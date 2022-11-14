Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
New Netflix feature curbs persistent account sharing
This holiday season, give yourself the gift of taking back your Netflix algorithm, and more importantly, your account. On Tuesday, Netflix launched "Manage Access and Devices," a new feature which allows account owners to remotely sign out of devices they either don't recognize or no longer want signed in to their account.
KHQ Right Now
Lily Collins launches her own production company
Lily Collins has achieved a "childhood dream" by launching her own production company. The 33-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce the launch of CASE STUDY FILMS, which she's founded with her husband Charlie McDowell and producer friend Alex Orlovsky. Lily - who is the daughter of music...
Comments / 0