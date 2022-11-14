Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Eater
17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles
Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 18 - 20
Check out the latest in toys and collectibles at DesignerCon. View the future of the auto industry at the L.A. Auto Show. Visit the Enchanted Forest of Light. Attend Bob Baker Marionette Theater's telethon.
5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now
Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
Eater
Howlin’ Ray’s Pasadena Is Already the Most Scorching-Hot Opening of the Year
Remember 2016, when Nashville-style hot chicken was still fairly hard to find in Los Angeles? Locals sampled the regional dish by way of an occasional pop-up by Hotville Chicken’s Kim Prince, and by visiting the Howlin’ Ray’s truck, which launched in 2015. Fast-forward to 2022. Google “hot...
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
Complex
LOEWE Opens Los Angeles Flagship in Beverly Hills
LOEWE’s new flagship in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles is now open. The Rodeo Drive space, which boasts a design based on creative director Jonathan Anderson’s Casa LOEWE concept, brings men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces together with a collection of art and pottery across 3,067 square feet. Taking charge in the larger design is the color blue, which leads the intended experience while serving as a nod to the oft-blue skies of a limitlessly beautiful California.
Breakfast Republic Will Soon Come to Long Beach’s Balmy Belmont Shore
The eccentric a.m. eatery is gearing up to take over Boubouffe Mediterranean Grille on the open and airy corner of 2nd Street and Pomona Avenue
L.A. Weekly
5 Awesome Things to do in Los Angeles in November
The sunny city of Los Angeles is the place many Hollywood celebrities call home, featuring everything from fantastic beaches, grand mansions, and the famed Hollywood sign. If you’re visiting the City of Angels, there are probably lots of exciting things to do that you haven’t tried out yet. Did you know that this city is home to several haunted sites where famous people have either died or sustained severe injuries?
foxla.com
This LA dessert shop is the best in California, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - If you've got a sweet tooth, turns out you don't have to go too far to get the best desserts in California. Yelp recently ranked where you can get the best pastries in every state and California's is right here in Los Angeles. Artelice Patisserie - which...
SFGate
The Tam O’Shanter, L.A.’s Original Theme Restaurant, Celebrates 100 Years of Hollywood History
Los Angeles has a handful of restaurants that are a century old, but only one that’s been operated by the same family in the same location for all 100 years — the Tam O’Shanter on Los Feliz Blvd. The whimsical half-timbered building is now known as a...
fb101.com
Great White Expands Los Angeles Footprint to Third Location in West Hollywood
Great White Partners announces today the official opening of its third location in Los Angeles. Located on Melrose Avenue in the heart of West Hollywood, Great White – Melrose is the latest in the Los Angeles-based, Australian-owned brand’s growing portfolio of all-day cafes and lifestyle destinations offering an unmistakably curated blend of food & beverage, art, architecture, design, music and beyond.
easyreadernews.com
After a decade of conflict over Sand Dune Park, Manhattan Beach forged a lasting peace
Over the past six months, Manhattan Beach’s public works department removed 100 tons of dead vegetation, planted 320 trees and plants, installed new irrigation, and refurbished the utility building at Sand Dune Park. And trucked 650 tons of sand from the bottom of the dune, and dumped it at the top of the dune.
Rolling Loud music festival in Inglewood announces headliners
Headliners for Rolling Loud, the “world’s largest hip-hop festival,” have been announced for the much-anticipated 2023 festival in Inglewood this spring. The three-day event will be taking over Hollywood Park on the grounds next to SoFi Stadium from March 3-5 in 2023. Headliners announced for the fest include Travis Scott, Future, and Playboi Carti with […]
Independent Gardena Cinema in South Bay offers old fashioned movie-going experience
Gardena Cinema was the last single-screen theater in the South Bay that shut down during the pandemic. It first opened in the mid-40s! They've just had a grand reopening and are trying to keep the old fashioned movie-going experience alive.
foxla.com
These 37 California restaurants just got added to the Michelin Guide
LOS ANGELES - Whether you're in the mood for sushi or Italian, French, or a classic burger and fries, California is chock-full of restaurants offering something for everyone. The Michelin Guide recently added 37 restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual revealing of the full selection on Dec. 5 at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
orangecountyzest.com
Holiday Activities at Fashion Island
Immerse yourself in the festive ambiance and relaxed elegance that radiates throughout Fashion Island during the holiday season. It’s where you belong, all season long. Beginning this Friday, November 18 fill your nights with the lively sights and sounds of our beautifully choreographed tree lightings from 5:30pm – 7:30pm every half hour through Monday, January 2.
Nas’ Los Angeles Home Burglarized
The Calabasas home of the "King's Disease III" rapper was burglarized over the weekend. Police are investigating.
2urbangirls.com
Body found in LA River in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A body has been found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department was called to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and the LA River for a possible unresponsive body in the water around 7 a.m., Monday Morning. They quickly...
The Santa Anas Are Coming. What You Need To Know
How to limit fire risk when winds start to blow
Man missing in WeHo
A middle-aged man has gone missing in West Hollywood. Shawn Kelby Lee, who goes by Kelby, mid-40s to early 50s, hasn’t been seen since last week. He was staying with friends at an apartment on the 1200 block of North Hayworth Ave. in West Hollywood when an unknown situation arose that forced him out onto the streets.
