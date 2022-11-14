Read full article on original website
Miracle Plant Found In Southwest Deserts Can Kill Cancer and Produce Tires
The Guayule shrub in the southwestern U.S. could supply rubber, insect repellent and glue, and could help in the fight against cancer. The Scientific American says researchers have been investigating guayule (Parthenium argentatum) for decades as a potential commercial source of natural rubber. The market is currently dominated by rubber...
Can woolly bear caterpillars predict winter weather?
Woolly bear caterpillars (Pyrrharctia Isabella). Courtesy of U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Taking an autumnal hike in Minnesota, you might come across a woolly bear caterpillar preparing the hunker down for winter. The remarkably hardy insect completely freezes in winter before thawing and spinning a cocoon under the leaf litter...
6 Flowers to Plant in December
Given how chilly temperatures are in the wintertime, you may be wondering what flowers to plant in December. There are more options available to you than you think, both ones that bloom in springtime as well as options that remain beautiful throughout the potentially frigid month of December. But what flowers bloom best during this time of year?
Prepare now for hard winter freezes
Plenty of color from mid-autumn and all the way through the winter is the beauty that pansies provide. An array of colors from lavender, cream, purple, wine yellow, orange, white, tan, bronze, burgundy and pink and combined with plenty of dark glossy green foliage to add more contrast to their colors. Pansies are tough as well as winter hardy and they produce floral beauty no matter how cold the weather gets. They will produce blooms even when snow falls. In the cold of late November and all through the winter, limit the amount of water you use on them because this will cause potting medium to freeze in the containers. Many hardwares, garden centers, nurseries, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement and Ace Hardware have plenty of the pansies in stock and in full bloom. Use a few handfuls of peat moss in the potting medium when planting pansies to promote moisture retention. Buy a bag of pansy booster to give pansies a great start. Pansies are available in six- and nine-packs and come in assorted colors and varieties. They can be planted on the porch or deck. Water lightly once every week.
How To Winterize Hydrangeas
I confess, I don’t do much to prepare my hydrangeas for winter. Most bloom on new wood, which means flower buds form in the spring and don’t need to overwinter. Or they’re the re-blooming types of hydrangeas, which form flower buds on old and new wood. That means if flower buds are killed off over the winter, ones form on the new wood. So I’ll still get some blooms, just later in the year.
Spot a Wooly Worm Caterpillar In Indiana? Here is What Their Colors Mean for the Winter
Have you spotted a wooly worm recently? Did you know its colors can predict the type of winter we will have?. Before we had little computers in our pockets that could tell us the weather forecast humans used nature to predict the weather. AllThingsNature.Org has this to say about weather lore:
Leave the leaves! How you can help critters that take shelter in leaf litter during Michigan winters
There are many types of insects and wildlife in Michigan that seek shelter during the winter and leaf litter provides that much-needed shelter, according to the DNR. Those leaves help insects, amphibians and small mammals stay warm over the winter. Some insects even rely on the leaves for different stages of the lives, either to hide among them or to eat.
Millions of Tiny Fire Ants Are ‘Falling From the Sky’ in Hawaii
A Hawaiian vacation is a dream come true for many people. The tropical islands are popular places for people to visit. Especially for those looking for some perfect weather and luxurious fun in the sun. However, there is a very strange issue developing in these areas. Causing officials to warn people of what they call “ant rain.”
10 Best Annual Flowers For Florida Gardens
Flower gardening in the Sunshine State is more rewarding when you know which plants thrive in cool vs. warm Florida seasons. Luckily, Florida gardeners across the state have many easy-to-grow flower choices, from celosia to snapdragons. Check out our quick list of the ten best annual flowers for Florida gardens when making your garden plans. We’ve got you covered whether you’re looking for lots of colors, trailing flowers, or winter interest.
Have You Ever Tried the Fruit From this Colorado Cactus?
