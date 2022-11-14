Read full article on original website
Daniel “Danny” Ertz of Carroll
Daniel “Danny” Joseph Ertz, age 28, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his home in Carroll. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Glidden with Pastor Patrick Hendersen of Grace Church of Carroll officiating. Burial will be at the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Michael Skalla of Bettendorf formerly of Scranton
Michael Dean Skalla, age 68, of Bettendorf, IA, formerly of Scranton, IA, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Skalla family farm near Scranton. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Church of Christ in Scranton with...
Leona Sherwood of Carroll
Leona Dorothy (Woznick) Sherwood, age 96, of Carroll, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Addington Place of Carroll. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Carroll, Iowa with Pastor Ryan Roehrig officiating. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery.
Railroad History Expected To Pass Through Carroll Thursday
Several pieces of railroad history will be traveling through Carroll this week. Earlier this year, Union Pacific Railroad announced they were donating three well-known locomotives, Challenger UP 3985, Centennial UP 6936, and Santa Fe-type UP 5511, to the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA) Foundation for restoration and preservation. The delivery train set out from Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday and is making its way to the RRHMA facility in Silvis, Ill. The planned route includes passage through Nebraska and Iowa. According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the engines are not operating under their own power. They are not scheduled for public viewing stops before reaching their destination. However, train enthusiasts are more than welcome to keep an eye out for the iconic locomotives as they make their way through the region. Unfortunately, Union Pacific cannot provide an accurate estimate for when the delivery train will reach Carroll, but tentative schedules show early afternoon on Thursday being the most likely. In addition to the three iconic engines, the delivery includes an unrestored passenger locomotive, four coaches and diner cars built in the 1950s, two business-class cars, a baggage car, and a caboose.
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
United Way Of Carroll Makes Final 2022 Fundraising Push With Chili Cook-Off And Auction Friday
Chili lovers of all ages are invited to the Piranha Club tomorrow (Friday) evening to join in the United Way of Carroll’s annual Chili Cook-Off. According to one of the organizers, Jen Munson, Friday’s event is their second largest fundraiser each year, behind only the United Way’s annual grill out in the summer. She says Friday is their last push before the board decides on its 2023 funding distributions.
Fareway's newest Iowa grocery store now open
Boone, Iowa-based Fareway Stores Inc. is growing in its home state. The grocery retailer held a ribbon cutting ceremony and opened its doors on Wednesday for its new store located at 302 West Walnut Street in Ogden, Iowa. “We are excited to open this new downtown Ogden store and want...
Details released in Fatal Boating Accident at Guthrie CC Lake
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released today the findings of their investigation into last week’s fatal boating accident at Guthrie County Club Lake, as well as the identities of the victims. The boat was likely driven by Kyle White, 38, of Guthrie. The other two passengers were Justin Blake, 33,...
Carroll County Supervisor Rich Ruggles Announces Resignation Effective Dec. 6
Carroll County District 5 Supervisor Rich Ruggles announced today (Monday) he is resigning from the position he has held since 2016. Ruggles says he has known for some time that he would be stepping away from county governance and made it official during the board’s meeting Monday morning. When...
Carroll County District 5 Supervisor Vacancy To Be Filled By Special Election
Carroll County officials announced today (Thursday) that a special election will be used to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of District 5 Supervisor Rich Ruggles. Earlier this week, Ruggles announced he would be stepping away from the board, and his last day as a supervisor would be Dec. 6. In the event of a vacancy, Iowa Code specifies the County Treasurer, Recorder, and Auditor can appoint an individual to fill the remainder of the outgoing supervisor’s term, which is through 2024 in this case, or they can opt for a special election. Following a meeting this morning between Treasurer Lisa Wagner, Recorder Ashten Wittrock, and Auditor Kourtney Payer, the panel determined it was best for voters to decide due to the number of potential candidates showing interest in the position. Early indications are the special election would be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, but that date must be approved by the board of supervisors.
Atlantic woman arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter and Drug Charge to be sentenced Monday
(Atlantic) Sentencing will be held Monday for an Atlantic woman arrested in October for Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance and Involuntary Manslaughter. According to court records, the attorney for Jenny Clark entered a written arraignment and plea of guilty last week. Sentencing will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21st.
Carroll City Council Adopts ATV/UTV Regulations For Use In Town
Changes are coming to Carroll’s streets following the final approval of an ordinance change allowing limited use of ATVs, UTVs, golf carts, and other off-road vehicles in town. Previously, these vehicle types were prohibited in Carroll, with the unofficial exception of golf carts traveling to and from the golf course. The ordinance outlines specific guidelines for when and how these vehicles can be used, and Burke explains how they are classified.
Glidden Parks And Rec Looks To Raise Funds For Local Programs With Texas Hold’em Tournament Saturday
The City of Glidden is looking to raise funds for its Parks and Recreation Department with a weekend poker tournament. Glidden Parks and Rec Director Mike Schulze says previous euchre tournaments have been tremendously popular with residents, so they decided to expand into Texas Hold’em. The cost to participate is $45 per person, which includes a meal of pulled pork sandwiches and cheesy potatoes. Registration opens at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Downtown Lounge, and play begins at 4 p.m. Schulze explains how the tournament will operate.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central and Eastern Iowa
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5. inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate.
