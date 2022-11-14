Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Straight Outta Compton: Image Comics Announces New Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Monarch’ From Rodney Barnes And Alex Lins
Killadelphia co-creator and writer Rodney Barnes announces his next series with Image Comics, coming in February 2023 alongside artist Alex Lins (Immortal Hulk) and out from Image Comics in February 2023. “Growing up in the city of Compton is tough enough as it is… but as Travon has learned all...
comicon.com
Early Look: A Cyberpunk Dystopia And A Vampire Cult In ‘We Are Scarlet Twilight’ #1
Red 5 Comics has revealed an early look at We Are Scarlet Twilight #1, scheduled for release in May 2023 from Benjamin Morse. ‘It’s 1938, and time to meet our hero– Captain Lancet. He’s a Golden Age All-American crime buster who’s about to accidentally create the world’s greatest villain. He’ll need to adjust to a strange new world– one that resembles Fritz Lang’s Metropolis with some cyberpunk dystopia sprinkled in– if he wants to overthrow the totalitarian vampire cult that now dominates the world!’
comicon.com
Review: ‘Door To Door, Night By Night’ #1 Is An Unexpected Winner
The trope of monster hunters with unexpected day jobs is practically as old as the monster hunter subgenre itself. But in Vault’s Door to Door, Night by Night, we get to see a subversion of the trope that makes it work better than almost any other example I could think of.
comicon.com
Dynamite Adds New ‘Darkwing Duck’ #1 Signature Series Variant Cover For January Debut
Dynamite is quite excited about their upcoming Darkwing Duck comic. To celebrate its imminent arrival, the company has added a special variant cover to the group already announced. The new series finds Drake Mallard reconsidering his adventuring ways after the latest tussle with Megavolt puts Gosalyn at particular risk. But...
comicon.com
City At War Once More: Reviewing ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ #134
Fallout from the Armageddon Game continues to hit Mutant Town as ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ turns its focus toward a smaller cast of characters by truly delving into their situations and what lengths they’ll have to go to in order to save themselves and their home. Per usual the series great character voice remains as the artwork quickly sets a dire but powerful tone, highlighting just what shape Mutant Town and the world are in as the Rat King’s game takes shape.
comicon.com
‘Boglins’ Co-Creator Tim Clarke And Dynamite Team Up For New Trading Card Set
You can never keep a bad Boglin down. The 1990s toyline always finds a way back into the hearts and minds of its devoted following and co-creator Tim Clarke always finds new avenues for his creepy creations. This time, he’s teaming with Dynamite Entertainment for a new set of Boglins trading cards — the first ever officially licensed and funded via an earlier crowdfunding campaign.
comicon.com
Band Of Bards Goes Heavy Metal With Magical New Series ‘Monsters & Midways’
Band of Bards has announced Monsters & Midways, a five-issue mini-series coming next March. A heavy metal guitarist in 1970s Chicago hasn’t made the big time with his songs of magic, wizards, & elves. It’s time to see how he does when he’s faced with the real thing.
comicon.com
It Was The Marvel Universe All Along In New Planet Of The Apes Crossover Covers
Earlier this year, Marvel Comics announced a return of classic sci-fi franchise Planet of the Apes to the House of Ideas. Before the new series starts, the Marvel Universe is going to go to the apes. Debuting in February 2020, virtually the entire Marvel line will feature superheroes versus apes...
comicon.com
Bask In The Cleansing Fire Of The Phoenix On Artgerm’s New ‘Avengers’ #64 Cover
Starting later this month, Avengers from across the Marvel multiverse will come together for the greatest battle in their 60-year history in Avengers Assemble. Serving as the capstone to Jason Aaron’s epic run, Avengers Assemble will unite Aaron’s Avengers and Avengers Assemble in a saga that stretches from the prehistoric beginnings of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to their last stand at Infinity’s End.
Comments / 0