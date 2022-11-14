ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department. Villanueva has been consistently trailing former Long Beach police Chief...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

