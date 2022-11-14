ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

USD/JPY Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 2.25% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $139.56. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.005% up from its 52-week low and 8.147% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
via.news

Platinum Futures Down By 5% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.16% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Platinum (PL) is $989.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 18892, 99.99% below its average volume of 12615285018.87. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 10.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,229.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.89% up from its 52-week low and 27.37% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

PetroChina Stock Is 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:27 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.75% to $15,265.25, following the last session’s downward trend. PetroChina’s last close...
via.news

USD/CAD Falls By 2% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 2.77% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:10 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.33. USD/CAD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.532% up from its 52-week low and 4.545% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CAD’s last...
via.news

Facebook Stock Is 25% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: META) rose by a staggering 25.04% in 10 sessions from $88.91 at 2022-11-03, to $111.17 at 15:26 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.24% to $11,156.71, following the last session’s downward trend. Facebook’s last close...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

GBP/USD Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 3.09% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.18. Gbp/usd Forex Signal: Bulls are in Control ahead of Autumn Statement – 17 Nov 2022. The GBP/USD price moved upwards after the latest...
via.news

USD/JPY Up Momentum: 0.778% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 0.7784% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $140.59. Regarding USD/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.224% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $138.89 and 0.22% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $140.29.
via.news

Silver Futures Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.86% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Silver (SI) is $21.02. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 683, 99.99% below its average volume of 15914245780.79. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up Momentum With A 12% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 12.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,315.94. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 20.68% up from its 52-week low and 12.12% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

S&P 500 Jumps By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 17 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,915.15. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 326210857, 85.5% below its average volume of 2251055712.09. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news

Dow Jones Industrial Average Up Momentum With A 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 9.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,308.41. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 45975307, 87.94% below its average volume of...
via.news

CBOE Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.78% for the last session’s close. At 10:17 EST on Thursday, 17 November, CBOE (VIX) is $24.78. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.29% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $23.99 and 0.24% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $24.72.
via.news

Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
TEXAS STATE
via.news

SVB Financial Group Stock Down Momentum With A 29% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) fell by a staggering 29.91% in 21 sessions from $315.37 at 2022-10-19, to $221.04 at 15:31 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. SVB...
via.news

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Drops By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped by a staggering 21.86% in 5 sessions from $1.83 at -21.86, to $1.43 at 19:25 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $11,144.96, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,121.60. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.45% up from its 52-week low and 6.3%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy