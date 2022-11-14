South Bloomfield – Another Sheetz gas station will open no too far from the first one in Pickaway County, but this one will offer a little more. The new location is much bigger than the Circleville Location located just off the connector road between US-23 and Court street. This location will have six truck diesel lanes, and parking area for semi trucks while they grab a bite to eat and get back on the roadway. This location will also offer a right turn only directly off US-23 at the intersection of 752 with the light, which will give drivers a quick on and off.

SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO