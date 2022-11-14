ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

10 Remote Jobs That Anyone Can Do

If you're just out of college and ready to find a job but are worried about your lack of experience, or you're making a career transition and don't know which types of jobs you are qualified for,...
TheStreet

Here Are the Industries That Workers Are Leaving the Fastest

The remote worker who jets off to Bali newly unburdened by the crutches of office life makes for provocative headlines but is not the reality of what the Great Resignation is -- the majority of people who quit their jobs in the last few years came from service and retail.
woodworkingnetwork.com

Canadian cabinet company plans $45 million investment to automate factories

SAINT-ANACLET-DE-LESSARD, Q.C. -- Groupe Miralis plans to invest $45 million for the start-up of two new high-automation manufacturing furniture plants, one in Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard (near Rimouski) and another in Québec City. The Lower Saint-Laurent region-based company produces durable, high-quality kitchen cabinet manufacturing. With these major investments, Miralis hopes to not...
protocol.com

Climate tech could provide laid-off engineers with a soft landing

Hello and happy Taylor Swift presale day to all who celebrate. Today’s newsletter will not be a treatise on how “Snow on the Beach” is a climate change song, as tempting as it may be. Instead, we’re diving into the climate tech leaders who are welcoming laid-off tech workers, as well as why two-wheelers are the future of EVs.
ZDNet

Developer jobs: Nearly a third of top tech roles remain empty, say recruiters

Nearly a third of key software roles are going unfilled as a result of hiring pressures and market shortages, according to a workforce study of more than 3,400 senior technology professionals. A survey conducted by coding platforms CoderPad and CodinGame found that 30% of companies struggled to hire software engineers,...
CNBC

The four-day workweek is new standard for 40% of companies, EY survey finds

An EY report found that 40% of surveyed companies have or plan to have a four-day workweek. Of the employers surveyed, 70% have adopted a hybrid approach. Fifty-eight percent of surveyed executives plan to improve or expand their commercial real estate portfolios. A cooling economy, rising mortgage rates and mass...
CNN

Why Web3 is the future of the internet

As society continues to integrate technology into every aspect of life, emerging Web3 tech drives the creators and innovators who envision the future of a decentralized internet.
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
HackerNoon

Top 5 Marketplace Business Models to Explore for Your Startup in 2023

The startups now provide quality services for their customers more quickly and efficiently. Customer-oriented online businesses are flourishing immensely and are highly supported by the audience at large. If you are looking for business model ideas for your online marketplace. You have come to the right place. Here, you’ll get...
TheDailyBeast

Tom Brady’s Charity Is Good at Giving Money—to His Own For-Profit Company

Star NFL quarterback Tom Brady has had a rough year. The seven-time Super Bowl champ came out of retirement—reportedly wrecking his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen—to play a rocky season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And the player and his ex-wife could now lose their sizable investment in collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which filed for bankruptcy and is reportedly missing at least $1 billion in client funds. The couple took an equity stake in FTX last year as part of a deal that made them brand ambassadors. On Tuesday, investors filed a class-action lawsuit against Brady, Bündchen, and FTX’s other...
FLORIDA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Looking ahead, here’s how we can support the health care workforce of a changing Kansas

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Jordan is the president of the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. Health care is vital for our communities — and under increasing pressure. In part […] The post Looking ahead, here’s how we can support the health care workforce of a changing Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Weave Ranks on Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005315/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy