Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Man seriously injured in fight in Tucson’s midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is injured and another is in custody after a fight broke out in Tucson’s midtown on Thursday, Nov. 17. Tucson police confirmed the fight took place near Tucson High School, but said there was no indication the school or any students were involved.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Valley felon sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of firearms

PHOENIX — A Glendale man was sentenced last month to seven years behind bars after previously pleading guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Luis Salvador Flores, 50, was pulled over by officers from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in November 2020 for a suspected traffic code infraction, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
GLENDALE, AZ
Mesquite Local News

Suspect Arrested for Burglary and Multiple Firearms Charges

On Oct. 23, Mesquite Police officers responded to a report of a business that had been burglarized overnight. The suspect forced entry into the business and attempted to steal over $9,000 worth of merchandise. Detectives assigned to investigate this incident collected evidence and video surveillance of the suspect entering and burglarizing the business. They followed up on several leads as they worked to identify and locate the suspect.
MESQUITE, NV
KOLD-TV

Two killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead after they were shot on Tucson’s south side on the night of Nov. 10. Tucson police said they were called to a home in the West 1600 block of San Ricardo Boulevard, south of West Starr Pass Boulevard, shortly before midnight.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on Craycroft Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash near South Craycroft Road and East 22nd Street on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Police are looking for a dark-colored early 2000s Chevrolet or GMC SUV that they suspect fled the scene after the crash. According to the Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Pima Supervisors take "baby steps" on homelessness

Pima County Supervisors are taking what they call "baby steps" to address what's being described as an epidemic of homelessness and drug use in Tucson. Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting wasn't supposed to be a public hearing about homelessness, but it turned into one. At least a dozen people, many wearing black t-shirts from the Tucson Crime Free Coalition, spoke during Call to the Audience, describing aggressive panhandlers, drug paraphernalia and human waste around their businesses.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

RAW CHOPPER VIDEO: Fiery semi crash closes section of I-10 south of Eloy

Arizona's Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Hobbs, two days after the AP and other outlets projected her the winner of the governor's race. Consumer Reports figures out the most reliable new vehicle in the past 20 years. Updated: 33 minutes ago. |. Consumer Reports finds that the...
ELOY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Prescribed burns start in Catalina mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Prescribed broadcast burns in the Santa Catalina Ranger District began on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Crews planned to start at the Inspiration Rock unit and head toward the South Highway unit until as conditions allow. Crews expect to cover 92 acres before the day ends, and smoke will be visible in the Tucson area.
TUCSON, AZ

