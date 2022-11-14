Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Pontiac motorcyclist dead after crashing on icy road; alcohol considered factor
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after he crashed his motorcycle on an icy road early Thursday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Miner, 30, was riding his 2016 Yamaha motorcycle east on Montcalm near Glenwood in Pontiac around 2:25 a.m. when he lost control, hit a curb, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
fox2detroit.com
Northbound M-10 reopened after chain-reaction crash closed road near Telegraph in Southfield
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - All northbound lanes of M-10 are now open after a three-vehicle crash closed the road for hours near Telegraph in Southfield. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash just before 3 p.m. According to Michigan State Police, a driver was traveling north when she...
The Oakland Press
Police: Warren man shoots at woman’s car in Hazel Park road rage incident
A Warren motorist is charged with felony assault after police say he fired a handgun and hit a woman’s car in a Hazel Park road rage incident. Suspect Richard Kovacik, 57, was arraigned Wednesday in Hazel Park 43rd District Court on a charge of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder and his bond set at $10,000 cash.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Novi Road closed while police investigate crash that killed 67-year-old man, hospitalized woman
NOVI, Mich. – A 67-year-old man from Novi was killed after his vehicle collided with another on Novi Road. The crash happened Wednesday (Nov. 16) morning between Trans X Road and Gen Mar. Police said that the initial investigation indicates the 67-year-old man was traveling northbound when he lost...
fox2detroit.com
Novi man killed after driving over black ice, spinning out and crashing into oncoming car
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A traffic crash in Novi left en elderly person dead after his vehicle spun out on black ice. Novi police confirmed the fatal accident happened around 7 a.m. on Novi road when a 67-year-old resident driving northbound lost control, veered into an oncoming lane and struck another car.
whmi.com
Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified
The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
WNEM
Several crashes reported; NB US-23 closed in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound US-23 is closed at the Clyde Road exit in Livingston County due to a crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 8pm tonight. The freeway was closed due to the crash. MDOT also reported a crash in Genesee County...
Dangerous Michigan Intersections: Here Are the Worst in Oakland County
In a continuing series, we're looking at the most dangerous intersections throughout the state of Michigan. This time, we'll take a look at the worst intersections in Oakland County. SEE ALSO: Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?. Driving in Detroit (and even many...
30 Armed Thieves Steal 13 Vehicles From Detroit Dealership
An organized group of thieves stormed a Detroit Metro area car dealership and drove away with 13 vehicles. According to Fox 2 Detroit, 30 criminals invaded the Genesee County dealer early Monday morning and exchanged gunfire with the on-duty security guard. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the criminal gang...
downriversundaytimes.com
Man shot multiple times at Allen Park motel; suspect arrested
A Detroit man was arraigned Nov. 15 at the 24th District Court after being accused of a shooting Nov. 12 at Allen Park Motor Lodge. Christopher Deandre Jones-Weathers, 23, pleaded not guilty to four counts: attempted assault with intent to murder, assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, and two weapons felony firearm charges.
60-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Ingham County (Stockbridge Township, MI)
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Friday evening. The accident occurred at the intersection of Stockbridge Road and Dexter Trail at about 6:30 p.m.
Cops respond to CVS about drunk man, who tells them he did 4-5 shots of Fireball before driving
Troy Police responded to a CVS store on a report that man who was “believed to be drunk” was trying to leave the store to get into his vehicle and drive.
U-Prep Detroit shares legacy of Northville couple killed in car crash
From Northville Township, to Dexter, to the city of Detroit, communities in southeast Michigan are in mourning this week after the loss of Northville couple Manal Kadry and Omar Salamen on November 12
The Oakland Press
Preliminary exam set for man accused in Farmington shooting
A preliminary exam is scheduled for a Farmington Hills felon accused of shooting another man outside a Farmington residence. Matthew Miquel Jones, 40, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon for the Nov.1 shooting at 33230 Slocum Street. At the preliminary exam set for Dec. 9, Judge Marla Parker of 47th District Court will be presented with evidence and decide if there’s probable cause for the case to move forward.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a deadly crash on I-75 at Joslyn Road is linked to search for suspects at Oakland University
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A deadly crash on southbound I-75 at Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills involved a Ford Mustang that had been stolen out of Genesee County, officials said. Crews were dispatched to the fiery crash at 4 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 14) after the vehicle crashed on the exit ramp. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have not yet identified the driver.
HometownLife.com
Latest shooting threat at South Lyon East High locks down school
South Lyon East High School students were locked down most of Wednesday afternoon due to discovery of a shooting threat and were being dismissed more than an hour after the end of the school day. All on-site after school extracurricular activities have been cancelled for Nov. 16. An email from...
19-year-old accused of transporting deceased Roseville woman's body in truck charged with murder
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office added additional charges on Tuesday and arraigned Stephen Freeman, 19, with felony murder after he was accused of causing the death of a 62-year-old Roseville woman and transporting her body in a truck.
The Oakland Press
Sentencing date scheduled for teen killer of Pontiac couple, 2018 shootings happened over plan to steal marijuana
A Pontiac man convicted nearly four years ago for the shooting deaths of a couple that reportedly happened during a robbery of marijuana has a sentencing date. Jordan Garcia-Tinoco, who was two weeks past his 17th birthday when he was involved in the murder of Cahla Richardson, 23, and Justin Flores, 34, is to be sentenced March 1, 2023 by Oakland County Circuit Judge Nanci Grant. An earlier sentencing date was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions at the courthouse and other matters, but at last it appears the case is clearly headed to conclusion.
