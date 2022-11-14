ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museum Dedicated to Giacometti to Open in Paris in 2026

By Daniel Cassady
 3 days ago
The Fondation Giacometti has plans to open a museum dedicated to the artist and sculptor Alberto Giacometti in Paris in 2026. The museum, which is to include a school and provide a permanent home for several hundred works by the artist, will occupy the former Invalides train station and the basement of the esplanade.

Apart from Giacometti’s well-known bronzes sculptures, the museum will also feature drawings, paintings, and decorative objects, “most of which are currently not accessible to the public,” Catherine Grenier, director of the Giacometti Foundation, told Agence France Presse . There will also be “exhibitions of modern and contemporary art connected with the spirit of Giacometti,” she said.

The Invalides train station was built in 1900 for the Paris Exposition and is currently under renovation by the city. The new museum and school will occupy 64,600 square feet of space in the train station and its underground annexes.

Giacometti was born in Switzerland in 1901 and moved to Paris in 1922, where he garnered a reputation as one of the foremost Surrealist sculptors. A reconstruction of the artist’s studio will be relocated to the museum from its current home in the Giacometti Institute, which is also housed in Paris.

