Jackson High School's Katherine Hagans signs to play soccer at the University of West Georgia

Georgia Gwinnett College men's soccer opens NAIA tournament with shutout win
LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team scored twice within a four-minute span of the first half to defeat Vanguard University (Calif.) 2-0 Thursday afternoon in first-round action of the 2022 NAIA Men’s Soccer Lawrenceville Bracket at the Grizzly Soccer Complex. Junior Diego Milessi found...
Jackson Progress-Argus purchased by Times-Journal Inc.
MARIETTA, Ga. — Southern Community Newspapers Inc., parent company of the Jackson Progress-Argus, has sold six of its seven properties to Times-Journal Inc., which publishes 15 Georgia newspapers. The publications acquired by Times-Journal are the Gwinnett Daily Post, Rockdale Citizen, Newton Citizen, Henry Herald, Clayton News and the Jackson...
Locally-owned pharmacy Mulberry Drugs opens on the square
JACKSON — Mulberry Drugs, a new locally-owned independent pharmacy, opened its doors on the square in Jackson on Monday, Nov. 7. Just four days later, the pharmacy had already welcomed 200 transfer customers from other pharmacies. The new retail pharmacy is owned and operated by Becky Black, Keith Jones...
