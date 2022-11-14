I have a dwarf Meyer lemon tree I have been growing for 4-5 years. Every winter it struggles when I bring it indoors. The first two years I owned it, it did ok. I got several lemons the first year (I don't think it lost all it's leaves that year), I managed 2 lemons the next year, and the last 2-3 years have been a total bust. There is usually an initial period where it loses many leaves, but it always blooms and fruit begins to form (I sometimes help with pollination). However, the leaves continue to drop and eventually, so does the newly formed fruit. The tree always fully recovers when I put it back outside in the spring, but it doesn't bear fruit. It gets good light inside (south eastern exposure), but It is near a heat vent. However, I close the vent and keep water in the saucer for increased humidity (keeping the pot bottom raised above the water level with a plant stand). I fertilize with a citrus Fert in the summer, albeit a bit irregularly (I try for once a month). It is in a plastic pot. I have changed the pot size to optimize the soil/root ball/ water ratio. I have refreshed the potting medium. I've experimented with watering more or less. I'm not sure if I should fertilize in the winter, and the leaves do look a bit chlorotic. Every winter I say I'm going to just get rid of it, but it looks so good during the summer months that I try again. Do you have any suggestions to keep the tree healthy and to get lemons to stay on the tree?

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO