Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location
After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
beckersasc.com
Patient died following plastic surgery at ASC where OB-GYN provided anesthesia
A patient died at a plastic surgery center in Plantation, Fla., after an OB-GYN was used as an unlicensed anesthesiologist, the Tampa Bay Times reported Nov. 15. An administrative complaint filed by the Florida Department of Health said that on Sept. 17, 2021, an inspection found OB-GYN Millicent Muir, MD, was providing anesthesia for level 2 surgeries, though she is not licensed to do so. On Oct. 20, Dr. Muir handled the anesthesia for a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction and breast augmentation procedure.
Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to grateful North Miami residents
NORTH MIAMI - Some North Miami residents are already giving thanks a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday 200 turkeys were handed out at The NoMi Village to make sure no one goes without this holiday season. "Every year I make three turkeys," Exume Dieunite told CBS4's Teri Hornstein.She said she'll have a full house for Thanksgiving; four adult children, grandchildren, and lots of love to go around. Exume said without giveaways like this one, her family's holiday would look very different. With rising food prices, many people are struggling right now making...
NBC Miami
‘Turkey Not Tickets' Program Providing Thanksgiving Treat in Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens Police completed a traffic safety initiative Thursday morning - but added a holiday twist. Officers stepped up patrols in high volume intersections, but drivers left with smiles instead of tickets. “I just want to say Happy Thanksgiving,” said Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt. As the chief handed out...
wild941.com
Florida’s Number One Tourist Trap Will Surprise You
When I first read about this, I was shocked. According to Merriam Webster, the definition of a Tourist Trap is, “a place that attracts and exploits tourists.” I automatically thought Disney or somewhere in Miami was gong to be the number one. Nope, I was wrong and so were you. I have never heard of this place, but apparently many people come to Florida and go. According to a study done by BestLife, The Coral Castle Museum Is Floridas number one tourist trap. The Museums website, tell us “the Coral Castle is an everlasting mystery to those who explore it.”
southfloridahospitalnews.com
BROWARD HEALTH CORAL SPRINGS RECEIVES AN ‘A’ RATING IN HOSPITAL SAFETY FROM LEAPFROG GROUP
Broward Health Coral Springs received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group in recognition of its achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. “Ensuring patient safety is at the heart of everything we do,” said Jared Smith, CEO of Broward Health Coral Springs....
cw34.com
High-end auto theft crew brought down by South Florida law enforcement
MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A high-end auto theft ring that started in Palm Beach County was brought down, leading to the recovery of five stolen high-end cars and the seizure of a firearm and tens of thousands of dollars in cash. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Burglary...
DCF is denying state licenses to shelters that care for migrant kids
A shelter created to house migrant children in Florida is pushing back against the Governor’s crackdown on illegal immigration after being denied its state renewal license.
WSVN-TV
Father who kidnppaped 6-year-old son appears in court
MIAMI (WSVN) - A father accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son is facing a judge. Jorge Morales appeared in court, Thursday morning. The judge decided to hold him without bond. According to officials, he and the child’s grandmother, Liliam Morales, kidnapped his son and fled to Canada. Liliam was...
communitynewspapers.com
Grand Opening of Publix On Old Cutler Road
On November 3, Mayor Tim Meerbott, Vice Mayor Michael Callahan, Council Member Suzy Lord, and Council Member-Elect Richard Ramirez joined the Publix leadership team and staff to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open their new location. The new store is approximately 55,000 square feet and is located at 20951...
secretmiami.com
These Irresistibly Cute Pet Homes Are Popping Up In Aventura Mall
With the holidays coming up, you’re probably out buying gifts and wrapping them up for your loved ones. There’s even a chance you might have strolled through Aventura Mall recently in search of the perfect gift and wondered, “What’s up with all these pet homes?”. Well,...
150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down
Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Tropical Masterpiece with Breathtaking Views in Bay Harbor Islands Hit The Market for $25 Million
9530 W Broadview Drive Home in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida for Sale. 9530 W Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, Florida is a tropical modern masterpiece with architecture by Choeff Levy Fischman, interior design by CBDesign, developed by Gamma Construction, evokes the essence of Miami Beach sophistication. This Home in Bay Harbor Islands offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9530 W Broadview Drive, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Daniel Hertzberg (Phone: 305-341-6944) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
North Italia Bringing Handmade Pasta and Pizza to Fort Lauderdale
It’s the fourth Florida location for the pasta and pizza chain
Miami Proud: Kendall couple continues its commitment to feed those in need
MIAMI - During the height of the pandemic in 2020, Lauren and Ken Mason found themselves out of work and with an overstock of food. Seeing the community's urgent need for food, they turned their Kendall home into a headquarters. CBS Miami first introduced you to them in November last year when they were settling into the routine of delivering ready-to-eat meals to community fridges. Since then, it has become a passionate commitment that continues to evolve. Lauren said it is fulfilling and pretty surprising."We look back and it's been life-changing really because you know we never expected to do so much in a year,"...
WSVN-TV
Be stylish and chic with finds at Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah
Fashion and style don’t need to be new. There’s something called vintage, and there’s a huge trend called thrifting where you find one-of-a-kind pieces for incredible prices. When I went into Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah, I was skeptical … but I left with a bag full of treasures.
WSVN-TV
Husband arrested in connection to Fort Lauderdale city employee’s disappearance, alleged murder appears in court; officials search for body
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) —A husband accused of murdering his wife appeared in court. “The warrant was issued on Nov. 14 and the charge is second-degree murder,” said a judge. No bond was set for 36-year-old Jose Pacheco as he faced a judge, Wednesday morning. The Broward Sheriff’s...
WSVN-TV
2 poodles abandoned at pet salon in Southwest Miami-Dade by man
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs were left at a South Florida groomer, and two weeks later, no one has come back to pick them up. Now, the owner of the business is searching for answers. “There’s something to this story,” Gabriella Otey said. Otey has been...
Click10.com
Authorities identify culprits who trashed beautiful Biscayne Bay island
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There are still no arrests from a story Local 10 News exclusively reported on Tuesday about boaters caught on camera illegally dumping trash on a small island inside Biscayne National Park. Local and federal authorities know who the people in the video are, and there...
communitynewspapers.com
Dolphin Mall is a Magical Winter Wonderland with 18th annual snowfall tradition, photos with Santa, and more
If you’re making your list and checking it twice, be sure to check out what’s in store at Miami-Dade County’s largest outlet and retail value shopping center this holiday season. Dolphin Mall is celebrating the start of the winter holidays by teaming up with Jackson Health System to host its annual “Photos with Santa” event, beginning Friday Nov. 18 through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
