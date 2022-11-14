Read full article on original website
Nonprofit hospital system Honor Health outbids Banner in Arizona land auction
A vigorous bidding war kept a standing room only crowd on their toes on Wednesday as two nonprofit hospital systems battled for a 48-acre parcel of Arizona land.
Faucets poised to run dry for hundreds of Arizona residents by year's end
RIO VERDE FOOTHILLS, Ariz. — More than 500 homes in this affluent desert community that boasts mountain views, ample trees and ranches hidden in the crooks of scrubby hills will run out of water by year's end as drought tightens its grip on the West. Residents of Rio Verde...
azbigmedia.com
A 7,000-feet-underground look at Arizona mining industry
Two weeks ago, four intrepid adventurers traveled nearly 7,000 feet deep into the earth during their visit to Resolution Copper, a mining project located in Superior, Arizona. The Arizona Junior Fellows, a project of the Arizona Chamber Foundation, were joined by representatives from the Arizona Mining Association and led by employees of Rio Tinto, the parent company of Resolution Copper, as they explored the mine for a closer look at the Arizona mining industry.
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech
PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede
Governor-elect Katie Hobbs walked into a crowded room of jubilant Democratic supporters Tuesday morning in Phoenix, to give a victory speech after a contentious race that she was not favored to win. Meanwhile, her Republican opponent Kari Lake had not conceded the race and continued to criticize elections in Maricopa County, with Lake’s campaign even […] The post Katie Hobbs celebrates victory, Kari Lake does not concede appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
WATCH: Rare Javelina Sighting Caught on Ring Cam in Arizona Neighborhood
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
KTAR.com
Banner Health in Arizona begins visitor restrictions at hospitals
PHOENIX — Visitor restrictions were implemented across all Banner Health hospitals in Arizona on Monday in response to rising flu and respiratory virus activity. “While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals,” Joan Ivaska, senior director of infection prevention at Banner Health, said in a press release.
12news.com
Inmate Murray Hooper executed Wednesday morning, officials confirm
PHOENIX — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, received a lethal injection at the state prison...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people
An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since 2014
The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
chamberbusinessnews.com
Moon Valley Nurseries steps up to help homeowner in need
A woman in Scottsdale who had hundreds of pounds of tree trimmings dumped on her driveway following a dispute with a local arborist over the quality of their job, received a helping hand from Moon Valley Nurseries, a business community leader and Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry member that stepped up to remove the trimmings for free.
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley
Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Prepares to Restart Controversial Cleanups of Homeless Encampment
The city of Phoenix, with police and human services providers in tow, is gearing up to restart the controversial cleanups of its largest homeless encampment as soon as December. For unsheltered people living in the Zone, the cleanups conjure up memories of personal property — including medical paperwork and sleeping...
AZFamily
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When 88-year-old Pat Harrison walked out her front door recently, she found more than a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway. She said her first thoughts after finding the mulch was, “What, who, and when?” So, who put this mound of mulch here and why? “I hand water about an hour and 15 minutes for all the plants. The rest are on irrigation,” Harrison said, showing On Your Side around her property. Harrison has a lush backyard with a lot of trees that need occasional trimming.
AZFamily
U.S. reacts to Trump announcement to run for president in 2024
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday night that he plans to run for president again in 2024. This will be Trump’s third White House bid. Addressing the crowd at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Trump said he believes the Biden administration is ruining the country’s standing in the world. Some believe that since multiple Trump-backed candidates lost during the midterms, GOP enthusiasm is starting to wane. How does this impact key swing states like us here in Arizona?
Residents in central Phoenix get rare sighting of javelina
A javelina was caught on Ring camera video walking through the Windsor Square Historic Neighborhood near Central and Camelback Road Friday night.
azbex.com
Pinal Transportation Authority OKs Prop 417 Refunds
The Pinal Regional Transportation Authority has approved a plan that lets businesses and the state Department of Revenue recover the taxes paid under the overturned Proposition 417 funding measure. The measure authorized an excise tax to fund transportation projects. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit claiming the tax was invalid....
AZFamily
Raw Video: 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home
Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home. A 3-year-old boy, 6-month-old twin girls and two adults were found dead inside a central Phoenix home, according to the family's cleaning ladies. Dozens sound off about the election at Maricopa County board meeting. Updated: 1 hour ago. The...
