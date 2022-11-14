ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Layoffs, Work From Home Weigh on Office Markets

Big Tech is shrinking as diminished profits and slumping share prices dictate layoffs, and so is the footprint of the leading tech firms in cities that have grown increasingly reliant on the industry. Key Takeaways. Big tech companies are shrinking office footprints amid layoffs and a bear market. San Francisco...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Smart & Final Opening New Store

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Super Market News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Amazon To Cut 263 Jobs in Sunnyvale Amid Mass Layoff Rumors

The layoffs are coming fast and furious in the Bay Area tech sector, and Amazon is the latest to post a layoff notice affecting hundreds of employees in the area. On Tuesday, Amazon filed a notice with the state that it is eliminating 263 jobs at its Sunnyvale offices in engineering, design and other functions. On Nov. 4, the company also filed a notice that it is cutting 53 jobs at a facility in Irvine.
SUNNYVALE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Recology settles $25-million claim with San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Trash collection company Recology is settling a $25-million claim with San Francisco. City leaders claim Recology made much larger profits than the company was allowed under their contract with the city. Officials say this payment will help offset rate increases for operational costs. The $25 million is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

Bay Area Faults / Shaking Skyscrapers / Hey Area: Earthquake Questions

Today, San Francisco structural engineers tell us how to improve the city’s readiness for a major earthquake. And we hear from a UC Berkeley seismology expert about what Bay Area fault is most likely to cause the next quake - for him, it’s close to home. Plus, have you ever heard of earthquake weather? Is it a real thing?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Top San Francisco Chef Charles Phan Is Opening Another Slanted Door — in France

What do you get when you combine the skills of a high-end hotelier and restaurateur, one of San Francisco’s top chefs, and a sommelier with experience working at Michelin-starred restaurants? Apparently, the answer is a boutique hotel with an international outpost of one of the Bay Area’s most popular Vietnamese restaurants. According to an announcement on November 15, chef Charles Phan will open a new location of Slanted Door in Beaune, France next summer. The restaurant debuts in tandem with an upcoming hotel from David Fink, CEO and founder of Mirabel Hotel & Restaurant Group, which owns the luxury hotel L’Auberge Carmel and the Michelin-starred hotel restaurant Aubergine. Saison Hospitality co-founder and wine director Mark Bright will head up the hotel and restaurant wine program.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

40 Magical Things To Do In The Bay Area During The Holidays

San Francisco draws endless crowds at during the holidays, and it’s no wonder why — from the Union Square ice rink to the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house, there’s enough holiday spirit in the air to cheer up even the grumpiest Scrooge. For those who seek some inspiration to start planning around Christmas time, we-ve made a list and checked it twice. Read on for your ultimate guide to the holidays in the San Francisco Bay Area. Is it really winter time without a day of ice skating at a charming local rink? See how much skill you’ve retained since last year by zooming (or hobbling) around one of the Bay Area’s most popular ice rinks. See more of our favorite ice skating rinks in the Bay Area. San Francisco has so many gorgeous holiday trees up these days, it’s hard to keep track. We decided to round up the best ones, so you can catch them all before the season ends! Have you seen all of these glittering trees? Here are some of our favorites.
WOODSIDE, CA
Paradise Post

Mysteriously discarded ballots will be counted toward Santa Clara County election results

A batch of Santa Clara County ballots found discarded in a mountain ravine will be counted toward the Nov. 8 election results, officials confirmed Wednesday. The 36 ballots were found in Santa Cruz County on Nov. 11 near Sugarloaf Road off Highway 17 and both the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and the United States Postal Service are investigating how they ended up there. The incident comes as voters across the county eagerly await the results of key races that will have major implications for the future of the region.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