Prickly pear margaritas are commonly featured on cocktail menus at many bars and restaurants throughout Colorado, but have you ever tried the bright pink juice straight from the source?. Prickly pear cacti pop up in places from Mexico to Canada, and two types of the Opuntia species grow in the...
Bad Axe in Rural Michigan Was a Hotbed of Hate. Then It Birthed My American Dream.
Nine months ago, in March of 2022, I had $101.99 in my bank account. I was broke and didn’t know how I’d make next month’s rent on my New York apartment. I had maxed out all my credit cards and had yet to contribute a penny to my upcoming wedding, which was set to take place in a few months. Despite these financial anxieties, I knew I would stop at nothing to finish my first feature film that I spent blood, sweat, years, and many tears on (along with all my savings).This film of mine was also due to premiere...
Roaches in Indiana
Roaches live everywhere. They are extremely adaptable and can survive in any kind of environment. Not all roaches are pests, but most of them are. Roaches can be found basically in every continent except Antarctica. So if you’re living in Indiana, there’s no doubt that cockroaches are some of your most common pests at home. It’s crucial to understand the kinds of cockroaches native to Indiana if you own a home or a business there.
To save water, Arizona farmers are growing guayule for sustainable tires
Most farmers in Pinal County, Arizona knew the water cuts were coming eventually. The Colorado River, a major source of water for crops, had been running at lower and lower levels, thanks to a 27-year drought intensified by climate change. And the seven US states and Mexico, that rely on the river, are promised more water than is available, causing chronic overuse of the existing supply.
Help monarch butterflies by safely adding milkweed to your outdoor spaces
Monarch butterflies have been declared endangered internationally, but they are still not legally protected in the US. Lasclay / UnsplashYou can still do it while keeping your pets and other wildlife safe.
You can still have an 'oasis' in the desert while saving water
Removing all high-water-use plants is not the panacea in times of rising temperatures and droughts across the southwest, according to a new study.
Nature Journal: Unusual birds at your winter feeder? Blame 'irruptions'
Every year certain bird species that breed farther north overwinter in our region: purple finches, hermit thrushes, white-throated sparrows, white-crowned sparrows, etc. Some winters there will be an influx of northern bird species not seen here with regularity. Ornithologists refer to these events as "irruptions." John C. Kricher describes the...
moving a Meyer lemon indoors for the winter #815860
I have a dwarf Meyer lemon tree I have been growing for 4-5 years. Every winter it struggles when I bring it indoors. The first two years I owned it, it did ok. I got several lemons the first year (I don't think it lost all it's leaves that year), I managed 2 lemons the next year, and the last 2-3 years have been a total bust. There is usually an initial period where it loses many leaves, but it always blooms and fruit begins to form (I sometimes help with pollination). However, the leaves continue to drop and eventually, so does the newly formed fruit. The tree always fully recovers when I put it back outside in the spring, but it doesn't bear fruit. It gets good light inside (south eastern exposure), but It is near a heat vent. However, I close the vent and keep water in the saucer for increased humidity (keeping the pot bottom raised above the water level with a plant stand). I fertilize with a citrus Fert in the summer, albeit a bit irregularly (I try for once a month). It is in a plastic pot. I have changed the pot size to optimize the soil/root ball/ water ratio. I have refreshed the potting medium. I've experimented with watering more or less. I'm not sure if I should fertilize in the winter, and the leaves do look a bit chlorotic. Every winter I say I'm going to just get rid of it, but it looks so good during the summer months that I try again. Do you have any suggestions to keep the tree healthy and to get lemons to stay on the tree?
Virginia Man Discovers Huge Colony of Invasive Imported Fire Ants
As a lifelong resident of the Southern United States, Mike Schulte is no stranger to insects. Creepy crawlies of all shapes and sizes thrive in the warmth of the southern states, as the weather is rarely cold enough to kill eggs, larvae, or adults. But when he moved slightly further north to his new home in Virginia, there was one insect he was excited to be without – fire ants.
