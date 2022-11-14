ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

CNBC

This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'

In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Enterprise

My own LaGrange…

A LaGrange Point is a spot in outer space where objects stay put. This is usually not a thing in space, as things have a habit of falling into gravity wells that pockmark just about everywhere in the black velvet vacuum. But something can “stay put” when the gravitational pull of two or more bodies sorta cancel each other out. I know. That is a bad description. Here’s NASA explaining...

