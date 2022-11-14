Read full article on original website
10 Remote Jobs That Anyone Can Do
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job but are worried about your lack of experience, or you're making a career transition and don't know which types of jobs you are qualified for,...
The Best Paid Remote Jobs and How to Get Them
Here are some of the best-paid fully-remote jobs in the U.S. and how to get them
Employers Need Workers. Now They're Realizing The Untapped Talent of These People.
Remote work, combined with a tight labor market, explains why this group is being hired at a higher rate, according to the researcher's analysis.
AOL Corp
Hiring remote disabled workers could help close the labor gap, economist says
The end to America’s nationwide labor shortage is still not in sight, but some economists suggest that having a more diversely-abled workforce in today’s hybrid work culture could help solve it. The switch to working from home or through a hybrid model as a result of COVID increased...
Here Are the Industries That Workers Are Leaving the Fastest
The remote worker who jets off to Bali newly unburdened by the crutches of office life makes for provocative headlines but is not the reality of what the Great Resignation is -- the majority of people who quit their jobs in the last few years came from service and retail.
Your route to startup success: seven tips from business owners
From focusing on the stuff you’re good at to creating an informal advisory board, here’s how to succeed in business and enjoy the journey at the same time
woodworkingnetwork.com
Canadian cabinet company plans $45 million investment to automate factories
SAINT-ANACLET-DE-LESSARD, Q.C. -- Groupe Miralis plans to invest $45 million for the start-up of two new high-automation manufacturing furniture plants, one in Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard (near Rimouski) and another in Québec City. The Lower Saint-Laurent region-based company produces durable, high-quality kitchen cabinet manufacturing. With these major investments, Miralis hopes to not...
CNBC
Laid-off tech workers could get $100,000 to start their own companies from this VC firm
In just two weeks, tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs in Silicon Valley after Twitter, Meta, Stripe and other tech companies laid off double-digit percentages of their workforce. More job cuts in the tech sector could follow in the weeks to come: Google and Amazon have recently...
protocol.com
Climate tech could provide laid-off engineers with a soft landing
Hello and happy Taylor Swift presale day to all who celebrate. Today’s newsletter will not be a treatise on how “Snow on the Beach” is a climate change song, as tempting as it may be. Instead, we’re diving into the climate tech leaders who are welcoming laid-off tech workers, as well as why two-wheelers are the future of EVs.
ZDNet
Developer jobs: Nearly a third of top tech roles remain empty, say recruiters
Nearly a third of key software roles are going unfilled as a result of hiring pressures and market shortages, according to a workforce study of more than 3,400 senior technology professionals. A survey conducted by coding platforms CoderPad and CodinGame found that 30% of companies struggled to hire software engineers,...
A quarter of entrepreneurs said holiday sales will determine if their businesses can survive in 2023. Here are 2 strategies they're implementing to save them.
In the last two years, small-business owners have faced challenges during the holidays. Now, they've creating solutions to solve them.
salestechstar.com
Deloitte Names Shipfusion as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Shipfusion has ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Shipfusion grew 365 % from 2018 to 2021. Shipfusion has been the technology and operational partner...
How a recession could be a huge opportunity for 'upstream' startups
The need to harden supply chains, combined with a suppressed investor appetite for consumer tech, could add up to big rounds for 'upstream' startups.
CNBC
The four-day workweek is new standard for 40% of companies, EY survey finds
An EY report found that 40% of surveyed companies have or plan to have a four-day workweek. Of the employers surveyed, 70% have adopted a hybrid approach. Fifty-eight percent of surveyed executives plan to improve or expand their commercial real estate portfolios. A cooling economy, rising mortgage rates and mass...
Why Web3 is the future of the internet
As society continues to integrate technology into every aspect of life, emerging Web3 tech drives the creators and innovators who envision the future of a decentralized internet.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Top 5 Marketplace Business Models to Explore for Your Startup in 2023
The startups now provide quality services for their customers more quickly and efficiently. Customer-oriented online businesses are flourishing immensely and are highly supported by the audience at large. If you are looking for business model ideas for your online marketplace. You have come to the right place. Here, you’ll get...
Tom Brady’s Charity Is Good at Giving Money—to His Own For-Profit Company
Star NFL quarterback Tom Brady has had a rough year. The seven-time Super Bowl champ came out of retirement—reportedly wrecking his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen—to play a rocky season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And the player and his ex-wife could now lose their sizable investment in collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which filed for bankruptcy and is reportedly missing at least $1 billion in client funds. The couple took an equity stake in FTX last year as part of a deal that made them brand ambassadors. On Tuesday, investors filed a class-action lawsuit against Brady, Bündchen, and FTX’s other...
Looking ahead, here’s how we can support the health care workforce of a changing Kansas
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Jordan is the president of the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. Health care is vital for our communities — and under increasing pressure. In part […] The post Looking ahead, here’s how we can support the health care workforce of a changing Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Weave Ranks on Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005315/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
