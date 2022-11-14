ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
wonderwall.com

More disturbing details emerge in Aaron Carter's death, more news

More details are emerging surrounding the passing of Aaron Carter. A video shows that the singer's off-and-on fiancée was worried about Aaron in the days leading up to his death at 34. Last week, Aaron was posting a livestream video when Melanie Martin texted him, "You're going to die." The context of the message isn't known, but Aaron was clearly upset by the comment made by the mother of his infant son, Prince. Fans also expressed concern for Aaron during the livestream. The "I Want Candy" singer was found dead in a bathtub inside his home in Lancaster, California, by his housekeeper on Nov. 5. Two days later on Nov. 7, TMZ reported that multiple cans of compressed air were found in Aaron's bedroom and bathroom, leading investigators to believe he may have been huffing before his death. Prescription pills were also allegedly found. Further, the DailyMail.com reported some disturbing allegations, claiming Aaron's medically trained neighbors heard a frantic 911 call on a police scanner and ran over to the house to assist before medics or police arrived. However, despite being armed with a defibrillator, the housekeeper — the same one who found Aaron — allegedly denied them entry to the home. The neighbors also claimed the housekeeper initially refused to let sheriff's deputies into the home. Aaron's official cause of death isn't yet known. It's believed he's been dead for quite a while before he was found in the tub.
LANCASTER, CA
Daily Mail

Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off

A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
TheDailyBeast

Texts Reveal Horrific New Allegations Against Instagram Model Accused of Murder

Over a year before Courtney Clenney killed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, Christian Obumseli sent her a text message claiming she had stabbed him so badly in the leg that he couldn’t walk.The next day, the 27-year-old Black man sent his girlfriend, an OnlyFans influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers, another damning text message alleging that he had been hit in the head so many times during an argument—and with such force—that he felt like he sustained a concussion.Despite these documented instances of the relationship going sideways, the couple stayed together, with Obumseli sometimes even offering an apology—including...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Woman Who Lost Both Arms in Pit Bull Attack Arrested on Meth Charges

A South Carolina woman who lost both of her arms in a vicious dog attack last March has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking, according to Greenville NBC affiliate WYFF. Kyleen Waltman, 38, was allegedly found with 15.5 grams of methamphetamine in her purse and pants pocket when police pulled over her car on Tuesday, The State reported. She was released from jail Wednesday on a personal recognizance bond, according to the outlet. Waltman’s arms had to be amputated after she was attacked by three pit bulls while walking down a road in her hometown of Honea Path. A GoFundMe campaign launched by Waltman’s family after the tragedy has raised more than $300,000 to date.Read it at The State
HONEA PATH, SC
The Independent

Lucy Letby trial: Nurse found it ‘quite hard’ when baby she’s accused of killing lived for hours

A nurse accused of multiple baby murders told police she found it “quite hard” when one of her alleged victims lived for several hours after his catastrophic collapse. The newborn boy stopped breathing without warning just days after his premature birth, weighing just 800g, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.The infant, referred to as child C, is one of seven babies allegedly killed by the 32-year-old who is also said to have attempted to murder 10 others at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Letby, who denies the charges, is said to have caused the collapse of child C...
People

Woman 'Repeatedly' Rejected Coworker's Advances, Texted Him to Not Touch Her. She Was Killed the Next Day

Nicole Hammond, 28, told her co-worker she did not want to be "manipulated" by him A 36-year-old St. Cloud, Minn., man was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his co-worker, police said. Michael Carpenter was arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, who allegedly rejected his advances, according to a police probable cause statement obtained by the Kansas City Star. The night before Hammond was killed, text messages indicated she told Carpenter that "she did not want to be touched or manipulated by him," police said in...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Death A Foul Play? 911 Call Reveals Disturbing Cry for Help

A leaked 911 call Aaron Carter's housekeeper made after finding him dead inside his bathtub revealed the disturbing situation she witnessed. Multiple news outlets, including CNN and The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed Carter's death. They quoted the official statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, saying that the singer was found deceased inside his Lancaster, California home on Saturday.
LANCASTER, CA
TheDailyBeast

Skeletal Child Saved From Brink of Death in Horrific Neglect Case, Cops Say

When an exterminator entered room 124 at a Delux Inn in Wichita Falls, Texas, late last month, he thought he saw a skeleton lying in a pack-and-play crib.But, according to a pair of probable cause affidavits filed in Wichita County Court, “When the head of the skeleton turned and faced the exterminator, he realized that the skeleton was a child who was alive.”The unidentified exterminator told his supervisor what he had seen, and the supervisor called police. Now the child’s mother, 32-year-old Catherine Lynn Jarvey, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and exploitation of a child,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
BBC

Murder-accused stepmother filmed autistic stepson dying in lounge

A woman filmed her three-year-old autistic stepson on her phone as he lay dying from a brain injury she inflicted by hitting him "multiple times", a court heard. Harvey was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021, dying two days later from head injuries. Leila Borrington, 23, said he became...
Black Enterprise

White Couple Charged for Allegedly Shooting Black Man With Paintball Gun

A white West Virginia couple faces hate crime charges after being accused of threatening one Black man and shooting another Black man with a paintball gun. According to a criminal complaint reported by affiliate NBC and ABC station, officials with the Weston Police Department in Lewis County received a complaint of a car that stopped near a residence whose occupants “started yelling racial slurs,” WBOY-TV.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
extratv

Casey Anthony’s Shocking New Claims About Daughter Caylee’s Death

Casey Anthony is making some shocking claims about what happened to her 2-year-old daughter Caylee. The 36-year-old is speaking out in a new three-part docuseries called “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies,” airing November 29 on Peacock. Watch the new trailer below. Anthony made national news in 2008...
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter Cremated: Death Certificate Confirms Cause Of Death Still ‘Under Investigation’

Aaron Carter was cremated after his passing, as was revealed on his death certificate, obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, November 16. His cremation was performed at Tulip Cremation. The certificate noted that his cause of death has been “deferred,” meaning it’s still being investigated. The “Fool’s Gold” singer’s family is reportedly still in the process of deciding where they will lay the singer to rest. The coroner signed the death certificate on November 9, four days after his passing.
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy