KOLD-TV
Man seriously injured in fight in Tucson’s midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is injured and another is in custody after a fight broke out in Tucson’s midtown on Thursday, Nov. 17. Tucson police confirmed the fight took place near Tucson High School, but said there was no indication the school or any students were involved.
Arizona man killed, nephew injured in 'unprovoked' shooting at RV dealer, police say
A 47-year-old man was killed and his 18-year-old nephew was injured in what authorities said was an "unprovoked" shooting at an Arizona RV dealer. The suspect, identified as Bruce Alvin Hansberry, was taken into custody Monday night, hours after he fled deputies and hid in the desert, authorities alleged. The...
gilaherald.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating a deceased woman found in the desert
GRAHAM COUNTY – The Graham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deceased woman who was discovered in the desert off S. Cluff Ranch Road south of Pima early Wednesday night. Authorities were dispatched at about 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday when a man called and advised he had found...
Christopher Clements sentenced: Natural life in prison
Clements is facing a sentence of 'natural life in prison' for the kidnapping and killing of of Maribel Gonzalez in June 2014.
Suspect arrested in South 12th Avenue double murder
The Tucson Police Department (TPD) says officers found two women with gunshot wounds on South 12th Avenue.
TPD: Two men killed in shooting
Tucson police are conducting a homicide investigation following a domestic disturbance and shooting that took place late Thursday, Nov. 10.
KTAR.com
Valley felon sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of firearms
PHOENIX — A Glendale man was sentenced last month to seven years behind bars after previously pleading guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Luis Salvador Flores, 50, was pulled over by officers from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in November 2020 for a suspected traffic code infraction, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
Mesquite Local News
Suspect Arrested for Burglary and Multiple Firearms Charges
On Oct. 23, Mesquite Police officers responded to a report of a business that had been burglarized overnight. The suspect forced entry into the business and attempted to steal over $9,000 worth of merchandise. Detectives assigned to investigate this incident collected evidence and video surveillance of the suspect entering and burglarizing the business. They followed up on several leads as they worked to identify and locate the suspect.
KOLD-TV
Two killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead after they were shot on Tucson’s south side on the night of Nov. 10. Tucson police said they were called to a home in the West 1600 block of San Ricardo Boulevard, south of West Starr Pass Boulevard, shortly before midnight.
Police: Woman hit by patrol car dies
A woman who was hit by a police car Thursday while on foot died Nov. 15. According to Tucson police, 64-year-old Pamela Lee Marshall was hit by a car at about 6 p.m. Nov. 10 on Grant Road.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on Craycroft Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash near South Craycroft Road and East 22nd Street on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Police are looking for a dark-colored early 2000s Chevrolet or GMC SUV that they suspect fled the scene after the crash. According to the Tucson...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Intertstae 10 open again following fiery crash near Picacho Peak
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the second time in less than 24 hours, there was a serious crash on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson. On Tuesday, two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-10 near Eloy. On Wednesday, there was a fiery crash on I-10...
azpm.org
Pima Supervisors take "baby steps" on homelessness
Pima County Supervisors are taking what they call "baby steps" to address what's being described as an epidemic of homelessness and drug use in Tucson. Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting wasn't supposed to be a public hearing about homelessness, but it turned into one. At least a dozen people, many wearing black t-shirts from the Tucson Crime Free Coalition, spoke during Call to the Audience, describing aggressive panhandlers, drug paraphernalia and human waste around their businesses.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Tucson police identify man who died after crash at 22nd, Wilmot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died after a serious crash on Tucson’s east side Monday, Nov. 14. Police said Tuesday, that 61-year-old Todd Aldinger died after being taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital. Aldinger was driving a 2020 Ford Transit Connect that collided with a 2009...
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
AZFamily
RAW CHOPPER VIDEO: Fiery semi crash closes section of I-10 south of Eloy
Arizona's Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Hobbs, two days after the AP and other outlets projected her the winner of the governor's race. Consumer Reports figures out the most reliable new vehicle in the past 20 years. Updated: 33 minutes ago. |. Consumer Reports finds that the...
KOLD-TV
Prescribed burns start in Catalina mountains
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Prescribed broadcast burns in the Santa Catalina Ranger District began on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Crews planned to start at the Inspiration Rock unit and head toward the South Highway unit until as conditions allow. Crews expect to cover 92 acres before the day ends, and smoke will be visible in the Tucson area.
How an Arizona fishing trip turned into a rescue mission for a wounded bobcat cub
TUCSON, Ariz. — A Saturday morning trip to Parker Canyon Lake in southern Arizona took a detour for Tyler Carnival after he stumbled upon a wounded bobcat cub in need of medical attention. The 29-year-old Sierra Vista resident was driving along State Route 83 to spend the day fishing...
KTAR.com
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
Sahuarita mom describes emergency room after son contracts RSV
Jennifer Contreras, a mom from Sahuarita, says she knew something wasn't right with her youngest son Caysen.
