Fresno County, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Fresno CHP investigating after two injured in crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to the California Highway Patrol, two people have been injured after a crash at Clovis and Dakota avenues early Thursday morning. CHP says the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. Officers say both drivers were transported to a  local hospital with major injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno, Kings County burn permit holders can now conduct control burning

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – People with current and valid hazard reduction burn permits can now conduct hazard reduction control burning at all elevations in western Fresno County and Kings County, according to Cal Fire. Along with western Fresno County and Kings County, unincorporated areas west of I-5 are SRA (State Responsibility Area) land. In eastern […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in shoulder while at home in Strathmore

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot while in his home Thursday morning, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 5:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say the victim told […]
STRATHMORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CAL FIRE to make controlled burn in Fresno County

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno-Kings unit of CAL FIRE will create a controlled fire burning on Thursday near Highway 198 and Frame Road west of Coalinga. CAL FIRE says prescribed control burns promote natural regeneration, enhance wildlife habitat, protect watershed values, reduce overall vegetation to decrease the change of catastrophic wildlife in the future, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Train Car Catches Fire In Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno Fire Department is currently investigating a train car that caught fire Wednesday morning in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out around 4:45 a.m. for a train car that was on fire and still rolling on the railroad tracks at Railroad Avenue, between Church and Jensen Avenues.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man hit by car, sustains fatal injuries CHP say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE)- One man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Monday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Elm and North at 6 p.m. They found a male who sustained major injuries. EMS performed life-saving measures but shortly after the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Concrete slab attack in Visalia, man arrested, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 61-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a man with a concrete slab in October, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say, on Oct. 17 at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of N. Dinuba Blvd. regarding a call for medical aid.  Officers say they […]
VISALIA, CA
KMJ

Several Buildings Now Without Heat Due To Pipe Leak At Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Multiple buildings are now without heat after a recent pipe leak at Fresno State. According to CSU Fresno, a hot water pipe leak took place Wednesday afternoon near the Peters Business building which has caused several locations to go without heat. Those buildings are as...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

FedEx truck catches fire in Clovis, only a few packages destroyed

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A FedEx truck was nearly destroyed after catching fire on Highway 168 Tuesday evening. The Clovis Fire Department and CHP responded to the engulfed truck near Barstow Avenue. According to the driver, something felt off, possibly with the starter and the fire began under the...
CLOVIS, CA

