California State

Budget whiplash: CA faces $25B deficit

That’s the estimated deficit Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers will confront when crafting a budget for the upcoming fiscal year, the Legislature’s nonpartisan fiscal advisor announced Wednesday. The projection marks a stunning reversal from back-to-back years of unprecedented prosperity: The budget for California’s current fiscal year clocked...
Most commonly seen birds in California

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in California from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Imperial Valley reservations now accepted for Tree for All program

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Imperial Irrigation District announced in a press release that reservations for the Tree for All program are now being accepted for residential customers located in Imperial Valley. IID account holders can register for their free shade tree here. Customers can reserve a free tree to be...
