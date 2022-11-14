ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Juveniles who pushed man off light rail charged with assault

Seven juveniles involved in an attack on the RTD light rail in Lakewood will be charged with second-degree assault, the District Attorney's office in the 1st Judicial District said Thursday. DA Alexis King announced that charges were filed against the juveniles, who seriously injured a 45-year-old man. On Oct. 14, Zachary Chopko was allegedly pushed out of an RTD light rail train in a random attack by a group of...
LAKEWOOD, CO
1310kfka.com

Man fatally shot by Greeley police in standoff identified

The Weld County Coroner has identified a man, who was shot and killed by Greeley police in a standoff earlier this month. He is 33-year-old Benjamin Weise. Weise charged at officers with a knife after barricading himself inside a residence in the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park on the 100 block of East 20th Street last week. Deputies fired multiple rounds, killing him. Police said Weise was wanted in Evans for failing to register as a sex offender. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

8 juveniles arrested in Lakewood light rail attack

Eight juveniles are facing charges in connection with attacking a stranger on an RTD light rail train. The attack happened last month near the West 13th Avenue and Garrison Street Station in Lakewood. The 45-year-old man told police that the teens, ages 15 to 17, attacked him and then pushed him out of the train while continuing to punch and kick him once he was on the ground. The man was treated at the hospital for serious bodily injuries. One person captured the attack on video. Bystanders flagged down a nearby police officer. Seven of the juveniles appeared in court on Thursday on charges of one count of second-degree felony assault. The eighth juvenile was arrested at a later date and is scheduled to appear in court next week. The suspects remain in custody without bond. 
LAKEWOOD, CO
1310kfka.com

Adams Co. deputy pleads guilty in daughter’s accidental shooting death

An Adams County sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to charges tied to the accidental shooting death of his 3-year-old daughter. Brett Eskam and his wife Elaine each faced six counts of unlawful storage of a firearm. Brett Eskam pleaded guilty to one charge of failure to secure a firearm in Weld District Court and was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation. The other charges filed against him were dismissed. Their little girl fatally shot herself in the master bedroom closet inside their Frederick home in May. Police said an investigation determined there were several loaded guns in that closet and other parts of the master bedroom that were accessible to the child. Charges are still pending against Elaine Eskam.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
washparkprofile.com

Brighton police looking for two felony shoplifting suspects

Brighton police are on the lookout for two women who are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident. Spokesman Kylynn Delohery said the theft happened at Ulta Beauty, 2287 Prairie Center Parkway, around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28, though police didn't take a report until Oct. 30. Delohery said the two women...
BRIGHTON, CO
CBS Denver

Fatal hit-and-run survivor tells driver to 'come clean'

Denver police are still searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run early Saturday morning. Two men were hit by an SUV near 15th Street and Stout Street; 28-year-old Aaron Curtis was killed. "It hurts, it sucks," said Mitchell Garcia, who survived the collision. "I could probably use better words to describe it, but it's a bad scenario for everyone involved."From inside the ICU, Garcia told CBS News Colorado via Zoom about his pain and how he ended up in a hospital bed. "When I move my leg a certain way, it definitely sends a shock of pain and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver firefighter arrested for insurance fraud, fired

A 33-year-old Denver man was arrested last week after a state investigation into a 2019 traffic accident. Denver Police Department officers took Michael G. Chalchesa into custody Thursday on four felony counts of insurance fraud.Chalchesa's employment with the Denver Fire Department was terminated "effective immediately," DFD stated in a press release the next day.Chalchesa was a firefighter with the department for eight months. At the time of his arrest, his employment was still on probationary status, a department spokesman told CBS4.Chalchesa is accused of falsifying information provided to insurance adjustors about the accident and alleged repairs to his car following...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

7 arrested after multiple attacks on light rail trains

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Seven juveniles were arrested at a Lakewood high school Friday and now face charges in connection with multiple attacks that occurred on RTD light rail trains in recent weeks. The suspects were taken into custody at Longview High School on West 2nd Place on Friday, Nov....
LAKEWOOD, CO
RadarOnline

12-Year-Old Gunned Down In Drive-By Shooting, 14-Year Seriously Injured, Colorado Police Say

A teen in Colorado faces murder charges for a drive-by shooting that killed one young boy and injured another, Radar has learned.Police in Aurora, Colorado, arrested Rolando Felipe, 18, over the weekend in connection to the case. He has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.Around 3 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting on North Zion Street in Aurora. When officers arrived, they found two young boys, who were related, with gunshots.They were both taken to the hospital, where the 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead. A 14-year-old boy remains in the hospital with serious injuries, police said. The names of the victims have not been released.Investigators responded to the scene and spoke to witnesses. They learned that the shots were fired from inside an Acura sedan as the two boys walked up the street, police said. The vehicle fled the scene after the shooting.Police identified Felipe as the suspect and said he knew the victims.But authorities have not released a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact (720) 913-7867.
AURORA, CO
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy