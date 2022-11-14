ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

comicon.com

Early Look: A Cyberpunk Dystopia And A Vampire Cult In ‘We Are Scarlet Twilight’ #1

Red 5 Comics has revealed an early look at We Are Scarlet Twilight #1, scheduled for release in May 2023 from Benjamin Morse. ‘It’s 1938, and time to meet our hero– Captain Lancet. He’s a Golden Age All-American crime buster who’s about to accidentally create the world’s greatest villain. He’ll need to adjust to a strange new world– one that resembles Fritz Lang’s Metropolis with some cyberpunk dystopia sprinkled in– if he wants to overthrow the totalitarian vampire cult that now dominates the world!’
comicon.com

Dynamite Adds New ‘Darkwing Duck’ #1 Signature Series Variant Cover For January Debut

Dynamite is quite excited about their upcoming Darkwing Duck comic. To celebrate its imminent arrival, the company has added a special variant cover to the group already announced. The new series finds Drake Mallard reconsidering his adventuring ways after the latest tussle with Megavolt puts Gosalyn at particular risk. But...
comicon.com

City At War Once More: Reviewing ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ #134

Fallout from the Armageddon Game continues to hit Mutant Town as ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ turns its focus toward a smaller cast of characters by truly delving into their situations and what lengths they’ll have to go to in order to save themselves and their home. Per usual the series great character voice remains as the artwork quickly sets a dire but powerful tone, highlighting just what shape Mutant Town and the world are in as the Rat King’s game takes shape.
comicon.com

‘Boglins’ Co-Creator Tim Clarke And Dynamite Team Up For New Trading Card Set

You can never keep a bad Boglin down. The 1990s toyline always finds a way back into the hearts and minds of its devoted following and co-creator Tim Clarke always finds new avenues for his creepy creations. This time, he’s teaming with Dynamite Entertainment for a new set of Boglins trading cards — the first ever officially licensed and funded via an earlier crowdfunding campaign.
comicon.com

It Was The Marvel Universe All Along In New Planet Of The Apes Crossover Covers

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics announced a return of classic sci-fi franchise Planet of the Apes to the House of Ideas. Before the new series starts, the Marvel Universe is going to go to the apes. Debuting in February 2020, virtually the entire Marvel line will feature superheroes versus apes...
comicon.com

Bask In The Cleansing Fire Of The Phoenix On Artgerm’s New ‘Avengers’ #64 Cover

Starting later this month, Avengers from across the Marvel multiverse will come together for the greatest battle in their 60-year history in Avengers Assemble. Serving as the capstone to Jason Aaron’s epic run, Avengers Assemble will unite Aaron’s Avengers and Avengers Assemble in a saga that stretches from the prehistoric beginnings of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to their last stand at Infinity’s End.

