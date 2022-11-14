Read full article on original website
Related
See the face of an 18th century 'vampire' buried in Connecticut
Using DNA evidence, forensic scientists created a facial reconstruction of a "vampire" who lived during the 18th century.
CNBC
This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'
In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
Arizona UPS driver, originally from Cuba, celebrates his 'first American paycheck'
A man who is originally from Cuba and now living in Phoenix, Arizona, celebrated his first paycheck which he earned while living in America and working for UPS.
"I’ve Seen Europeans Be A Bit Confused On That One": People Are Sharing "Unspoken Rules" Of American Life And Culture, And I Honestly Didn't Know Of Some Of These
"In other countries, this is a complete violation."
My own LaGrange…
A LaGrange Point is a spot in outer space where objects stay put. This is usually not a thing in space, as things have a habit of falling into gravity wells that pockmark just about everywhere in the black velvet vacuum. But something can “stay put” when the gravitational pull of two or more bodies sorta cancel each other out. I know. That is a bad description. Here’s NASA explaining...
vinlove.net
Go to the ancient rock field of Nam Dan Ha Giang to admire the writings of prehistoric people
Nam Dan ancient rock beach in Ha Giang is not only a tourist destination but also has important religious significance for the Dao people in Xin Man district. Therefore, if you come here to travel, remember once to come here to visit and learn. Where is Nam Dan’s ancient rock...
Comments / 0