber Alert suspect accused of abducting infant, assaulting mother
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, Casper police arrested Anwar Rhodes, the subject of an Amber Alert issued last week by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The alert said that Rhodes abducted his non-custodial son, 11-month-old Riott Garner, after assaulting Garner’s mother in Denver on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Rhodes...
Juveniles accused in apartment fire move through courts, funeral for mom and daughter Tuesday
The 12- and 14-year-old boys accused of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and a daughter were back in Jefferson County court Monday. A three and a half-day jury trial for the two was tentatively set for next April. The 12-year-old appeared from Montview Youth Services Center via...
Denver firefighter arrested for insurance fraud, fired
A 33-year-old Denver man was arrested last week after a state investigation into a 2019 traffic accident. Denver Police Department officers took Michael G. Chalchesa into custody Thursday on four felony counts of insurance fraud.Chalchesa's employment with the Denver Fire Department was terminated "effective immediately," DFD stated in a press release the next day.Chalchesa was a firefighter with the department for eight months. At the time of his arrest, his employment was still on probationary status, a department spokesman told CBS4.Chalchesa is accused of falsifying information provided to insurance adjustors about the accident and alleged repairs to his car following...
7 arrested after multiple attacks on light rail trains
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Seven juveniles were arrested at a Lakewood high school Friday and now face charges in connection with multiple attacks that occurred on RTD light rail trains in recent weeks. The suspects were taken into custody at Longview High School on West 2nd Place on Friday, Nov....
12-Year-Old Gunned Down In Drive-By Shooting, 14-Year Seriously Injured, Colorado Police Say
A teen in Colorado faces murder charges for a drive-by shooting that killed one young boy and injured another, Radar has learned.Police in Aurora, Colorado, arrested Rolando Felipe, 18, over the weekend in connection to the case. He has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.Around 3 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting on North Zion Street in Aurora. When officers arrived, they found two young boys, who were related, with gunshots.They were both taken to the hospital, where the 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead. A 14-year-old boy remains in the hospital with serious injuries, police said. The names of the victims have not been released.Investigators responded to the scene and spoke to witnesses. They learned that the shots were fired from inside an Acura sedan as the two boys walked up the street, police said. The vehicle fled the scene after the shooting.Police identified Felipe as the suspect and said he knew the victims.But authorities have not released a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact (720) 913-7867.
Fort Collins family in search of trailer stolen from storage facility
They called their trailer a second home, but now, a Fort Collins family says that second home is gone after it was stolen from a storage facility a few weeks ago.
