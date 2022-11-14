Read full article on original website
Janice
3d ago
Since when is it a crime to work multiple jobs? I know people who hold three jobs.. I didnt see a reason for the freak out i guess and if shes doing a wonderful job at both places.. why even bother her? I mean go lady! Earn it while you can!
Reply(3)
4
The Scarecrow
3d ago
just another example of why Hillsborough county does not need the one cent tax increase on taxpayers back public service corruption
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Related
Hillsborough County vendors: ‘Where are our paychecks?’
Some vendors under contract to provide services to Hillsborough County government say the county is behind in paying them hundreds of thousands of dollars and they complain they're not getting answers as to why.
Construction Worker Killed At Port Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla – A construction worker is dead after a workplace accident sent him to the hospital. According to deputies, on Wednesday Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with Port Security responded to the scene of an accident at Port Tampa Bay at approximately 11:07
Thousands of Hillsborough County residents take advantage of disaster food assistance
The Florida Department of Children and Families is hosting on-site applications for its Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during a three-day event at Raymond James Stadium.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough commissioners agree to provide affordable housing option in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Renters in the Tampa Bay area are paying the sixth most over-valued prices in the country, so Hillsborough commissioners took a stab at the county's affordable housing crunch. Hillsborough County commissioners agreed to provide at least one more option – a housing complex at Gibsonton and Mathog...
Bay News 9
New terminal, modernization moving forward at Tampa International Airport
TAMPA, Fla. — To keep up with growth in Tampa Bay, Tampa International Airport is moving forward with plans to expand and modernize. The expansion is part of the airport’s 2022 Master Plan update which takes a closer look at consumer needs and industry trends. What You Need...
City Of St. Petersburg Facility Closures & Trash, Recycling Collection Adjustments
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Due to the holiday, certain City facilities and services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Residential trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Thursday will be made on Wednesday. Monday, Tuesday, and Friday collections remain
floridapolitics.com
After election loss, Janet Cruz says she’s running for Lynn Hurtak’s Tampa City Council seat
Cruz’s entrance into Tampa's 2023 municipal election pits her against the only woman on City Council. This morning, less than two weeks after losing her seat in the Florida Senate, Janet Cruz announced plans to run for the Tampa City Council seat currently occupied by Council member Lynn Hurtak.
Florida construction worker killed when crushed by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida construction worker was killed on Wednesday after he was crushed by a 3,000-pound bundle of lumber, authorities said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Port Tampa Bay at 11:07 a.m. EST. Deputies said the worker...
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo
TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
Raymond James Stadium to be used as D-SNAP location in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will be opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Hillsborough County. Families and individuals in need of food assistance can head to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa anytime...
Meet Hillsborough County Commission’s new right-wing board members
The new commissioners will be sworn in on November 22.
South Tampa residents demand change for dangerous intersection
A small cross, flowers and painted well wishes mark the spot at the intersection of Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue in South Tampa where two Plant High School students were killed on a motorcycle in Dec. 2021.
Tampa Bay couple waits months for travel insurance payout after accident cancels trip
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area couple made a call to Taking Action for You Reporter Jackie Callaway after waiting months for the travel insurance to pay up. Tampa couple Stan Turer and Alana Bott booked a dream trip to Barbados early this year. The airfare alone set the retirees back $1,600.
wild941.com
Pinellas County: Teacher’s Pay And Changes In The Class Room
Pinellas County’s School Board is meeting today (Nov. 15) for their annual review of multiple topics. This yearly meeting is done for a number reasons like making sure they align with state regulations and district standards. Many topics will be part of the discussion, issues that effect inside and outside of the classroom.
Bay News 9
EEOC officer files own discrimination report against Polk County School District
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Equal Pay for Equal Work Act states that a man and a woman should be paid basically the same wages for the same work. Equal Employment Opportunity officers are put in place within organizations to make sure this happens, but in a 2021 case, it was an EEOC officer who filed the complaint.
WOW! Internet outages largely resolved in Tampa, across nation
WOW! Internet customers across the country reported outage problems around noon Tuesday.
fox13news.com
Gulfport City Council gives strip of public land along Clam Bayou to private homeowners
GULFPORT, Fla. - Gulfport City Council members approved a request from three homeowners to grant them ownership of a strip of public land during the council's Tuesday night meeting in Pinellas County. The 50-foot strip of land, located between 44th Street South and Quincy Street South, was designated as public...
Black Restaurant Week comes to Tampa Bay
Black Restaurant Week comes to Tampa Bay Nov. 11-20, including 20 different eateries serving specialty dishes.
Man dies from 'severe upper-body trauma' in Tampa; investigation underway
A homicide investigation was launched after a man was found dead in Tampa on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Comments / 7