Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Investopedia
Tech Layoffs, Work From Home Weigh on Office Markets
Big Tech is shrinking as diminished profits and slumping share prices dictate layoffs, and so is the footprint of the leading tech firms in cities that have grown increasingly reliant on the industry. Key Takeaways. Big tech companies are shrinking office footprints amid layoffs and a bear market. San Francisco...
Think you can afford to buy a house in SF? Think again
Thinking of buying a home in San Francisco? According to a new report from Redfin, you'd better be raking in quite a bit of cash first.
San Francisco Bay Area has the fastest growing economy in US, report says
While the Bay Area took the top spot, the report warned about the future.
Smart & Final Opening New Store
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Super Market News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
sfstandard.com
Amazon To Cut 263 Jobs in Sunnyvale Amid Mass Layoff Rumors
The layoffs are coming fast and furious in the Bay Area tech sector, and Amazon is the latest to post a layoff notice affecting hundreds of employees in the area. On Tuesday, Amazon filed a notice with the state that it is eliminating 263 jobs at its Sunnyvale offices in engineering, design and other functions. On Nov. 4, the company also filed a notice that it is cutting 53 jobs at a facility in Irvine.
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
KTVU FOX 2
Recology settles $25-million claim with San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Trash collection company Recology is settling a $25-million claim with San Francisco. City leaders claim Recology made much larger profits than the company was allowed under their contract with the city. Officials say this payment will help offset rate increases for operational costs. The $25 million is...
Listed, a new Wordle-inspired game, is sure to be the next SF obsession
A new listing is released every night at midnight.
Cafe Buenos Aires Plans to Open Third Location
The Argentinian cafe has recently signed a lease for a new commercial kitchen and retail space in Berkeley.
It’s time to double down on tourism to save San Francisco
Alex Bastian, the president and CEO of the Hotel Council of San Francisco, on how tourism can uniquely revive the city.
theatlasheart.com
Where to Find Korean Corn Dogs in the San Francisco Bay Area [Our Top Picks]
Crunch your way through the best Korean corn dogs in San Francisco and beyond. Korean corn dogs, the classic state fair snack with a twist, have taken social media by storm recently. They first made an appearance in 2016 on the South Korea street food scene. Since then, their Insta-friendly...
kalw.org
Bay Area Faults / Shaking Skyscrapers / Hey Area: Earthquake Questions
Today, San Francisco structural engineers tell us how to improve the city’s readiness for a major earthquake. And we hear from a UC Berkeley seismology expert about what Bay Area fault is most likely to cause the next quake - for him, it’s close to home. Plus, have you ever heard of earthquake weather? Is it a real thing?
San Francisco Becomes A Winter Wonderland & Here Are 6 Festivities For Your Holiday Bucket List
San Francisco, CA takes "the most wonderful time of the year" to the next level. During the holiday season, the Golden City transforms into a winter wonderland, boasting bright hues of greens and reds. Christmas is one of the best times to visit this metro area to enjoy all the...
wolfstreet.com
Dear Readers, Please Donate to Support WOLF STREET: Fall 2022 Reminder
Your donations have become crucial in keeping the site free and open to all. Thank you!!. Your support is crucial for WOLF STREET. It is also uplifting and heart-warming because donations tell me that what I’m doing matters to you. And I appreciate each donation immensely. Many of you...
Passenger threatens, assaults attendant on SFO flight
A passenger was removed from a San Francisco flight over the weekend after yelling expletives and threatening one of the flight attendants.
San Francisco voters back Prop. M, a vacancy tax on landlords
The ballot measure is a warning shot to landlords, with some notable carve-outs.
Eater
Top San Francisco Chef Charles Phan Is Opening Another Slanted Door — in France
What do you get when you combine the skills of a high-end hotelier and restaurateur, one of San Francisco’s top chefs, and a sommelier with experience working at Michelin-starred restaurants? Apparently, the answer is a boutique hotel with an international outpost of one of the Bay Area’s most popular Vietnamese restaurants. According to an announcement on November 15, chef Charles Phan will open a new location of Slanted Door in Beaune, France next summer. The restaurant debuts in tandem with an upcoming hotel from David Fink, CEO and founder of Mirabel Hotel & Restaurant Group, which owns the luxury hotel L’Auberge Carmel and the Michelin-starred hotel restaurant Aubergine. Saison Hospitality co-founder and wine director Mark Bright will head up the hotel and restaurant wine program.
40 Magical Things To Do In The Bay Area During The Holidays
San Francisco draws endless crowds at during the holidays, and it’s no wonder why — from the Union Square ice rink to the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house, there’s enough holiday spirit in the air to cheer up even the grumpiest Scrooge. For those who seek some inspiration to start planning around Christmas time, we-ve made a list and checked it twice. Read on for your ultimate guide to the holidays in the San Francisco Bay Area. Is it really winter time without a day of ice skating at a charming local rink? See how much skill you’ve retained since last year by zooming (or hobbling) around one of the Bay Area’s most popular ice rinks. See more of our favorite ice skating rinks in the Bay Area. San Francisco has so many gorgeous holiday trees up these days, it’s hard to keep track. We decided to round up the best ones, so you can catch them all before the season ends! Have you seen all of these glittering trees? Here are some of our favorites.
KTVU FOX 2
'Watermelon Rock' resurfaces along shoreline after mysterious disappearance
OAKLAND, Calif. - If you live in Alameda or Oakland, chances are you have seen it: Watermelon Rock. It's the painted slab of cement that sits off the water on Doolittle Drive as you drive toward Bay Farm. The infamous slice of fruit has been in the same spot for...
Paradise Post
Mysteriously discarded ballots will be counted toward Santa Clara County election results
A batch of Santa Clara County ballots found discarded in a mountain ravine will be counted toward the Nov. 8 election results, officials confirmed Wednesday. The 36 ballots were found in Santa Cruz County on Nov. 11 near Sugarloaf Road off Highway 17 and both the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and the United States Postal Service are investigating how they ended up there. The incident comes as voters across the county eagerly await the results of key races that will have major implications for the future of the region.
Comments / 1