Silver Futures Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.86% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Silver (SI) is $21.02. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 683, 99.99% below its average volume of 15914245780.79. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NYSE Composite Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 10.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:16 EST on Friday, 18 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,277.01. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 29.13% up from its 52-week low and 8.67% down from its 52-week high.
USD/CAD Falls By 2% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 2.77% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:10 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.33. USD/CAD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.532% up from its 52-week low and 4.545% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CAD’s last...
Platinum Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.94% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:52 EST on Friday, 18 November, Platinum (PL) is $991.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 4412, 99.99% below its average volume of 12513219647.57. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Niu Technologies Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 32.37% in 10 sessions from $2.78 at 2022-11-03, to $3.68 at 15:35 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
Redfin Stock Went Up By Over 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose by a staggering 17.63% in 5 sessions from $4.31 at 17.63, to $5.07 at 14:10 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.07% to $11,176.15, following the last session’s downward trend. Redfin’s last close...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up Momentum With A 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 9.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,308.41. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 45975307, 87.94% below its average volume of...
CBOE Is 20% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 20.91% for the last 21 sessions. At 06:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, CBOE (VIX) is $23.71. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 45.1% up from its 52-week low and 39.11% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Lumber Futures Drops By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 13.78% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:55 EST on Friday, 18 November, Lumber (LBS) is $431.10. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 86, 99.99% below its average volume of 22332875.13. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
IBOVESPA Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Friday, 18 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $109,940.95. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.4% up from its 52-week low and 9.61% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
BioNTech SE Stock Up Momentum With A 33% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) jumped by a staggering 33.56% in 21 sessions from $122.66 to $163.82 at 15:06 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,156.71, following the last session’s downward trend. BioNTech SE’s...
Cloudflare Stock Down By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) dropped by a staggering 16.65% in 5 sessions from $56.4 to $47.01 at 16:21 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 0.59% to $15,314.02, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Cloudflare’s...
USD/JPY Up Momentum: 0.778% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 0.7784% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $140.59. Regarding USD/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.224% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $138.89 and 0.22% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $140.29.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Drops By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped by a staggering 21.86% in 5 sessions from $1.83 at -21.86, to $1.43 at 19:25 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $11,144.96, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
PetroChina Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.27% to $15,223.96, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. PetroChina’s...
StoneCo Stock Was 16.26% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with StoneCo (STNE) rising 16.26% to $11.48 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 0.01% to $11,146.06. StoneCo’s last close was $9.87, 69.15% below its 52-week high of $31.99. About StoneCo. StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to...
Less Than Five Hours Before The NYSE Open, FuboTV Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and FuboTV‘s pre-market value is already 4.26% up. FuboTV’s last close was $3.05, 91.31% below its 52-week high of $35.10. The last session, NYSE ended with FuboTV (FUBO) dropping 4.98% to $3.05. NYSE dropped 0.27% to $15,223.96,...
Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
BRT Realty Trust And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – BRT Realty Trust (BRT), Quidel (QDEL), Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. Ordinary Shares (ST) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return...
Less Than Six Hours Before The Market Open, Tattooed Chef Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Tattooed Chef‘s pre-market value is already 4.58% down. Tattooed Chef’s last close was $2.40, 90.53% below its 52-week high of $25.35. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Tattooed Chef (TTCF) sliding 12.41% to $2.40. NASDAQ dropped...
