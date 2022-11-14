ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

TODAY family sends love to Al Roker after he shared he's in the hospital

For those who've wondered why they haven't seen Al Roker's smiling face on TODAY recently, the weatherman-and-more has just revealed the reason for his absence. On Friday, Nov. 18, he shared on Instagram that he's currently in the hospital. "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,"...
TODAY.com

She blamed a pinched nerve for numbness in her arm. Uncontrolled diabetes caused a stroke

In 2020, Yvelisse Boucher experienced numbness in her arm and leg and thought maybe she pinched a nerve or slept on her side wrong. At the time, she didn’t have health insurance so she didn’t seek treatment. Months later, when she had health insurance, she learned that the numbness wasn’t a pinched nerve or from a bad night of sleep — she had experienced stroke after running out of insulin to treat her Type 2 diabetes. She was stunned.
TODAY.com

As an adoptee, I never looked like my family. Then I had a daughter

Whenever I look at my adoptive family, I see my dad’s full head of hair in my oldest brother. I see my mom’s rounded nose in my other brother, and they all share blue eyes. When I look at my reflection, I’m proud of my dark, almond-shaped Korean...
TODAY.com

Kaley Cuoco is 'halfway' there with pregnancy

Kaley Cuoco is bumpin’ along with her pregnancy. The “Flight Attendant” actor showed off her growing bump in a series of mirror selfies shared on her Instagram story. “Halfway @tommyprelphrey,” she wrote in a story where she shoved off her growing belly. In another photo, she...
TODAY.com

'Exercise snacks' will help keep your fitness routine on track — and reduce stress

It’s that time of year again. When you're busy juggling family events and festive parties, it's easy to forget about your fitness routine for the holiday season. But you don't have to deprive yourself of the stress-busting benefits of exercise — or of fun — when you need it most! You can find ways to fit fitness in in small amounts that will help you find a healthy balance.
TODAY.com

Modern play dates are the worst: My 1980s mom had it right

As a kid in the ‘80s, my playdates were spent in wood-paneled basements slurping juice boxes and playing Super Mario Bros. Occasionally a mom would break out some Shrinky-Dinks, but then she’d disappear, and we’d go back to cutting worms in half or sliding down the stairs head-first in a sleeping bag.

