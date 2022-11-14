Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
8 Unique Fort Worth Restaurant Experiences Created By Renowned Chef Tim Love
Chef Tim Love wears a giant hat in Fort Worth, Texas. The award-winning chef owns an impressive list of restaurants in Fort Worth, and he is also an author, boutique hotelier, and co-host of CNBC’s Restaurant Startup. You’ll see Chef Love on national television shows like Iron Chef America, Top Shelf Masters, Good Morning America, and The Today Show. His philanthropic pursuits include Burgers 4 Babies, founded in 2010, which benefits the NICU Helping Hands organization.
Construction for Resia apartment complex in Fort Worth delayed
Resia is planning to construct a 470-unit apartment complex in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Courtesy Resia) The construction of a planned multifamily development in Fort Worth has been pushed back due to design changes. Resia, headquartered in Miami, Florida, plans to construct a $45 million apartment complex at...
tcu360.com
Want to shop local? A roundup of Fort Worth’s best boutiques
If you’re looking for Fort Worth boutiques to explore on your next shopping spree, these local stores have everything game day fits to special event attire. THREE is located at 3460 Blue Bonnet Circle. The boutique has a variety of unique and trendy clothing and accessories at an affordable price.
dmagazine.com
Michelle Mackey Painted the Barrow Family Gas Station
Clyde Barrow’s family once owned a service station in West Dallas, at 1221 Singleton Blvd., in a neighborhood called the Devil’s Back Porch. That structure stood until April, when it was hastily bulldozed before the city’s Landmark Commission could intervene. Given the long lead times of a...
This Fort Worth speakeasy is hidden behind an inconspicuous bodega
So, speakeasies are not really a secret anymore. In fact, this new bar concept is all the rage these days.
fortworthreport.org
A third of Fort Worth households have a new trash pickup day. ‘We failed our residents’ on rollout, council says
The list of issues Claire Baxter and her east Fort Worth neighbors have observed with city trash pickup services is long. During the past two months, Baxter has filed at least two missed pickup notices with Fort Worth’s code compliance department when her block was “simply forgotten.”. “It’s...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth Movies That Matter Latino announces new screening
Each film screening begins with a light reception and is followed by a moderated discussion. All seating becomes available first come, first served — regardless of reservation — 15 minutes before the start of the film. Ascencion (2017, NR, 72 min.) This film chronicles the story of a...
fortworthreport.org
Listen: How to get help paying your utility bills this winter
In the latest installment of our conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Sonia Singleton, assistant director in Neighborhood Services with the city of Fort Worth, explains how residents can get money to pay for utilities, like water, gas and electricity, free of charge. This conversation has been edited for length and...
The Village Church buys shopping center
The Village Church is expanding in Flower Mound after purchasing The Shops at Flower Mound, a strip center next to the church. The church, located in an old Albertson’s grocery store at the corner of FM 407 and Morriss Road, needs more space, according to Lindsey Eenigenberg, executive director the church’s administration.
mysweetcharity.com
JUST IN: Annette Simmons Once Again Shows The Love For Crystal Charity Ball Beneficiaries With $1M Gift
Philanthropist Annette Simmons has quite a history of helping the children of Dallas County. In addition to her being a Crystal Charity Ball underwriter for the past 42 years, she has just donated $1M for the 2022 CCB beneficiaries (Agape Clinic, Baylor Oral Health Foundation, Behind Every Door, Educational First Steps, Family Compass, Hope Supply Co., Southwestern Medical Foundation, United to Learn and the Crystal Charity Ball 70th Anniversary Project Action Before Crisis).
Four people found shot in Lake Worth
Four people are in the hospital after they were shot in Fort Worth over the weekend. Saturday night, a 911 caller alerted police who found a car with four wounded victims at a convenience store in nearby Lake Worth near Loop 820
fortworthreport.org
65-foot Christmas tree arrives at Sundance Square Plaza
Rain poured over downtown Fort Worth on Nov. 14, but that didn’t stop workers from completing their appointed task — putting up a Christmas tree in Sundance Square Plaza. The Norway spruce tree measured 65 feet tall and arrived from Michigan on Nov. 14. The 2022 tree marks the 76th anniversary of the Community Christmas Tree, according to an email from a Sundance Square spokesperson.
dallasexpress.com
Armadillos Move into Grapevine Apartment Community
A roll of nine-banded armadillos appears to be making themselves at home in apartment communities around Grapevine, Texas. The small armored creatures have been spotted within apartment communities such as Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch, Marquis at Silver Oaks, as well as in the surrounding forested area. Nine-banded armadillos are...
Texas hopes to execute Stephen Barbee today for 2005 Tarrant County murders
TEXAS, USA — Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune here. For the third time in four years, Texas is hoping to execute Stephen Barbee Wednesday evening. But first it must wait for courts to rule once again on the state’s handling of the prisoner’s religious rights in the death chamber.
Lockdown lifted at UNTHSC in Fort Worth after camera mistaken for gun
FORT WORTH (CBSDW.COM) — The UNT Health and Science Center in Fort Worth was locked down on Wednesday after a camera was misidentified as a gun.At about 2:15 p.m., police received a report about a person on campus with a gun. The school quickly went into lockdown and told everyone on campus to seek shelter immediately, citing a "potential for violence."The lockdown was lifted just before 2:30 p.m. A UNT spokesperson said that with the help of the Fort Worth Police Department, campus police were able to identify and locate the individual who was initially reported as carrying a gun.Officers discovered that the item was in fact not a gun, but a camera. Nobody was injured in the incident and no arrests were made.
Texas’ fake paper tag problem 'cost a cop his life,' Grand Prairie police chief says
DALLAS — It was 10:45 p.m. Monday. Grand Prairie police officer Brandon Tsai, who had joined the department only 10 months prior, was near the corner of Southwest 3rd Street and Pioneer Parkway. Police said he tried to stop a silver Chevy Malibu that had a fake paper tag...
secretdallas.com
An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington
Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
WFAA
'Yellowstone' is filming again - this time in North Texas. Here's what we saw.
VENUS, Texas — Hollywood came to Venus, Texas, on Tuesday. “Pretty neat to have them here this close,” said Jeff Tucker, fan of the hit series, "Yellowstone." "Yellowstone" on Tuesday was filming a scene in downtown Venus, which is in Johnson County south of Dallas-Fort Worth. The scene was involving a speech with a crowd of extras, but more details were not released.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worthians Kirk Franklin, T Bone Burnett earn GRAMMY nominations … again
Fort Worthians Kirk Franklin and T Bone Burnett landed on the GRAMMY nominees list yet again. Franklin is a frequent flier in the award’s gospel and contemporary Christian categories. Since 1996, the Fort Worth native has been nominated for 27 GRAMMYs and won 16. He’ll have the chance to take home three more for his work with Maverick City Music in the following categories: Best Gospel Performance/Song, Best Contemporary Christian Performance/Song, and Best Gospel Album.
1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.
