In 2020, Yvelisse Boucher experienced numbness in her arm and leg and thought maybe she pinched a nerve or slept on her side wrong. At the time, she didn’t have health insurance so she didn’t seek treatment. Months later, when she had health insurance, she learned that the numbness wasn’t a pinched nerve or from a bad night of sleep — she had experienced stroke after running out of insulin to treat her Type 2 diabetes. She was stunned.

3 DAYS AGO