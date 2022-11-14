ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

8 Unique Fort Worth Restaurant Experiences Created By Renowned Chef Tim Love

Chef Tim Love wears a giant hat in Fort Worth, Texas. The award-winning chef owns an impressive list of restaurants in Fort Worth, and he is also an author, boutique hotelier, and co-host of CNBC’s Restaurant Startup. You’ll see Chef Love on national television shows like Iron Chef America, Top Shelf Masters, Good Morning America, and The Today Show. His philanthropic pursuits include Burgers 4 Babies, founded in 2010, which benefits the NICU Helping Hands organization.
FORT WORTH, TX
Want to shop local? A roundup of Fort Worth’s best boutiques

If you’re looking for Fort Worth boutiques to explore on your next shopping spree, these local stores have everything game day fits to special event attire. THREE is located at 3460 Blue Bonnet Circle. The boutique has a variety of unique and trendy clothing and accessories at an affordable price.
FORT WORTH, TX
Michelle Mackey Painted the Barrow Family Gas Station

Clyde Barrow’s family once owned a service station in West Dallas, at 1221 Singleton Blvd., in a neighborhood called the Devil’s Back Porch. That structure stood until April, when it was hastily bulldozed before the city’s Landmark Commission could intervene. Given the long lead times of a...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Movies That Matter Latino announces new screening

Each film screening begins with a light reception and is followed by a moderated discussion. All seating becomes available first come, first served — regardless of reservation — 15 minutes before the start of the film. Ascencion (2017, NR, 72 min.) This film chronicles the story of a...
FORT WORTH, TX
Listen: How to get help paying your utility bills this winter

In the latest installment of our conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Sonia Singleton, assistant director in Neighborhood Services with the city of Fort Worth, explains how residents can get money to pay for utilities, like water, gas and electricity, free of charge. This conversation has been edited for length and...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Village Church buys shopping center

The Village Church is expanding in Flower Mound after purchasing The Shops at Flower Mound, a strip center next to the church. The church, located in an old Albertson’s grocery store at the corner of FM 407 and Morriss Road, needs more space, according to Lindsey Eenigenberg, executive director the church’s administration.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
JUST IN: Annette Simmons Once Again Shows The Love For Crystal Charity Ball Beneficiaries With $1M Gift

Philanthropist Annette Simmons has quite a history of helping the children of Dallas County. In addition to her being a Crystal Charity Ball underwriter for the past 42 years, she has just donated $1M for the 2022 CCB beneficiaries (Agape Clinic, Baylor Oral Health Foundation, Behind Every Door, Educational First Steps, Family Compass, Hope Supply Co., Southwestern Medical Foundation, United to Learn and the Crystal Charity Ball 70th Anniversary Project Action Before Crisis).
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
65-foot Christmas tree arrives at Sundance Square Plaza

Rain poured over downtown Fort Worth on Nov. 14, but that didn’t stop workers from completing their appointed task — putting up a Christmas tree in Sundance Square Plaza. The Norway spruce tree measured 65 feet tall and arrived from Michigan on Nov. 14. The 2022 tree marks the 76th anniversary of the Community Christmas Tree, according to an email from a Sundance Square spokesperson.
FORT WORTH, TX
Armadillos Move into Grapevine Apartment Community

A roll of nine-banded armadillos appears to be making themselves at home in apartment communities around Grapevine, Texas. The small armored creatures have been spotted within apartment communities such as Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch, Marquis at Silver Oaks, as well as in the surrounding forested area. Nine-banded armadillos are...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Lockdown lifted at UNTHSC in Fort Worth after camera mistaken for gun

FORT WORTH (CBSDW.COM) — The UNT Health and Science Center in Fort Worth was locked down on Wednesday after a camera was misidentified as a gun.At about 2:15 p.m., police received a report about a person on campus with a gun. The school quickly went into lockdown and told everyone on campus to seek shelter immediately, citing a "potential for violence."The lockdown was lifted just before 2:30 p.m. A UNT spokesperson said that with the help of the Fort Worth Police Department, campus police were able to identify and locate the individual who was initially reported as carrying a gun.Officers discovered that the item was in fact not a gun, but a camera. Nobody was injured in the incident and no arrests were made.
FORT WORTH, TX
An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington

Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
ARLINGTON, TX
'Yellowstone' is filming again - this time in North Texas. Here's what we saw.

VENUS, Texas — Hollywood came to Venus, Texas, on Tuesday. “Pretty neat to have them here this close,” said Jeff Tucker, fan of the hit series, "Yellowstone." "Yellowstone" on Tuesday was filming a scene in downtown Venus, which is in Johnson County south of Dallas-Fort Worth. The scene was involving a speech with a crowd of extras, but more details were not released.
VENUS, TX
Fort Worthians Kirk Franklin, T Bone Burnett earn GRAMMY nominations … again

Fort Worthians Kirk Franklin and T Bone Burnett landed on the GRAMMY nominees list yet again. Franklin is a frequent flier in the award’s gospel and contemporary Christian categories. Since 1996, the Fort Worth native has been nominated for 27 GRAMMYs and won 16. He’ll have the chance to take home three more for his work with Maverick City Music in the following categories: Best Gospel Performance/Song, Best Contemporary Christian Performance/Song, and Best Gospel Album.
FORT WORTH, TX
1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX

