Atom Asset Exchange (AAX) has halted client withdrawals on its platform, but said the move wasn’t part of a broader limit on activity in the wake of FTX’s collapse. It comes only days after a Twitter thread in which AAX said they had “no financial exposure to FTX and its affiliates.” Instead, the Hong Kong-based crypto exchange cited the failure of a third-party partner, which caused some users’ balance data to be improperly recorded while scheduling a system upgrade. Hence, AAX halted its services to prevent further risks, while the technical team has had to manually proofread and restore the system to ensure accuracy of all users’ holdings.

2 DAYS AGO