Read full article on original website
Related
Fresno CHP investigating after two injured in crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to the California Highway Patrol, two people have been injured after a crash at Clovis and Dakota avenues early Thursday morning. CHP says the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. Officers say both drivers were transported to a local hospital with major injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
IDENTIFIED: 2 killed in Fresno County crash with big rig
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people killed in a crash involving a big rig and a sedan Monday morning in Fresno County have been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say the victims were Gerardo Garcia, 28, of Caruthers (who was the driver of the car) and Rafael Hernandez, 68, of […]
Woman found dead in Fresno County front yard, homicide investigation underway
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in her front yard on Thursday. Deputies say a 44-year-old woman was found dead in the front yard of her home in the area of McKinley and Temperance avenues – east of Fresno in Fresno […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed, possibly distracted by phone
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The coroner’s office has identified the man who died after he was struck by a car on Elm and North avenues in Fresno County. The man has been identified as Raymundo Martinez, 45, of Fresno. CHP says Raymundo was on his phone moments before the impact around 6:00 P.M. Monday evening. […]
Fresno, Kings County burn permit holders can now conduct control burning
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – People with current and valid hazard reduction burn permits can now conduct hazard reduction control burning at all elevations in western Fresno County and Kings County, according to Cal Fire. Along with western Fresno County and Kings County, unincorporated areas west of I-5 are SRA (State Responsibility Area) land. In eastern […]
Alleged stalker arrested again after pursuit, Clovis Police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stalking suspect was arrested on Wednesday night following a pursuit in Clovis, according to Clovis Police Department. Officers say this was part of an investigation that began in early October after an initial police report for domestic violence was taken at a home near Bullard and Sunnyside in Clovis against […]
Man shot in shoulder while at home in Strathmore
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot while in his home Thursday morning, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 5:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say the victim told […]
Fresno Police find trailer set up to steal fuel from gas stations, two suspects arrested
In the trailer, police found a liquid tank full of gasoline and equipment to siphon fuel from gas station tanks.
Homicide investigation underway after Fresno sheriff's deputies find 44-year-old woman dead
A Fresno County woman's death Thursday morning turned out to be more than met the eye and now detectives think someone killed her.
CAL FIRE to make controlled burn in Fresno County
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno-Kings unit of CAL FIRE will create a controlled fire burning on Thursday near Highway 198 and Frame Road west of Coalinga. CAL FIRE says prescribed control burns promote natural regeneration, enhance wildlife habitat, protect watershed values, reduce overall vegetation to decrease the change of catastrophic wildlife in the future, […]
Woman shot after disturbance at Fresno gas station, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old woman was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her upper body early Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the woman was shot after an alleged argument with another woman at a gas station at Clinton and Marks avenue around 3:00 […]
KMJ
Train Car Catches Fire In Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno Fire Department is currently investigating a train car that caught fire Wednesday morning in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out around 4:45 a.m. for a train car that was on fire and still rolling on the railroad tracks at Railroad Avenue, between Church and Jensen Avenues.
Man hit by car, sustains fatal injuries CHP say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE)- One man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Monday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Elm and North at 6 p.m. They found a male who sustained major injuries. EMS performed life-saving measures but shortly after the […]
Concrete slab attack in Visalia, man arrested, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 61-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a man with a concrete slab in October, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say, on Oct. 17 at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of N. Dinuba Blvd. regarding a call for medical aid. Officers say they […]
KMJ
Several Buildings Now Without Heat Due To Pipe Leak At Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Multiple buildings are now without heat after a recent pipe leak at Fresno State. According to CSU Fresno, a hot water pipe leak took place Wednesday afternoon near the Peters Business building which has caused several locations to go without heat. Those buildings are as...
KMPH.com
FedEx truck catches fire in Clovis, only a few packages destroyed
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A FedEx truck was nearly destroyed after catching fire on Highway 168 Tuesday evening. The Clovis Fire Department and CHP responded to the engulfed truck near Barstow Avenue. According to the driver, something felt off, possibly with the starter and the fire began under the...
KMPH.com
Unconscious man dragged from pool, rushed to the hospital in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after deputies say he was found unconscious inside a pool in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a gardener using a leaf blower accidentally fell into the pool and was later found by a coworker.
Woman dropped off at hospital suffering from gunshot wound following gas station shooting
A 27-year-old woman was dropped off at the hospital following a shooting at an Arco station in West Central Fresno.
Video shows just enough to leave Fresno murder case to jury
A murder case against an already convicted killer is in the jury's hands as of Wednesday evening.
Comments / 0