Football's Bennett Named PL Special Teams Player of the Week and Bison of the Week, Schearer Voted PL Rookie of the Week

As part of Penn College’s “Give Thanks, Paw It Forward” campaign, an annual expression of deep and widespread appreciation, College Relations is sharing a week’s worth of “Meet the Makers” profiles that showcase students’ gratitude for their life-changing campus experiences. The pre-Thanksgiving series begins with Bryan M. Bilbao, among the first to graduate from the School of Nursing & Health Sciences with a Combined Bachelor/Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies. “Penn College reinvigorated in me that all good things come with hard work and dedication,” says Bilbao, the student speaker at August commencement, whose popular YouTube video advises caregivers on how to treat patients better. He is an emergency medicine physician assistant with ApolloMD, working in the emergency rooms of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO