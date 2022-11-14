Read full article on original website
Serving police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a girl under 13 and wiping his phone in bid to cover his tracks as judge warns him he faces years in jail
A serving police officer has been convicted of raping a girl aged under 13 before wiping his phone in a bid to cover his tracks - as a judge warned him he now faces years in prison. James Ford, who has served just under two years' service in Hertfordshire Constabulary,...
Woman Gets Slapped in the Face by Her Boyfriend’s Mom but He Falsely Accuses Girlfriend of Assault and Ends Relationship
A poll showed that about nine out of 10 people in the US enjoy a positive relationship with their mothers. 76% of those people describe the relationship as "very positive." That might have been the case for one man but after an unfortunate event that took place between his mother and his girlfriend, things are forever changed.
More disturbing details emerge in Aaron Carter's death, more news
More details are emerging surrounding the passing of Aaron Carter. A video shows that the singer's off-and-on fiancée was worried about Aaron in the days leading up to his death at 34. Last week, Aaron was posting a livestream video when Melanie Martin texted him, "You're going to die." The context of the message isn't known, but Aaron was clearly upset by the comment made by the mother of his infant son, Prince. Fans also expressed concern for Aaron during the livestream. The "I Want Candy" singer was found dead in a bathtub inside his home in Lancaster, California, by his housekeeper on Nov. 5. Two days later on Nov. 7, TMZ reported that multiple cans of compressed air were found in Aaron's bedroom and bathroom, leading investigators to believe he may have been huffing before his death. Prescription pills were also allegedly found. Further, the DailyMail.com reported some disturbing allegations, claiming Aaron's medically trained neighbors heard a frantic 911 call on a police scanner and ran over to the house to assist before medics or police arrived. However, despite being armed with a defibrillator, the housekeeper — the same one who found Aaron — allegedly denied them entry to the home. The neighbors also claimed the housekeeper initially refused to let sheriff's deputies into the home. Aaron's official cause of death isn't yet known. It's believed he's been dead for quite a while before he was found in the tub.
Female driver, 26, who killed her best friend by crashing Ford Fiesta while high on cocaine and booze on night-out is jailed for five years
A woman has been jailed for five years for causing the death of her friend in a horror crash, while high on cocaine and booze. Alex Nicholson, 26, had drunk large amounts of alcohol and taken cocaine in Kendal town centre, in Cumbria, before she jumped behind the wheel of her best friend's car.
‘Killer Sally’ McNeil Refused to Do One Thing During Her 25 Year Prison Sentence
Sally McNeil once explained what got her through 25 years in prison, which included avoiding one activity altogether.
Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off
A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
Father Intentionally Breaks Toddler's Arm For Disturbing His Sleep—Doctors Amputate It
Earlier this month, two-month-old Miracle Amatobi was taken to hospital after his father allegedly beat him with a hanger and twisted his arm. Sadly, similar to the case of Oncwanique Tribblet, a little boy has lost his arm over something that should have never happened and for wanting his father’s attention.
Texts Reveal Horrific New Allegations Against Instagram Model Accused of Murder
Over a year before Courtney Clenney killed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, Christian Obumseli sent her a text message claiming she had stabbed him so badly in the leg that he couldn’t walk.The next day, the 27-year-old Black man sent his girlfriend, an OnlyFans influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers, another damning text message alleging that he had been hit in the head so many times during an argument—and with such force—that he felt like he sustained a concussion.Despite these documented instances of the relationship going sideways, the couple stayed together, with Obumseli sometimes even offering an apology—including...
Woman Who Lost Both Arms in Pit Bull Attack Arrested on Meth Charges
A South Carolina woman who lost both of her arms in a vicious dog attack last March has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking, according to Greenville NBC affiliate WYFF. Kyleen Waltman, 38, was allegedly found with 15.5 grams of methamphetamine in her purse and pants pocket when police pulled over her car on Tuesday, The State reported. She was released from jail Wednesday on a personal recognizance bond, according to the outlet. Waltman’s arms had to be amputated after she was attacked by three pit bulls while walking down a road in her hometown of Honea Path. A GoFundMe campaign launched by Waltman’s family after the tragedy has raised more than $300,000 to date.Read it at The State
Lucy Letby trial: Nurse found it ‘quite hard’ when baby she’s accused of killing lived for hours
A nurse accused of multiple baby murders told police she found it “quite hard” when one of her alleged victims lived for several hours after his catastrophic collapse. The newborn boy stopped breathing without warning just days after his premature birth, weighing just 800g, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.The infant, referred to as child C, is one of seven babies allegedly killed by the 32-year-old who is also said to have attempted to murder 10 others at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Letby, who denies the charges, is said to have caused the collapse of child C...
