Equiti sets up office in Cyprus to offer CySEC-regulated solutions to European brokers
Equiti Group has announced the opening of its latest regulated European office, in Cyprus, located at 2nd Floor, Frema Plaza, 39 Kolonakiou Street, Limassol. The new office in Limassol will help Equiti Group execute its expansion strategy in the European Union as part of its wider global geographical expansion plans for the next three years, which will see the company acquire licenses in other new markets around the world.
Italy’s Had Enough of U.K. Shitshow Constantly Getting Compared to Their Politics
ROME—Italians are furious over a slew of memes comparing the flailing British government to their own instability. Ever since Liz Truss’s tax debacle started last week, a number of rather surly memes have culminated in an offensive cover of the Economist showing Truss as the helmeted British soldier Britannia holding a fork draped in spaghetti in place of a sword with the headline, “Welcome to Britaly.” Shortly after the cover story, #Britaly?YouWish started trending.This cover by The Economist is the subject of much debate in Italy today. pic.twitter.com/rW5xmm8SAM— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 20, 2022 Some of the memes leading up...
France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty
France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
Belize rejects idea of ‘inhumane’ Rwanda-style asylum deal with UK
Belize has rejected the idea of accepting a Rwanda-style deal with the UK to accept unwanted asylum seekers – calling such a policy “inhumane”.No 10 confirmed that the government is trying to reach deals with other countries willing to follow Rwanda and take migrants arriving via the English Channel on one-way flights.Paraguay, Peru and Belize are reportedly among the options – but Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson said it was “not helpful to comment on speculation around potential discussions”.Belize’s foreign minister Eamon Courtenay said on Twitter on Thursday that the Carribbean country “is not in negotiations with the UK or...
The Jewish Press
Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?
According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
Rishi Sunak junks Liz Truss's plan to move British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after ex-PM ordered review as she mulled copying Donald Trump
Rishi Sunak has junked his predecessor Liz Truss's plan to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Downing Street confirmed today. No10 revealed the new Prime Minister had 'no plans' to pursue a controversial relocation of the British consulate in the Middle East country. 'It has...
Italy silent as ships with 1,000 rescued migrants seek help
Humanitarian groups caring for 1,000 rescued migrants aboard three ships in the central Mediterranean are sounding an alarm about deteriorating conditions, but so far Italy's new far-right-led government has not responded to requests for a safe port as it hardens its position against rescue boats. The country's new interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, has already set the groundwork to ban humanitarian ships from its ports, while appealing to countries whose flags the rescue ships fly to take on the migrants and relieve the burden on Italy. The moves are reminiscent of the anti-NGO posture taken by League party leader Matteo...
ASIC suspends AFS license of FTX Australia amid crypto exchange meltdown
ASIC, the Australian financial watchdog, has announced the suspension of AFS licence 323193, held by FTX Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of the crypto exchange operator that went bankrupt a few days ago. The Australian financial services license held by FTX Australia allowed the firm to deal in, make a...
Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic
On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
‘Situation is critical.’ Italy’s far-right government enacts anti-migration plan
Standoff over rescue ship in Catania is first test of migration policy under Giorgia Meloni
Cboe’s pan-European clearing house EuroCCP rebrands to Cboe Clear Europe
“Cboe’s acquisition has already enabled a step-change in our business, and we feel now is the right time to rebrand as Cboe Clear Europe as we pursue continued growth wherever we can bring most value for our venues, members and clients.”. Cboe Global Markets’ pan-European clearing house EuroCCP has...
French, British rescuers passed buck as migrants drowned: reports
The French and British coastguard services passed the buck as a dinghy packed with migrants sank in the Channel last year, leading to the most deadly such accident on record, according to reports on Monday. The number of migrants crossing the Channel from France to England has soared over the last five years from almost none to 42,000 this year, causing severe tensions between Paris and London.
LiquidityBook launches LBX Portal for broker-dealers and outsourced trading providers
“Broker-dealers and outsourced trading providers face several operational and structural challenges in the pursuit of differentiated client service, including the need to update manual processes and manage monolithic systems with opaque upgrade paths.”. LiquidityBook has launched LBX Portal, an SaaS-based solution that brings further efficiency, transparency and speed for market...
India faces deepening demographic divide as it prepares to overtake China as the world’s most populous country
The cry of a baby born in India one day next year will herald a watershed moment for the country, when the scales tip and India overtakes China as the world’s most populous nation. Yet the story of India’s population boom is really two stories. In the north, led...
World’s 2nd biggest spot exchange halts client withdrawals
Atom Asset Exchange (AAX) has halted client withdrawals on its platform, but said the move wasn’t part of a broader limit on activity in the wake of FTX’s collapse. It comes only days after a Twitter thread in which AAX said they had “no financial exposure to FTX and its affiliates.” Instead, the Hong Kong-based crypto exchange cited the failure of a third-party partner, which caused some users’ balance data to be improperly recorded while scheduling a system upgrade. Hence, AAX halted its services to prevent further risks, while the technical team has had to manually proofread and restore the system to ensure accuracy of all users’ holdings.
Eastern Pacific Shipping Tanker Hit By ‘Projectile’ Off Oman
DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) – A tanker was hit off the coast of Oman on Tuesday, sustaining minor damage to the hull with no injuries or spillage of the gas oil cargo, Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping said on Wednesday and an Israeli official said Iran was responsible. Three maritime...
EXPLAINER: What's behind Italy's migrant sea rescue standoff
Italy’s new far-right-led government has blocked humanitarian rescue ships from accessing its ports, resulting in a standoff with charities that patrol the deadly central Mediterranean, rescuing people in trouble at sea.Nongovernmental organizations, as well as human rights and international law experts, say vessels are legally required to rescue people in distress and coastal nations are required to provide a place of safety for them to disembark. Italy claims the flag countries of the ships are responsible for taking on the migrants and that charity vessels just encourage people-smuggling.Here are some of the issues behind the standoff: WHAT IS GOING...
MRG Metals (ASX:MRQ) applies for new uranium and REE exploration licence in Mozambique
MRG Metals (ASX:MRQ) has successfully applied for a new uranium and REE exploration licence in the Zambezia province of Mozambique. This is the company’s fourth REE and U ELA, diversifying its commodity spread. The ELA area includes granites of different ages, with the contact between the granites (within high-grade...
eToro expands US presences with launch of options trading
Social investment platform eToro said it would allow its US customers to trade options at no cost, ramping up the intensity of the brokers’ fight to eliminate trading commissions. The Israel-based firm says the launch will diversify its offering to US users, which is currently focused on stocks, exchange...
The US are faster, younger and more skillful than 2014. But are they better?
The Americans are on the right path as they look towards co-hosting the World Cup in 2026. But in Qatar they lack the experience of previous USMNT rosters
