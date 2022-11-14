Read full article on original website
KTBS
Bossier Elementary principal celebrates moving school up two letter grades
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Norcha Lacy is the Bossier Parish Schools Principal of the Year, but on Wednesday even bigger news she and her team have moved Bossier Elementary School up two letter grades from "F" to "C." She says even the pandemic helped make this accomplishment possible. "We were...
Shreveport Neighborhood Is Planning a First Responders Feast
In so many ways Shreveport is a great community to live in. Here's another example. Residents of the Southern Hills neighborhood started a social media effort to provide a great Thanksgiving Meal for first responders. And the community has turned out in a big way. This Thanksgiving Day spread will...
ktalnews.com
David Raines Health Center opens inside Keithville schools
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in Keithville have access to on-campus healthcare with the help of a community partner. The David Raines Community Health Center celebrated the grand opening of new locations inside Keithville Elementary and Middle School Wednesday. The school-based health center offers primary care for students...
KSLA
Shreveport city council candidate files lawsuit challenging election results
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the candidates who ran for the Shreveport City Council District B seat has now filed a lawsuit challenging the results of the Nov. 8 election. James Carstensen, a Republican, ran against the following other candidates:. Gary Brooks (D) Craig Lee (I) Mavice Thigpen (D)
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Fire Department seeking military vets to fill positions
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is recruiting military veterans to fill around 50 positions. Transitioning back into civilian life can be hard for some veterans. Working for the fire department could be a win-win for the community and veterans. Shreveport Fire Assistant Chief Brandon Lee says this opportunity allows vets to continue their public service.
ktalnews.com
La. Dept. of Education releasing K-12 school performance scores
La. Dept. of Education releasing K-12 school performance scores. New school-based health care center opens inside …. The new location offers a full medical office for students. Texarkana Texas firefighters receive special...
Friends, family gather for Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell funeral
Friends, family, and the local law enforcement community are gathering Friday morning for the memorial service of Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr.
theforumnews.com
40 Under Forty
Each year, the Greater Shreveport Chamber’s Young Professional Initiative highlights 40 of our region’s most dynamic and accomplished young professionals who are engaged in our community as entrepreneurs, executives and managers in the public, private and non-profit sectors. is our chance to celebrate our best young leaders by spotlighting those who are excelling in their profession and making an impact on and for our community.
ktalnews.com
Nearly 300,000 attendees at the State Fair of Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana has officially come and gone. It is known as one of Louisiana’s biggest annual events. The event was held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from October 27 through November 13. Chris Giordano is the General...
KTBS
The Salvation Army needs your help this Christmas
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Salvation Army is serving more than 1,700 children this Christmas, and WE NEED YOUR (and the public’s) HELP to make it a reality! Angel ages are from birth to 12 years from poverty/disadvantaged households in Northwest Louisiana. They have been selected through counselors at schools and homeless organizations. We are asking for members of the community to adopt or help us help these sweet babies this Christmas!
Do Any Shreveport Leaders Really Care About the City?
This might make you mad. But we have to ask what is Bossier doing that Shreveport is not doing. Check out the lights on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier. And now take a look at the lack of lighting on the Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport. Why can't...
ktalnews.com
Rev Entertainment says mayoral election doesn’t impact commitment to Shreveport baseball stadium
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rev Entertainment, the Arlington, Texas-based company with plans to bring a new baseball stadium to Shreveport, says their plans have not changed at all now that Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is no longer a part of the equation. On October 17, Perkins and the City...
KTBS
Webster Parish man recognized with life-saving award
MINDEN, La. -- A Webster Parish man who risked his life to save the life of another was recognized Monday by Sheriff Jason Parker. Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, with Harmon's Towing & Recovery, with a Life Saving Award because of his heroic action of saving a car crash victim last month.
KSLA
Dr. Daya Bagdure visits KSLA to speak about RSV cases, what to look for
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Pediatric Critical Care Physician and Vice Chair of Pediatrics for Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s St. Mary Medical Center, Dr. Daya Bagdure visits with KSLA to speak about RSV. On Nov. 16, with cases on the rise nationally, Dr. Bagdure explains more about the respiratory...
ktalnews.com
SPD investigating former Shreveport Economic Development Director
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police confirm an investigation is underway involving former Shreveport Director of Economic Development Drew Mouton. A spokesperson for the police department says the investigation was prompted by allegations brought to its attention regarding Mouton, but they will not confirm the nature of the allegations or potential charges. Sources tell NBC 6 News the allegations are criminal in nature.
Alicia Lockhart Gets This Week’s Caught in the Act Award
We've all met one before. One of those people who just seems to make everyone in a room relax and feel better just because they've walked in. Alicia Lockhart is just that type of person. She genuinely cares about her employees, her friends, and her entire community. And it's not...
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
2 Huge Stars From 90’s Country In One Shreveport Concert
Just when you might have thought Shreveport/Bossier's country concert calendar couldn't look any better in 2023, two of the biggest names in 90's country announce they're coming too!. Billing the night as "One Night, Two Icons", country fans are in for an incredible treat!. Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker will...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish announces mugshots are back
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back. A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.
KTBS
Fish kill at site of sewage leak in Shreveport bayou
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport workers are looking for a sewage leak that appears to be killing fish in a bayou on the southwest side of the city. Personnel with the Department of Water Sewerage first responded to Gilmer Bayou on Tuesday. But as of Wednesday, the city's spokeswoman says the source of the leak still hasn't been found.
