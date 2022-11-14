ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now

Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

LOEWE Opens Los Angeles Flagship in Beverly Hills

LOEWE’s new flagship in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles is now open. The Rodeo Drive space, which boasts a design based on creative director Jonathan Anderson’s Casa LOEWE concept, brings men’s and women’s ready-to-wear pieces together with a collection of art and pottery across 3,067 square feet. Taking charge in the larger design is the color blue, which leads the intended experience while serving as a nod to the oft-blue skies of a limitlessly beautiful California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

5 Awesome Things to do in Los Angeles in November

The sunny city of Los Angeles is the place many Hollywood celebrities call home, featuring everything from fantastic beaches, grand mansions, and the famed Hollywood sign. If you’re visiting the City of Angels, there are probably lots of exciting things to do that you haven’t tried out yet. Did you know that this city is home to several haunted sites where famous people have either died or sustained severe injuries?
LOS ANGELES, CA
fb101.com

Great White Expands Los Angeles Footprint to Third Location in West Hollywood

Great White Partners announces today the official opening of its third location in Los Angeles. Located on Melrose Avenue in the heart of West Hollywood, Great White – Melrose is the latest in the Los Angeles-based, Australian-owned brand’s growing portfolio of all-day cafes and lifestyle destinations offering an unmistakably curated blend of food & beverage, art, architecture, design, music and beyond.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Rolling Loud music festival in Inglewood announces headliners

Headliners for Rolling Loud, the “world’s largest hip-hop festival,” have been announced for the much-anticipated 2023 festival in Inglewood this spring.  The three-day event will be taking over Hollywood Park on the grounds next to SoFi Stadium from March 3-5 in 2023. Headliners announced for the fest include Travis Scott, Future, and Playboi Carti with […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

These 37 California restaurants just got added to the Michelin Guide

LOS ANGELES - Whether you're in the mood for sushi or Italian, French, or a classic burger and fries, California is chock-full of restaurants offering something for everyone. The Michelin Guide recently added 37 restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual revealing of the full selection on Dec. 5 at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountyzest.com

Holiday Activities at Fashion Island

Immerse yourself in the festive ambiance and relaxed elegance that radiates throughout Fashion Island during the holiday season. It’s where you belong, all season long. Beginning this Friday, November 18 fill your nights with the lively sights and sounds of our beautifully choreographed tree lightings from 5:30pm – 7:30pm every half hour through Monday, January 2.
2urbangirls.com

Body found in LA River in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A body has been found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department was called to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and the LA River for a possible unresponsive body in the water around 7 a.m., Monday Morning. They quickly...
LONG BEACH, CA
WEHOville.com

Man missing in WeHo

A middle-aged man has gone missing in West Hollywood. Shawn Kelby Lee, who goes by Kelby, mid-40s to early 50s, hasn’t been seen since last week. He was staying with friends at an apartment on the 1200 block of North Hayworth Ave. in West Hollywood when an unknown situation arose that forced him out onto the streets.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

