Virginia State

Three Virginia players killed in campus shooting; suspect in custody

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 3 days ago
Virginia defensive end D'Sean Perry and wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler are the three football players who were killed Sunday night in a campus shooting, university president Jim Ryan confirmed Monday.

The suspected gunman, identified by Ryan and campus police as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is now in custody, campus police chief Tim Longo said Monday. He has been charged with three counts each of second-degree murder and using a handgun in the alleged commission of a felony.

News-Herald

News-Herald

