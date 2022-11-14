Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Coffee Futures Down By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 29.63% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Friday, 18 November, Coffee (KC) is $157.85. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 803, 95.67% below its average volume of 18556.86. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Natural Gas Futures Went Up By Over 21% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 21.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:54 EST on Friday, 18 November, Natural Gas (NG) is $6.32. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 42879, 99.99% below its average volume of 5613032688.27. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
via.news
Copper Futures Up Momentum With A 8% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 8.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Copper (HG) is $3.69. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 6115, 99.99% below its average volume of 16108931362.85. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/JPY Down Momentum With A 2% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 2.21% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:09 EST on Friday, 18 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $140.34. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.699% up from its 52-week low and 7.633% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
via.news
Marathon Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $11.07 at 2022-10-19, to $7.99 at 15:29 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s...
via.news
USD/CAD Rises By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 2.82% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:06 EST on Friday, 18 November, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.34. USD/CAD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.975% up from its 52-week low and 4.152% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CAD’s last...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 10.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,229.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.89% up from its 52-week low and 27.37% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Palladium Futures Up By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.68% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Friday, 18 November, Palladium (PA) is $2,041.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 13, 99.99% below its average volume of 5881822127.16. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
BioNTech SE Stock Up Momentum With A 33% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) jumped by a staggering 33.56% in 21 sessions from $122.66 to $163.82 at 15:06 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,156.71, following the last session’s downward trend. BioNTech SE’s...
via.news
S&P 500 Jumps By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 17 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,915.15. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 326210857, 85.5% below its average volume of 2251055712.09. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,583.56. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 50033857, 86.75% below its average volume of...
via.news
NYSE Composite Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 10.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:16 EST on Friday, 18 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,277.01. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 29.13% up from its 52-week low and 8.67% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
USD/CHF Up Momentum: 0.869% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.8693% for the last session’s close. At 09:09 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.95. Regarding USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.492% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.94 and 0.634% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.95.
via.news
PetroChina Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.27% to $15,223.96, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. PetroChina’s...
via.news
NYSE FANG Over 12% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 12.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Thursday, 17 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,631.35. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.3% up from its 52-week low and 1% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Invesco Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) jumped by a staggering 31.51% in 21 sessions from $14.41 to $18.95 at 14:06 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.01% to $15,222.27, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. Invesco’s...
via.news
Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Facebook Stock Went Up By Over 23% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: META) rose by a staggering 23.43% in 10 sessions from $90.79 at 2022-11-04, to $112.06 at 16:11 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.16% to $11,127.14, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Microchip Technology Stock Is 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) jumped by a staggering 23.51% in 10 sessions from $59.46 to $73.44 at 14:07 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.07% to $11,176.15, following the last session’s downward trend. Microchip Technology’s last close...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,121.60. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.45% up from its 52-week low and 6.3%...
Comments / 0