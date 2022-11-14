ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

iheart.com

Miracle Plant Found In Southwest Deserts Can Kill Cancer and Produce Tires

The Guayule shrub in the southwestern U.S. could supply rubber, insect repellent and glue, and could help in the fight against cancer. The Scientific American says researchers have been investigating guayule (Parthenium argentatum) for decades as a potential commercial source of natural rubber. The market is currently dominated by rubber...
ARIZONA STATE
Bring Me The News

Can woolly bear caterpillars predict winter weather?

Woolly bear caterpillars (Pyrrharctia Isabella). Courtesy of U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Taking an autumnal hike in Minnesota, you might come across a woolly bear caterpillar preparing the hunker down for winter. The remarkably hardy insect completely freezes in winter before thawing and spinning a cocoon under the leaf litter...
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

6 Flowers to Plant in December

Given how chilly temperatures are in the wintertime, you may be wondering what flowers to plant in December. There are more options available to you than you think, both ones that bloom in springtime as well as options that remain beautiful throughout the potentially frigid month of December. But what flowers bloom best during this time of year?
OREGON STATE
Mount Airy News

Prepare now for hard winter freezes

Plenty of color from mid-autumn and all the way through the winter is the beauty that pansies provide. An array of colors from lavender, cream, purple, wine yellow, orange, white, tan, bronze, burgundy and pink and combined with plenty of dark glossy green foliage to add more contrast to their colors. Pansies are tough as well as winter hardy and they produce floral beauty no matter how cold the weather gets. They will produce blooms even when snow falls. In the cold of late November and all through the winter, limit the amount of water you use on them because this will cause potting medium to freeze in the containers. Many hardwares, garden centers, nurseries, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement and Ace Hardware have plenty of the pansies in stock and in full bloom. Use a few handfuls of peat moss in the potting medium when planting pansies to promote moisture retention. Buy a bag of pansy booster to give pansies a great start. Pansies are available in six- and nine-packs and come in assorted colors and varieties. They can be planted on the porch or deck. Water lightly once every week.
Family Handyman

How To Winterize Hydrangeas

I confess, I don’t do much to prepare my hydrangeas for winter. Most bloom on new wood, which means flower buds form in the spring and don’t need to overwinter. Or they’re the re-blooming types of hydrangeas, which form flower buds on old and new wood. That means if flower buds are killed off over the winter, ones form on the new wood. So I’ll still get some blooms, just later in the year.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Leave the leaves! How you can help critters that take shelter in leaf litter during Michigan winters

There are many types of insects and wildlife in Michigan that seek shelter during the winter and leaf litter provides that much-needed shelter, according to the DNR. Those leaves help insects, amphibians and small mammals stay warm over the winter. Some insects even rely on the leaves for different stages of the lives, either to hide among them or to eat.
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

10 Best Annual Flowers For Florida Gardens

Flower gardening in the Sunshine State is more rewarding when you know which plants thrive in cool vs. warm Florida seasons. Luckily, Florida gardeners across the state have many easy-to-grow flower choices, from celosia to snapdragons. Check out our quick list of the ten best annual flowers for Florida gardens when making your garden plans. We’ve got you covered whether you’re looking for lots of colors, trailing flowers, or winter interest.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Bad Axe in Rural Michigan Was a Hotbed of Hate. Then It Birthed My American Dream.

Nine months ago, in March of 2022, I had $101.99 in my bank account. I was broke and didn’t know how I’d make next month’s rent on my New York apartment. I had maxed out all my credit cards and had yet to contribute a penny to my upcoming wedding, which was set to take place in a few months. Despite these financial anxieties, I knew I would stop at nothing to finish my first feature film that I spent blood, sweat, years, and many tears on (along with all my savings).This film of mine was also due to premiere...
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Roaches in Indiana

Roaches live everywhere. They are extremely adaptable and can survive in any kind of environment. Not all roaches are pests, but most of them are. Roaches can be found basically in every continent except Antarctica. So if you’re living in Indiana, there’s no doubt that cockroaches are some of your most common pests at home. It’s crucial to understand the kinds of cockroaches native to Indiana if you own a home or a business there.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popular Science

To save water, Arizona farmers are growing guayule for sustainable tires

Most farmers in Pinal County, Arizona knew the water cuts were coming eventually. The Colorado River, a major source of water for crops, had been running at lower and lower levels, thanks to a 27-year drought intensified by climate change. And the seven US states and Mexico, that rely on the river, are promised more water than is available, causing chronic overuse of the existing supply.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
extension.org

moving a Meyer lemon indoors for the winter #815860

I have a dwarf Meyer lemon tree I have been growing for 4-5 years. Every winter it struggles when I bring it indoors. The first two years I owned it, it did ok. I got several lemons the first year (I don't think it lost all it's leaves that year), I managed 2 lemons the next year, and the last 2-3 years have been a total bust. There is usually an initial period where it loses many leaves, but it always blooms and fruit begins to form (I sometimes help with pollination). However, the leaves continue to drop and eventually, so does the newly formed fruit. The tree always fully recovers when I put it back outside in the spring, but it doesn't bear fruit. It gets good light inside (south eastern exposure), but It is near a heat vent. However, I close the vent and keep water in the saucer for increased humidity (keeping the pot bottom raised above the water level with a plant stand). I fertilize with a citrus Fert in the summer, albeit a bit irregularly (I try for once a month). It is in a plastic pot. I have changed the pot size to optimize the soil/root ball/ water ratio. I have refreshed the potting medium. I've experimented with watering more or less. I'm not sure if I should fertilize in the winter, and the leaves do look a bit chlorotic. Every winter I say I'm going to just get rid of it, but it looks so good during the summer months that I try again. Do you have any suggestions to keep the tree healthy and to get lemons to stay on the tree?
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Outsider.com

Virginia Man Discovers Huge Colony of Invasive Imported Fire Ants

As a lifelong resident of the Southern United States, Mike Schulte is no stranger to insects. Creepy crawlies of all shapes and sizes thrive in the warmth of the southern states, as the weather is rarely cold enough to kill eggs, larvae, or adults. But when he moved slightly further north to his new home in Virginia, there was one insect he was excited to be without – fire ants.
VIRGINIA STATE

