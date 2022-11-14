ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA Football: Old Dominion at Virginia

By Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. (1) catches a pass against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

WTKR

Christopher Newport, Virginia Wesleyan on NCAA Tournament collision course

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- The 757 could be treated to a match-up of neighboring teams in the national quarterfinals this weekend. Christopher Newport and Virginia Wesleyan both take the Captains' home pitch on Saturday for the NCAA Division III Sweet 16. With wins on Saturday, the two would meet each other for a trip to the Final Four on Sunday.
Highschool Basketball Pro

Williamsburg, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

maceandcrown.com

Twenty One Years Later, the Ghost of ODU’s Monorail Remains

This article first appeared in the fall 2022 Mace & Crown magazine issue. Following the 2001 Fourth of July holiday, American Maglev Technology, Inc. (AMT) arrived on ODU’s campus to begin building a one kilometer elevated track, a research project that would cost $14 million dollars. This track was designed to support a small passenger car that would “levitate” on magnets, providing a smooth ride across campus. Twenty-one years later, the abandoned track has become a Stonehenge-like monument used as a landmark for directions, but still has yet to ferry a passenger.
sungazette.news

PHOTOS: Yorktown football team scores playoff win

The Yorktown Patriots defeated the Langley Saxons, 21-14, on Nov. 11, 2022, in 6D North Regional tournament-playoff competition. CLICK HERE for game coverage. Click on any photo below to start the slide show; click on the “i” at bottom left for captions.
WAVY News 10

Deadly shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning

WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. Multiple charges set aside against man involved in …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lake Taylor’s Britton receives invite to U.S. Army …. U.S. Army representatives presented senior defensive lineman Anthony Britton with a jersey and...
Black Enterprise

Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State

Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
WAVY News 10

Rouse, Adams running to fill Va. State Senate seat vacated by Kiggans

Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse and U.S. Navy veteran Kevin Adams are running in the special election to fill Jen Kiggans' 7th District seat in the Virginia State Senate. Read more: https://bit.ly/3O8JvPP. Rouse, Adams running to fill Va. State Senate seat …. Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse and U.S. Navy...
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Virginia

VIRGINIA - If you think burgers are boring, you haven't tried Virginia's best. The top burger joints in the state boast world-class burgers at reasonable prices. They offer a diverse menu of choices, including classics like the double-double and a grilled cheeseburger. 80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk. 80/20 Burger Bar...
13News Now

Bivalent COVID-19 booster demand wanes in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of kids could avoid going to the hospital this winter if a certain number of them get their COVID-19 booster shots. That’s according to a new study out this week from The Commonwealth Fund. It comes as children’s hospitals, like CHKD in Norfolk, are...
cnu.edu

Heartbreak for the University of Virginia

Interim President Adelia Thompson makes a statement about the tragedy at UVA. It is with great sadness that I write to you about the horrible tragedy that occurred on the University of Virginia's campus last evening as a gunman took the lives of three students and wounded two others. We...
