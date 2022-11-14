NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Michigan State

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
aseaofblue.com
College football insider expects major assistant coach changes for Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats have not had the season many expected to see this year with the amount of talent they had taking the field. The poor results on the field have many wondering how much of this staff will still be here in 2023, and it looks like the answer could be a lot of change in Lexington.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo: Spartans looking to 'recapture our culture' following upset of Kentucky
Tom Izzo was all smiles following Michigan State’s win over No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday night. Izzo took time to discuss the victory and more so the way this win can shift the culture of Michigan State as a whole. I’ve been through a lot of wins and a...
tonyspicks.com
South Carolina State Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats 11/17/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The South Carolina State Bulldogs will play against the 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 7:00 PM ET. South Carolina State enters this contest with a 0-3 record for the season. They make 12.0 turnovers per game and rack up 22.3 fouls as a team each game in basketball.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Michigan State HC Tom Izzo says 2022 Wildcats are best Kentucky team he's seen
Tom Izzo has been around for a lot of Kentucky teams over the years, including that monster 2012 unit. Now seems like a good time to remind you Izzo has been coaching at Michigan State since 1983 as an assistant and 1995 as head coach. The Wildcats have won 3...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo shares appreciation for Dick Vitale ahead of Champions Classic game against Kentucky
Michigan is set to face off against No. 4 Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic tonight at 7 p.m. EST. The Spartans are a clear underdog in the matchup, but after a close bout with No. 2 Gonzaga, it is not looking like they will bow down to the task at hand.
CBS Sports
How to watch Kentucky vs. South Carolina State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: South Carolina State 0-3; Kentucky 2-1 The South Carolina State Bulldogs are on the road again on Thursday and play against the #4 Kentucky Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
MLive.com
Big Ten waiting on prosecutor’s decision before potential discipline for Michigan-MSU tunnel incidents
It has been more than two weeks since violent postgame incidents involving players occurred in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following an Oct. 29 rivalry win for the Wolverines against the Spartans. Eight Michigan State players have been suspended indefinitely for their roles and the University of Michigan Police Department on...
Tom Izzo offers considerate comment after beating Kentucky
Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans pulled off a nice win over Kentucky on Tuesday night, and he offered a considerate comment about his opponent afterwards. The Spartans beat the Wildcats 86-77 in double overtime, taking advantage after Oscar Tshiebwe fouling out in the first OT. Tshiebwe was making his season debut and came off the bench in the game.
Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both
We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.
fox56news.com
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
lanereport.com
West Sixth Brewing announces new barrel-aged beer
LEXINGTON, Ky.— West Sixth Brewing, one of Kentucky’s largest craft breweries, has announced its third collaboration with Kentucky-based distillery Bulleit Frontier Whiskey on a unique barrel-aged beer for all to enjoy, just in time for the holidays. R. ye Barrel Porter is a 9.0% porter that has aged...
fox56news.com
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge
A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
fox56news.com
Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy Pier
Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from a climbing wall at Navy Pier when he was not properly harnessed. (Video by Erin Brewer, released by Levin and Perconti) Video shows boy, 8, fall from climbing wall at Navy …. Video shows George Brewer, 8, climb and jump from...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky artist creates towering Secretariat mural in Paris
PARIS, Ky. — A Kentucky artist pays tribute to the greatest achievement ever in horse racing. A spin through Paris, Kentucky, is like experiencing a drive-through gallery. There is art everywhere you look, especially the architectural kind. “It’s interesting because I get to hear Paris, all the city noises,” said artist Jaime Corum.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frigid Temps This Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow flurries are winding down as we get set for another cold front to blast the Bluegrass state tonight and early Friday. This brings some incredibly cold wind chills in here for the upcoming weekend. Most areas got in on some light accumulations of snow overnight...
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
The Rogersville Review
Rogersville, TN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.https://www.therogersvillereview.com/
Comments / 1