Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

David Raines Health Center opens inside Keithville schools

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in Keithville have access to on-campus healthcare with the help of a community partner. The David Raines Community Health Center celebrated the grand opening of new locations inside Keithville Elementary and Middle School Wednesday. The school-based health center offers primary care for students...
KEITHVILLE, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport Fire Department seeking military vets to fill positions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is recruiting military veterans to fill around 50 positions. Transitioning back into civilian life can be hard for some veterans. Working for the fire department could be a win-win for the community and veterans. Shreveport Fire Assistant Chief Brandon Lee says this opportunity allows vets to continue their public service.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

La. Dept. of Education releasing K-12 school performance scores

La. Dept. of Education releasing K-12 school performance scores. La. Dept. of Education releasing K-12 school performance …. La. Dept. of Education releasing K-12 school performance scores. New school-based health care center opens inside …. The new location offers a full medical office for students. Texarkana Texas firefighters receive special...
LOUISIANA STATE
theforumnews.com

40 Under Forty

Each year, the Greater Shreveport Chamber’s Young Professional Initiative highlights 40 of our region’s most dynamic and accomplished young professionals who are engaged in our community as entrepreneurs, executives and managers in the public, private and non-profit sectors. is our chance to celebrate our best young leaders by spotlighting those who are excelling in their profession and making an impact on and for our community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Nearly 300,000 attendees at the State Fair of Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana has officially come and gone. It is known as one of Louisiana’s biggest annual events. The event was held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from October 27 through November 13. Chris Giordano is the General...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

The Salvation Army needs your help this Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Salvation Army is serving more than 1,700 children this Christmas, and WE NEED YOUR (and the public’s) HELP to make it a reality! Angel ages are from birth to 12 years from poverty/disadvantaged households in Northwest Louisiana. They have been selected through counselors at schools and homeless organizations. We are asking for members of the community to adopt or help us help these sweet babies this Christmas!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Webster Parish man recognized with life-saving award

MINDEN, La. -- A Webster Parish man who risked his life to save the life of another was recognized Monday by Sheriff Jason Parker. Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, with Harmon's Towing & Recovery, with a Life Saving Award because of his heroic action of saving a car crash victim last month.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

SPD investigating former Shreveport Economic Development Director

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police confirm an investigation is underway involving former Shreveport Director of Economic Development Drew Mouton. A spokesperson for the police department says the investigation was prompted by allegations brought to its attention regarding Mouton, but they will not confirm the nature of the allegations or potential charges. Sources tell NBC 6 News the allegations are criminal in nature.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport

Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish announces mugshots are back

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back. A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Fish kill at site of sewage leak in Shreveport bayou

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport workers are looking for a sewage leak that appears to be killing fish in a bayou on the southwest side of the city. Personnel with the Department of Water Sewerage first responded to Gilmer Bayou on Tuesday. But as of Wednesday, the city's spokeswoman says the source of the leak still hasn't been found.
SHREVEPORT, LA

