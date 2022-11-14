Read full article on original website
iOS 16.2 on the way — here’s the new features for your iPhone
An iOS 16.2 beta is in the hands of developers, with the public beta arriving soon. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone
Why Your iPhone Is Slow And What You Need To Do To Fix It
Apple iPhones are some of the best-performing smartphones in the world. Every year, Apple's top executives come on stage to announce new iPhones with improved hardware and software. However, even with the fastest processor in a smartphone and a capable iOS ecosystem, sometimes, iPhones might run slow. Is your iPhone...
iPhone 14 users are about to get a fantastic free upgrade
There's a new iPhone feature and it could save many lives
Cult of Mac
Apple launches free Emergency SOS via satellite on all iPhone 14 models
IPhone 14 models can now use Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite service. It allows users of the latest iOS handsets to exchange texts with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. The new feature debuted Tuesday in the United States. Apple says the satellite SOS service will...
iOS 16.2: All the best new features coming to your iPhone
Apple just released iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. In addition, the company has made available the first betas of iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and watchOS 9.2. Here’s everything we can discover about these new operating system updates. Freeform is a white canvas that iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2,...
People are just realising simple iPhone trick that can save you from huge danger
EVERY iPhone has the ability to instantly protect you from countless hack attacks. It's all thanks to a built-in iPhone password manager – automatically blocking some of the most common cyber-schemes. It works using two clever features: iCloud Keychain and Safari Strong Passwords. Both iPhone hacks are free to...
Business Insider
How to print text messages from an iPhone
You can print text messages from your iPhone in several different ways. There's no Print command in the Messages app, but you can copy messages into an email message and print or save that. You can also print even a long message chat using one of several third-party apps for...
Apple faces class action lawsuit for collecting iPhone data without consent
User privacy is one of the core iPhone features that Apple has been advertising for years. The company introduced various protections in iOS to improve user security and privacy while antagonizing companies like Meta (Facebook) and Google. But a recent discovery might tarnish Apple’s privacy claims. Security researchers found...
technewstoday.com
How to Rename AirPods on iPhone
By default, your new AirPods will get your device name. If your iPhone’s name is “ABC” and you pair your new AirPods with it, you will see “ABC’s AirPods.“. If you don’t fancy this name, you can use your paired iPhone to rename it within a few minutes. You can change its name if you want to show ownership, exhibit your creativity, or label your devices for better tracking.
5 important iPhone security features you should know about
While iOS 16 fronts a snazzy redesigned lock screen, underneath, the latest operating system hosts a slew of new security and privacy features built to help protect you and your data. Here are five new features to better secure your iPhone from hackers and give you greater peace of mind.
Android Authority
How to tell if your phone has been cloned
With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
$249 AirPods work just as good as $10k professional hearing aids
A team of researchers in Taiwan claims that wireless earphones from Apple, popularly known as AirPods, can be used as a cool and super-affordable alternative to conventional hearing aids. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 400 million people are hearing impaired globally, that’s more than half of Europe’s...
What Are The Risks Of Jailbreaking Your iPhone?
If you don't want to be stuck in Apple's walled garden, you may be tempted to jailbreak your iPhone, but doing so comes with considerable risk.
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 Pro rumored to get Thunderbolt connectivity
While the iPhone has been able to shoot 4K video for a while now, getting the giant files off requires a great deal of patience. That may all change if what Ming-Chi Kuo is predicting for the iPhone 15 pans out. In a series of Tweets on Wednesday night, the...
makeuseof.com
How to Set a Vibrate Only iPhone Alarm
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Often, an iPhone alarm needs to be loud enough to ensure you’ll wake up in the morning. But in some cases, you might prefer your iPhone alarm to vibrate only.
Mic
75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon
Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
How to make Find My iPhone work even if your phone is turned off
Find My iPhone is one of the most important features to have enabled on your Apple devices, but also one you hope you’ll never have to use it. The app lets you locate a lost iPhone and other Apple devices, and you only have to set it up once. If done correctly, Find My iPhone will let you locate a missing or stolen handset even when the handset is turned off.
Apple Insider
'Apple Magic Charger' was in the works, but killed
An unannounced, cancelled MagSafe product referred to as the "Apple Magic Charger" is making its rounds through various Chinese collectors who want to get it working again. Apple develops a multitude of products in secret, many of which are canned before they are seen by the public. It appears that Apple was in the final testing and certification process for a so-called "Apple Magic Charger" before ditching the project.
Apple Insider
Always-on display more customizable in iOS 16.2 beta 3
Users will have the option to toggle off the wallpaper or notifications for the iPhone 14 Pro always-on display in iOS 16.2. When Apple introduced the iPhone 14 Pro with an always-on display, users were quick to point out that the feature was a little overwhelming for some. The screen showed a dimmed version of the wallpaper, widgets, Live Activities, notifications, and the clock.
There’s a hidden iPhone keyboard that might help you type way faster
IPhone users obviously spend tons of time typing on the screen, and some are probably looking for all the help they can get to type faster. Apple’s built-in predictive text tool and the slide-to-type functionality should help, although more than that might be needed for those who spend a lot of time in chat and email apps. One trick to try to type faster on iPhone is activating a different keyboard layout called Dvorak, and we’ll tell you all about it in this guide.
