Read full article on original website
Related
wwno.org
Environmental groups sue Louisiana over permitting of $13.2B LNG plant, fear of flooding
Several environmental groups are suing Louisiana over its three-year-old decision to allow a 630-acre liquefied natural gas plant to move forward in Plaquemines Parish without a key coastal permit. The groups fear the plant’s current site leaves it highly susceptible to flooding from hurricanes, which could lead to pollution in...
bizmagsb.com
Folgers tax break saga heads to New Orleans court
A judge will hear arguments Thursday in a property tax lawsuit between Folgers Coffee Co. and Orleans Parish Assessor Erroll Williams. Folgers is suing Williams following a tax exemption fiasco that left the company owing millions in past due property taxes for its facility. The company is asking an Orleans Parish Civil District Court to throw out the tax bill, which comes to about $5.1 million in current and back taxes.
NOLA.com
Black communities in Louisiana far more exposed to industrial pollution, study says
Louisiana communities containing industrial plants and high percentages of Black residents experienced seven to 21 times more toxic air emissions than similar locations with higher percentages of White residents, according to a new study by researchers with the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic. Those findings include the 184-mile stretch of the...
WDSU
Commitment 2022: Louisiana Dec. 10 congressional general election
The congressional general election is Saturday, Dec. 10. Before you vote, make sure you meet the following criteria:. Must be at least 17 years old to register to vote (if you are 16 years of age and plan to register in person, make sure you visit the Registrar of Voters Office at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles), but you must be 18 years old to vote.
brproud.com
Governor John Bel Edwards signs formal letter of apology to families of unjustly killed Southern University students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards signed a formal letter of apology to the families of two Southern University students who lost their lives in an unjust incident that occurred exactly 50 years ago. According to a Wednesday, November 16 news release from the Governor’s office,...
NOLA.com
John Bel Edwards seeks federal emergency declaration for Louisiana farmers. Here's why.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked the federal government to issue a disaster declaration for a number of parishes whose farmers were hit hard by extreme weather during the past growing season. In a letter sent to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Edwards said the the damage to...
brproud.com
Billions for 2020-21 disaster recovery headed to Louisiana after agreement signed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An agreement signed Tuesday gives the green light for Louisiana to receive billions for 2020-21 storm recovery, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The state will receive a $1.72 billion credit line for Hurricane Ida and May 2021 flooding recovery, and a $450 million...
theadvocate.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State
Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Governor announced that one year after President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure...
stmarynow.com
Yokely Levee extension plugs gap in the system
When state and local officials gathered Wednesday to cut a ribbon for the Yokely Levee extension project, they celebrated the plugging of a gap in the west St. Mary flood control system. The $2 million project was funded with money generated by the federal Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Louisiana decides tax reform, prison labor amendments
Much of the focus of last week’s midterm elections was on candidates, but Louisiana residents also voted on eight amendments to the state’s constitution, ranging in issues from property taxes to language about slavery. The amendments did not make it to the ballot without controversy as some prompted...
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements
Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements. Louisiana – On November 16, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans of the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Kenisha R. Callahan, age 45, and a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 9, 2022, to five years of probation and one year of home confinement by U.S. District Court Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle after Callahan had pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return, one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and one count of making a false statement to the Department of Education.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying Wojciech Niznik, who has three current warrants for contractor fraud in St. John Parish, Louisiana. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received complaints from local residents in the summer of 2022 regarding Niznik’s contractor fraud.
Washington Examiner
Louisiana legislative task force tackles employment issues related to medical marijuana
(The Center Square) — A Louisiana legislative task force held multiple meetings on Tuesday to explore and craft recommendations to resolve employment issues concerning medical marijuana. Three subcommittees of the Employment and Medical Marijuana Task Force convened on Tuesday to discuss a variety of employment issues involving medical marijuana,...
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish looking for public input as it addresses drainage issues
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Officials in St. Tammany Parish are asking residents to help identify areas with poor drainage. A public meeting will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in council chambers at the Towers Building in Slidell. The meeting is part of a larger, $900,000...
Organizers of mayoral recall efforts allege retaliation
Supporters of the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell are updating the public on where they are in terms of an actual recall and an issue they say they're facing amid their efforts.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Freeze warning issued for area from 10 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday: Weather
A freeze warning will be in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday as forecasters expect sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees for the southeastern Louisiana area. Affected areas include Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Assumption, St. James, Tangipahoa, and Livingston parishes,...
theadvocate.com
One chief public defender for 2 districts? Local judges say it caused chaos in courtroom
While East Baton Rouge's chief public defender also temporarily oversaw Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes, she was unreachable as attorneys missed court dates and clients were slow to get lawyers, judges in those parishes said. In a letter addressed to the state Public Defender Board, the five 23rd Judicial...
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: When will Louisiana elect Black people statewide?
A number of Black candidates did quite well last week, landing statewide offices — in other states. Maryland elected its first Black governor and its first Black attorney general. Massachuetts elected its first Black woman as attorney general. Connecticut chose its first Black woman to be secretary of state. That state made an additional double dose of history, choosing as state treasurer its first Black and out LGBTQ candidate.
Comments / 0