Woman 'Repeatedly' Rejected Coworker's Advances, Texted Him to Not Touch Her. She Was Killed the Next Day
Nicole Hammond, 28, told her co-worker she did not want to be "manipulated" by him A 36-year-old St. Cloud, Minn., man was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his co-worker, police said. Michael Carpenter was arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, who allegedly rejected his advances, according to a police probable cause statement obtained by the Kansas City Star. The night before Hammond was killed, text messages indicated she told Carpenter that "she did not want to be touched or manipulated by him," police said in...
Aaron Carter Death A Foul Play? 911 Call Reveals Disturbing Cry for Help
A leaked 911 call Aaron Carter's housekeeper made after finding him dead inside his bathtub revealed the disturbing situation she witnessed. Multiple news outlets, including CNN and The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed Carter's death. They quoted the official statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, saying that the singer was found deceased inside his Lancaster, California home on Saturday.
Young Dolph murder suspect releases song ‘No Statements’ from jail
On the eve of the 1-year anniversary of Memphis rap star Young Dolph's death, a new song is letting people inside the mind of one of his accused killers.
Skeletal Child Saved From Brink of Death in Horrific Neglect Case, Cops Say
When an exterminator entered room 124 at a Delux Inn in Wichita Falls, Texas, late last month, he thought he saw a skeleton lying in a pack-and-play crib.But, according to a pair of probable cause affidavits filed in Wichita County Court, “When the head of the skeleton turned and faced the exterminator, he realized that the skeleton was a child who was alive.”The unidentified exterminator told his supervisor what he had seen, and the supervisor called police. Now the child’s mother, 32-year-old Catherine Lynn Jarvey, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and exploitation of a child,...
Murder-accused stepmother filmed autistic stepson dying in lounge
A woman filmed her three-year-old autistic stepson on her phone as he lay dying from a brain injury she inflicted by hitting him "multiple times", a court heard. Harvey was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021, dying two days later from head injuries. Leila Borrington, 23, said he became...
White Couple Charged for Allegedly Shooting Black Man With Paintball Gun
A white West Virginia couple faces hate crime charges after being accused of threatening one Black man and shooting another Black man with a paintball gun. According to a criminal complaint reported by affiliate NBC and ABC station, officials with the Weston Police Department in Lewis County received a complaint of a car that stopped near a residence whose occupants “started yelling racial slurs,” WBOY-TV.
Casey Anthony Accuses Her Dad of Caylee's Death: 'He Told Me What to Do'
Anthony, now 36, was acquitted in 2011 on charges that she murdered her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.
Casey Anthony’s Shocking New Claims About Daughter Caylee’s Death
Casey Anthony is making some shocking claims about what happened to her 2-year-old daughter Caylee. The 36-year-old is speaking out in a new three-part docuseries called “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies,” airing November 29 on Peacock. Watch the new trailer below. Anthony made national news in 2008...
Woman distraught because boyfriend set fire to her dead husband's beanie
She kept her late husband's beanie because it meant a lot to her. Sometimes holding onto a memento of a deceased loved one can help a person cope with the pain of losing someone. Psychiatrist, Dr. David M. Reiss explains this as keeping a linking object.
Aaron Carter Cremated: Death Certificate Confirms Cause Of Death Still ‘Under Investigation’
Aaron Carter was cremated after his passing, as was revealed on his death certificate, obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, November 16. His cremation was performed at Tulip Cremation. The certificate noted that his cause of death has been “deferred,” meaning it’s still being investigated. The “Fool’s Gold” singer’s family is reportedly still in the process of deciding where they will lay the singer to rest. The coroner signed the death certificate on November 9, four days after his passing.
