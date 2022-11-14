Over the course of millions of years, cockroaches have evolved into some of the most resilient insects the planet has ever seen. As a matter of fact, they lived alongside the dinosaurs. It is said that roaches are so resilient, that they can even survive for up to a week without their heads. Additionally, they can survive without food for almost a month and without water for nearly two weeks. A total of 4,000 species of cockroaches are known to exist in different parts of the world. In the United States alone, there are thought to be somewhere around 70 species of roaches living in the country.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO