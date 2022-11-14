Football's Bennett Named PL Special Teams Player of the Week and Bison of the Week, Schearer Voted PL Rookie of the Week

Read full article on original website
bucknellbison.com
Men’s Soccer Places Four on Academic All-District Team
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Four members of the Bucknell men's soccer team have earned spots on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team. Junior co-captains MJ Kuczura and Collin Murphy, senior Jameson Railey, and sophomore Jack Roberto were all honored, and all four now advance to the national Academic All-America ballot, with those honorees slated to be announced in early December.
bucknellbison.com
Six Members of Women’s Soccer Championship Team Earn Academic All-District Honors
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Six student-athletes on the Patriot League champion Bucknell women's soccer team have been recognized for their academic prowess with spots on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team. Seniors Rylee Donaldson and Abby Gearhart, juniors Lea Tarzy and Brooke Tracey, and sophomores Teresa Deda and Katie Schiano were all recognized, and all six now advance to the national Academic All-America ballot. Those national honorees will be revealed in early December.
bucknellbison.com
Bucknell Athletics Has One of its Best Performances in Annual NCAA Graduation Rate Study
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The NCAA issued its latest graduation rates report this week, and Bucknell Athletics once again produced some of the highest figures in the nation. Under the NCAA's Graduation Success Rate (GSR) formula, 24 of Bucknell's 27 varsity programs, including all 14 women's programs, maintained perfect scores of 100 for student-athletes entering between 2012-13 and 2015-16, which led to an overall GSR of 99 percent that ranks second among all Division I institutions. Additionally, according to the U.S. Department of Education's more-restrictive graduation-rate standards, Bucknell ranks third nationally with a four-class average of 91 percent, which is up two points from last year's report.
bucknellbison.com
Volleyball Falls 3-1 at Loyola in Patriot League Quarterfinal Round
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell volleyball team's memorable 2022 season came to an end Tuesday night with a 3-1 loss at Loyola in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinal round. The Bison pulled out a gritty 25-23 win in the opening set to take a 1-0 lead in the match, but the Greyhounds caught fire and limited Bucknell to just 22 kills over the final three sets.
bucknellbison.com
Women's Basketball Falls in Home Opener to Fairleigh Dickinson, 62-49
LEWISBURG, Pa. - The Bucknell women's basketball team couldn't overcome a slow start and lost its home opener to Fairleigh Dickinson 62-49 Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion. The Knights led by a 27-5 score at the end of the first quarter thanks to a perfect 5-for-5 shooting from 3-point range and 75.0 percent shooting overall in the period.
bucknellbison.com
Men’s Basketball Falls on Road, 82-71 at Saint Peter’s
JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Jaylen Murray, one of the holdovers from the Saint Peter's team that made a run to the Elite Eight last March, recorded 22 points and seven assists to lead the Peacocks to an 82-71 win over visiting Bucknell on Tuesday night at the Yanicelli Center. Xander Rice paced the Bison with 19 points and six assists, and the frontcourt pair of Andre Screen (18) and Alex Timmerman (14) also scored in double figures.
bucknellbison.com
Men's Hoops Heads to Saint Peter's for Tuesday Tilt
LEWISBURG, Pa. -- The Bucknell men's basketball squad has burst out of the gates with two dominant victories, outscoring Lebanon Valley and Niagara by an average score of 90.5 to 51.0. Now the Bison head out on the road for the first time in 2022-23 for a date with a Saint Peter's team that made an incredible run to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight as a No. 15 seed last March.
Mike Mussina, Rhashan West-Bey, headline latest West Branch Sports Hall of Fame class
The two biggest names in local, professional baseball led a star-studded class into the West Branch Sports Hall of Fame as former Major League Baseball star Mike Mussina, joined Rhashan West-Bey, Williamsport Crosscutters' Director of Smiles, in the 2022 induction ceremony Sunday night at the Genetti Hotel. Mike Mussina enjoyed an 18-year MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles (1991-00) and the New York Yankees (2001-08). He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019. Mussina is graduate of Montoursville High School. ...
Crosscutters' Hot Stove Banquet returns in 2023
Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Crosscutters' popular Hot Stove Banquet returns on Tuesday, January 24. This year's banquet will feature special guests Clint Hurdle, former Pittsburgh Pirates manager, and ESPN Baseball Analyst Tim Kurkjian. The banquet will feature a full-course dinner, live and silent auctions of sports memorabilia, and interviews/Q&A sessions with the special guests. The evening will also feature the inductions of the latest members of the Bowman Field Hall of Fame and the Lycoming County Sports Walk. The inductees will be announced in...
local21news.com
In their own words: Parents of alleged Middletown H.S. Football hazing victims speak
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After hazing allegations emerged, the Middletown School District cancelled its football season. In a CBS 21 exclusive, we sit down to talk with the parents of two Middletown football players as they describe the horrific videos that emerged. They are the parents of two...
pct.edu
So proudly we hail’d
The Penn College community commended its veterans, active-duty personnel and reservists late last week through a variety of events captured by cross-campus photo contributors. Supplementing an online honor roll of self-identifying servicemen and women that was posted to PCToday, the week included a classroom visit from the head of a veteran-owned Williamsport security business; a Thursday reception organized by Kimberly S. Cordrey, Lumley Aviation Center secretary; the Wildcat Events Board’s “Red, White & Blue Day” celebration in the Field House (moved indoors due to Friday’s heavy rains); and a stylish Saturday salute from Wildcat cheerleaders in Bardo Gym.
Little League International adds new staff to Williamsport team
South Williamsport, Pa. — On November 14, two new safety and security leaders began their duties with Little League International. The new staff members will contribute to risk management, security, and emergency responses during Little League functions. Stacy Zales has been appointed Risk Management Administrative Assistant, with retired Pennsylvania State Police Major Sherman Shadle as the new Director of Security. Ms. Zales, a resident of Picture Rocks, was previously an...
local21news.com
Freezing temperatures could lead to first snow fall this week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip below freezing in most locations tonight. It will be a mostly clear night. More sunshine and breezy weather is expected tomorrow with chilly highs in the mid 40s. More shower activity is looking likely as we head into Tuesday night...
pct.edu
Trailblazing PA grad leads weeklong ‘Give Thanks’ lineup
As part of Penn College’s “Give Thanks, Paw It Forward” campaign, an annual expression of deep and widespread appreciation, College Relations is sharing a week’s worth of “Meet the Makers” profiles that showcase students’ gratitude for their life-changing campus experiences. The pre-Thanksgiving series begins with Bryan M. Bilbao, among the first to graduate from the School of Nursing & Health Sciences with a Combined Bachelor/Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies. “Penn College reinvigorated in me that all good things come with hard work and dedication,” says Bilbao, the student speaker at August commencement, whose popular YouTube video advises caregivers on how to treat patients better. He is an emergency medicine physician assistant with ApolloMD, working in the emergency rooms of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital.
Local music teacher a semifinalist for Grammy Award
Loyalsock Township, Pa. – One local educator is now a semifinalist in the Grammy’s national search for an outstanding and impactful music teacher, supporter, and innovator. Out of more than 1,205 nominations from 47 states, Loyalsock Township School District’s own Ryan Bulgarelli has been selected as a semifinalist — just one of 25 across the country, and the only educator in Pennsyvlania — for the Grammy’s 2023 Music Educator Award. ...
Chick-fil-A Continues at Former Golden Corral Location in Pennsylvania
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Lebtown and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
wkok.com
Easton Man Dies Snowy Route 11 Crash in Montour County
DANVILLE- A man from Easton is dead after a crash outside Danville last night just before 7:00. Mahoning Township Police say the unidentified man was driving a commercial vehicle on Route 11 in Mahoning Township when he lost control due to the winter weather road conditions. He crashed into an...
Bald eagle struck and killed by car
LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 […]
Home destroyed after fire in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Schuylkill County Monday morning. A home along Orwigsburg Street in Tamaqua caught fire around 10 a.m. The house is destroyed, leaving four people without a place to stay. Neighboring homes were also damaged by the fire. Officials believe a malfunctioning...
Collision sends two to hospital
Williamsport, Pa. — A head-on collision sent two drivers to the hospital Saturday night. The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Washington Boulevard and Catherine Street, according to officials. The impact sent one vehicle on to the sidewalk and another into a parked car. Both cars appeared to have sustained heavy damage. Two people were hurt in the crash, including one who was unresponsive when first responders arrived, according to reports.
