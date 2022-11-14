Read full article on original website
IGN
How to Evolve Charcadet into Armarouge and Ceruledge
Charcadet is the pre-evolution to Armarouge and Ceruledge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The little Pokemon evolves only when holding a particular item. The Auspicious Armor is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, and the Malicious Armor is exclusive to Pokemon Violet, so Charcadet's evolutions are also version exclusives. Read on to see how to evolve Charcadet into either Armarouge or Ceruledge depending on version - the method is largely the same!
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: First 16 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the opening minutes of the latest Pokemon adventure! This video in particular is from the Scarlet version of the game. Catch never-before-seen Pokemon and explore a brand new region created playable with new open-world gameplay in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet! Brand new Pokemon populate this world -- who will be your new starter partner: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly?
IGN
Sci-Fi Action RPG Cygnus Enterprises Takes Players to a Vibrant Future
Have you ever wondered what you’d get if you mixed a top-down version of Destiny 2 with Diablo, sprinkled in some SimCity, a little Tropico 6, then finished with a touch of Fallout Shelter? If so, you’re not alone. Team Miaozi, a diverse group of PC gaming industry veterans from 15 different countries, is made up of key members from teams responsible for games like Total War: Three Kingdoms, Age of Wonders 3, the Far Cry series, Halo Wars 2, Sea of Thieves, and more. Founded in 2019, Team Miaozi has spent the last three years developing the upcoming game Cygnus Enterprises. This single-player sci-fi game combines action-RPG elements with small-scale city management, all set in a distant future with striking visuals and vibrant colors, creating a world ripe for exploration.
IGN
Best Xbox Black Friday Deals: Games, Xbox Consoles, Game Pass and More
With Black Friday just around the corner, we're already seeing some Xbox deals rolling in. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and GameStop will be repping Black Friday pretty hard, and with Xbox coming in second place for October 2022 sales, there are more and more Xbox consoles in peoples' homes than ever before.
IGN
Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Launch Impressions
Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is here after two years since it's original launch and it brings some new mechanics and a new game mode but also new launch issues. There are some ongoing struggles for players since launch but the game seems fun when you can get into matches. Here are our first impressions of Warzone 2.0.
IGN
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Don't Include Pokérus
It's seemingly official: Pokérus is gone. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet just released on Thursday, but players are already discovering the rare, fictional disease is not present in the new games. Pokérus was first introduced in Gen 2 Pokémon games. The status is essentially a virus; it infects any...
IGN
Arena Breakout - Official Closed Beta Launch Gameplay Trailer
Get another look at Arena Breakout, including gameplay, gear, and more, in this latest trailer for the tactical first-person mobile shooter game. Arena Breakout's Closed Beta test is available now to December 1, 2022.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Will Tweak Its Rewards System; Blizzard to Soon Remove the Game Along With WoW, Diablo 3, and More From China
It's been around a month since the release of Overwatch 2, and following a troubled launch, the game has since picked up its form, with the community mostly enjoying their experience. However, the Overwatch community has found a glaring issue with the game's rewards and progression system. In a new...
IGN
How to Play the Pokemon Games in Chronological Order
The mainline Pokemon games make up one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time. From Pokemon Red and Blue to the latest entries in the series, these games have amassed a huge audience that just keeps coming back for more. If you haven't played all of the Pokemon...
IGN
10 Best High on Life Jokes We Saw During Our Fall Preview
Squanch Games stopped by to show off High on Life gameplay from a new mission in the game. We've collected the 10 best High on Life jokes we saw in this slice of the game. From destroying a small village to Mothers for Violence, there are some gags that High on Life fans are sure to enjoy.
IGN
Xbox Put Its Streaming-Only Console On Hold Due to High Costs
Microsoft's streaming-only Xbox console, codenamed Project Keystone, was put on hold because it was too expensive to produce. Speaking to The Verge (and spotted by VGC), Xbox boss Phil Spencer said Microsoft couldn't create a streaming-only console it could sell for a cheap enough price. Spencer hoped to sell Project Keystone for around $99 to $129, and even though Microsoft takes a hit on every console it sells, the streaming-only machine simply cost too much.
IGN
The 1000th Pokémon Has Been Revealed At Last
At last, Game Freak has done it. As of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet there are now more than 1000 Pokémon. Pokémon Sword and Shield, along with their DLC, brought the total up to 905, and Scarlet and Violet's additions cap the number at a whopping 1008. For those tracking, that's not counting regional variants such as Wooper's new variant in the Paldea region, though it does count new regional evolutions, assuming they have different names than their counterparts elsewhere.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok - Berserker Fight: Skjothendi the Unerring
This video shows you how to defeat the berserker Skjothendi the Unerring in Niflheim. This berserker can only be found after finishing the main story. These Berserker fights are one of God of War: Ragnarok's endgame activities, we recommend not watching this video until you've completed the main story.
IGN
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Are Full of Glaring Technical Problems
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's review embargo has lifted, and as it ticks over to November 18 around the world, folks are beginning to get access to them. Which means everyone is now able to see an extremely unfortunate, glaring issue with the games: they run very, very poorly. We...
IGN
New Netflix Feature Lets You Finally Kick Your Ex Off Your Account
Netflix has launched a new feature that will make it easier for you to kick your ex – or any other unwanted users – off your account. The "Manage Access and Devices" feature allows members to view recent devices that have streamed from their account and remotely log out of specific devices to instantly terminate access.
IGN
Does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Feature The MCU’s Best Cameo? | IGN Live Spoilercast
SPOILER WARNING! Anything’s possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe these days. Our Spoilercast crew breaks down one of Wakanda Forever’s most interesting moments.
IGN
Mech Arena x Neymar Jr. - Official Substitution Trailer
The MVP Neymar Jr. brings a fresh visual design from the previous Neymar Jr. skin, boosted damage, and increased speed stats. Mech Arena players will be able to unlock the limited edition MVP Neymar Jr. pilot by participating in the Mech Arena Cup Derby starting today and ending on December 18th.
IGN
Warzone 2 Glitch Locks Players Out, Asks Them to Buy Modern Warfare 2
Several Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have been locked out of the game after a glitch demands they first buy Modern Warfare 2, even if they already own it. As reported by PC Gamer, the glitch seemingly arrived as developer Infinity Ward administered a hotfix for another issue with the free-to-play game, as even players who've logged hours of play-time have been locked out.
IGN
Xbox Is Having a Black Friday Sale on Hundreds of Games
Black Friday 2022 isn't officially here yet, but if you've been poised and ready to jump on the best deals, the time has come. Xbox is already having a sale on hundreds of incredible games, with some down as low as $2.99. Whether you are looking for Xbox Series X/S games, Xbox One games, or even 360 games, there is something for everyone.
IGN
Battlefield 2042's Season 3 Brings New Map, Battle Pass, and More Next Week
Developer EA Dice has announced that Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Escalation arrives on November 22, bringing a new map, Battle Pass, Specialist, and more. The new map, Spearhead, puts players in the Swedish wilderness as they fight in and around two high tech weapon manufacturing facilities. Season 3 will also see launch maps Manifest and Breakaway reworked, but not until December and January respectively.
