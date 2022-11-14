ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida City, FL

Talk Media

Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location

After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
MARGATE, FL
beckersasc.com

Patient died following plastic surgery at ASC where OB-GYN provided anesthesia

A patient died at a plastic surgery center in Plantation, Fla., after an OB-GYN was used as an unlicensed anesthesiologist, the Tampa Bay Times reported Nov. 15. An administrative complaint filed by the Florida Department of Health said that on Sept. 17, 2021, an inspection found OB-GYN Millicent Muir, MD, was providing anesthesia for level 2 surgeries, though she is not licensed to do so. On Oct. 20, Dr. Muir handled the anesthesia for a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction and breast augmentation procedure.
PLANTATION, FL
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to grateful North Miami residents

NORTH MIAMI - Some North Miami residents are already giving thanks a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday 200 turkeys were handed out at The NoMi Village to make sure no one goes without this holiday season. "Every year I make three turkeys," Exume Dieunite told CBS4's Teri Hornstein.She said she'll have a full house for Thanksgiving; four adult children, grandchildren, and lots of love to go around. Exume said without giveaways like this one, her family's holiday would look very different. With rising food prices, many people are struggling right now making...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
wild941.com

Florida’s Number One Tourist Trap Will Surprise You

When I first read about this, I was shocked. According to Merriam Webster, the definition of a Tourist Trap is, “a place that attracts and exploits tourists.” I automatically thought Disney or somewhere in Miami was gong to be the number one. Nope, I was wrong and so were you. I have never heard of this place, but apparently many people come to Florida and go. According to a study done by BestLife, The Coral Castle Museum Is Floridas number one tourist trap. The Museums website, tell us “the Coral Castle is an everlasting mystery to those who explore it.”
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Father who kidnppaped 6-year-old son appears in court

MIAMI (WSVN) - A father accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son is facing a judge. Jorge Morales appeared in court, Thursday morning. The judge decided to hold him without bond. According to officials, he and the child’s grandmother, Liliam Morales, kidnapped his son and fled to Canada. Liliam was...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Grand Opening of Publix On Old Cutler Road

On November 3, Mayor Tim Meerbott, Vice Mayor Michael Callahan, Council Member Suzy Lord, and Council Member-Elect Richard Ramirez joined the Publix leadership team and staff to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open their new location. The new store is approximately 55,000 square feet and is located at 20951...
CUTLER BAY, FL
secretmiami.com

These Irresistibly Cute Pet Homes Are Popping Up In Aventura Mall

With the holidays coming up, you’re probably out buying gifts and wrapping them up for your loved ones. There’s even a chance you might have strolled through Aventura Mall recently in search of the perfect gift and wondered, “What’s up with all these pet homes?”. Well,...
AVENTURA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down

Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Brand New Tropical Masterpiece with Breathtaking Views in Bay Harbor Islands Hit The Market for $25 Million

9530 W Broadview Drive Home in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida for Sale. 9530 W Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, Florida is a tropical modern masterpiece with architecture by Choeff Levy Fischman, interior design by CBDesign, developed by Gamma Construction, evokes the essence of Miami Beach sophistication. This Home in Bay Harbor Islands offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9530 W Broadview Drive, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Daniel Hertzberg (Phone: 305-341-6944) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: Kendall couple continues its commitment to feed those in need

MIAMI - During the height of the pandemic in 2020, Lauren and Ken Mason found themselves out of work and with an overstock of food. Seeing the community's urgent need for food, they turned their Kendall home into a headquarters. CBS Miami first introduced you to them in November last year when they were settling into the routine of delivering ready-to-eat meals to community fridges. Since then, it has become a passionate commitment that continues to evolve. Lauren said it is fulfilling and pretty surprising."We look back and it's been life-changing really because you know we never expected to do so much in a year,"...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Be stylish and chic with finds at Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah

Fashion and style don’t need to be new. There’s something called vintage, and there’s a huge trend called thrifting where you find one-of-a-kind pieces for incredible prices. When I went into Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah, I was skeptical … but I left with a bag full of treasures.
HIALEAH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Dolphin Mall is a Magical Winter Wonderland with 18th annual snowfall tradition, photos with Santa, and more

If you’re making your list and checking it twice, be sure to check out what’s in store at Miami-Dade County’s largest outlet and retail value shopping center this holiday season. Dolphin Mall is celebrating the start of the winter holidays by teaming up with Jackson Health System to host its annual “Photos with Santa” event, beginning Friday Nov. 18 through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

