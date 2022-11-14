Read full article on original website
Araya Sushi Asian Grill closing, Red Lobster closes in Naples
Araya Sushi Asian Grill in North Naples is permanently closing the day before Thanksgiving after operating for more than nine years. . Araya opened in October 2014 in the former Dunkin’ Donuts space next to CiCi’s Pizza in Uptown Center, just east of Sam’s Club on Immokalee Road in North Naples. It was the second restaurant for residents Jon and On Augsondthung.
The Pickleball Club planning indoor facility in Fort Myers
The Pickleball Club announced the acquisition of a 3-acre site in Fort Myers with construction of a facility to begin in the second quarter of 2023 and an anticipated opening in 2024. The company’s strategic plan is to deploy more than $180 million to build at least 15 private, indoor pickleball clubs throughout Florida. The company is a privately-owned business, focused on meeting the demand for indoor amenity-based pickleball facilities. In addition to the Lakewood Ranch, Fort Myers and Venice locations, the company has locations in Port St. Lucie, Bonita Springs and The Villages in its development portfolio. It has four sites under development, including the Lakewood Ranch club, which is scheduled to open in January 2023. Earlier this month, the company announced its sixth site under contract in The Villages in Sumter County.
Bimini Bait Shack plans to reopen in 2023 following Hurricane Ian
Bimini Bait Shack, a seafood restaurant, tiki bar and grill situated right before the Sanibel Causeway, plans to reopen within the first two months of 2023 following damage from Hurricane Ian. First opening its doors in 2018, Bimini’s island atmosphere with live music, swing seats and a fish tank bar...
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane Ian
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa First to Reopen on Captiva Island After Hurricane Ian. In 1926, perhaps inspired by the stories of Teddy Roosevelt fishing the back bay of Captiva, sports fishermen began to regularly journey to a narrow stretch of this unique, wonderful Florida tropical island where — in literally just a few minutes — you could cast east into Pine Island Sound, or west into the Gulf of Mexico. Five years later, this place — aptly named ‘Tween Waters Inn — welcomed its first overnight guests. And a history of hospitality that spans two centuries was born.
Sanibel Captiva Trust leases permanent space at Bell Tower
The Sanibel Captiva Trust Co. leased a permanent space at 13525 Bell Tower Drive, on the southeast side of the Bell Tower complex at the corner of U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers. The company still plans to build a new office on Sanibel. The Fort Myers office is a 10,520-square-foot, two-story building and slated to be completed in spring 2023. Sanibel Captiva Trust has temporary offices within RE/MAX Realty Group at 7910 Summerlin Lakes Drive in Fort Myers.
The Future of Fort Myers Beach: The man with a plan
Many of you are closely following what’s happening on Fort Myers Beach, especially if you live or work there. Decisions made now and in the near future about how to rebuild will impact everyone with a stake on this island. “I’m sorry for being so emotional,” says Fort Myers...
Premier Sotheby’s opens Sanibel office to public for drop-in workplace
After the Federal Emergency Management Agency set up its Starlink Wi-Fi trailer next to its office on Sanibel, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty opened its doors at 2341 Palm Ridge Road to the public as a drop-in workplace. For those needing a computer with Wi-Fi access or just a cool, safe place to work for a few hours, the office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
HUNTER Announces Sale of Trianon Old Naples
ATLANTA—Hunter Hotel Advisors (HUNTER) announced the sale of the Trianon Old Naples in Naples, Florida. Ocean Properties purchased the 58-room property. Robert Taylor and Sophia Pittaluga of HUNTER’s Miami Office arranged the sale on behalf of the seller. HUNTER continues to work in this region, having sold 30 properties in Florida worth more than $662 million year-to-date.
Fort Myers Beach shrimping industry tries salvaging 43 boats after Hurricane Ian
While a few coastal businesses have opened following Hurricane Ian, one faces more challenges than most. The Sept. 28 storm devastated the Fort Myers Beach shrimping industry. The two largest companies, Trico Shrimp Company and Erickson and Jensen, discovered in the storm’s aftermath all but one of their shrimping boats washed ashore from storm surge.
Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts 2022 Collier County SnowFest
Snow is in the forecast for Collier County this December. The 38th annual Collier County SnowFest is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-9 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Presented by Naples- Dealers.com and Collier County Parks & Recreation along with Arthrex, SnowFest will feature three giant snow mountains made up of nearly 100 tons of snow for kids of all ages to enjoy.
This Week’s Just Listed Properties on Sanibel
Provided by Pfeifer Realty Group based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 11/9/22 to 11/15/22.
City of Naples transitions back to normalcy ahead of holiday season
With the city of Naples holiday events starting Monday with the Christmas on Third Street tree lighting ceremony, city staff is shifting its post-Hurricane Ian mindset. City Manager Jay Boodheshwar gave a presentation to City Council on Wednesday with debris pickup updates and other Ian recovery information. “We are on...
OUR THREE FOR 3
27080 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs; 239-495-1868; www.facebook.com/mariasrestaurantbonita. For 30 years, Maria’s has served South of the Border fare with flair. Have a margarita and relax over the classics done well. Yes, there are plenty of tacos. But our critics enjoyed the breakfast burrito here, with smoky chorizo that soaked into the flour tortilla that was like having a breakfast hash rolled into a burrito, and the huevos rancheros, slathered in tomatillo salsa verde that came with deep-fried corn tortillas and over-easy eggs that created a decadent sauce all their own. Good eating.
A look at how Charlotte County is collecting hurricane debris
WINK News is getting a look at how crews are picking up the piles of debris in our area. Charlotte County contracted Ashbritt to help with the cleanup. Multiple sites in the county are close to collecting more than two million cubic yards of debris. The people who live in...
Sanibel’s oldest hotel is first to reopen after Hurricane Ian
The Island Inn reopened as the first hotel on Sanibel Island to receive guests post-Hurricane Ian. The 127-year-old inn began accepting reservations for pass-holding island residents, businesses and relief workers as a result of enacting its Major Hurricane Action Plan prior to the storm’s landfall. In 2017, Island Inn replaced Matthews Lodge, which was built in the 1960s and assorted structures that housed maintenance and housekeeping functions with two new structures built to Category 5 hurricane standards. The Inn’s newly constructed Matthews Lodge and operations center weathered Hurricane Ian as designed, with advanced systems such as geothermal cooling proving to be invaluable in the wake of the storm’s destruction. Just one month after the storm, all 12 of the Inn’s Matthews Lodge Gulfview Luxury Suites began providing running water and sewer, full electricity, hot water, air conditioning and internet access to those who needed it.
Roofing company makes good on promise to fix Port Charlotte veteran's roof
One week ago, Fox 4 introduced you to a retired Lt. Col. struggling to find any help to fix his roof tarp after Nicole.
City of Naples looking at temporary housing on private properties
Jay Boodheshwar, Naples City Manager, said people are sending in applications to the city asking for RVs and trailers to be allowed on private properties, ranging from three months to three years.
Pulte’s quick move-in homes provide SWFL home buyers with opportunities
Pulte Homes, one of the nation’s most recognized and trusted brands in homebuilding for 70 years, is offering more than 100 new construction, quick move-in homes across Southwest Florida, with a limited selection available for occupancy by year’s end. “For more than 25 years, Southwest Florida has been...
‘The things you would see floating by.’ How Ian sent boats onto land and cars into water
The boats are everywhere. Carried onto lawns, spread across the street, framing the highway, piled up in marinas. They’re blocking waterways, some still bobbing on the surface, others half-sunk. It’s as if an angry child upset at losing an old-fashioned board game, turned the whole thing upside down in...
Red tide alert issued near Marco Beach
The Florida Department of Health in Collier County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of a red tide bloom near South Marco Beach.
