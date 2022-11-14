ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitmore Lake, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Pontiac motorcyclist dead after crashing on icy road; alcohol considered factor

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after he crashed his motorcycle on an icy road early Thursday. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Miner, 30, was riding his 2016 Yamaha motorcycle east on Montcalm near Glenwood in Pontiac around 2:25 a.m. when he lost control, hit a curb, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac man dies in crash on icy roadway

Oakland County Sheriff’s officials are blaming icy roads as a factor in Pontiac resident Nicholas Miner’s death Thursday morning. He was 30. Minor was on a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle, headed east on Montcalm near Glenwood just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday when he lost control of the vehicle, according to police. The motorcycle hit a curb, ejecting Minor, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Warren man shoots at woman’s car in Hazel Park road rage incident

A Warren motorist is charged with felony assault after police say he fired a handgun and hit a woman’s car in a Hazel Park road rage incident. Suspect Richard Kovacik, 57, was arraigned Wednesday in Hazel Park 43rd District Court on a charge of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder and his bond set at $10,000 cash.
HAZEL PARK, MI
whmi.com

Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified

The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
FOWLERVILLE, MI
CarBuzz.com

30 Armed Thieves Steal 13 Vehicles From Detroit Dealership

An organized group of thieves stormed a Detroit Metro area car dealership and drove away with 13 vehicles. According to Fox 2 Detroit, 30 criminals invaded the Genesee County dealer early Monday morning and exchanged gunfire with the on-duty security guard. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the criminal gang...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Man shot multiple times at Allen Park motel; suspect arrested

A Detroit man was arraigned Nov. 15 at the 24th District Court after being accused of a shooting Nov. 12 at Allen Park Motor Lodge. Christopher Deandre Jones-Weathers, 23, pleaded not guilty to four counts: attempted assault with intent to murder, assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, and two weapons felony firearm charges.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Preliminary exam set for man accused in Farmington shooting

A preliminary exam is scheduled for a Farmington Hills felon accused of shooting another man outside a Farmington residence. Matthew Miquel Jones, 40, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon for the Nov.1 shooting at 33230 Slocum Street. At the preliminary exam set for Dec. 9, Judge Marla Parker of 47th District Court will be presented with evidence and decide if there’s probable cause for the case to move forward.
FARMINGTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How a deadly crash on I-75 at Joslyn Road is linked to search for suspects at Oakland University

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A deadly crash on southbound I-75 at Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills involved a Ford Mustang that had been stolen out of Genesee County, officials said. Crews were dispatched to the fiery crash at 4 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 14) after the vehicle crashed on the exit ramp. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have not yet identified the driver.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
HometownLife.com

Latest shooting threat at South Lyon East High locks down school

South Lyon East High School students were locked down most of Wednesday afternoon due to discovery of a shooting threat and were being dismissed more than an hour after the end of the school day. All on-site after school extracurricular activities have been cancelled for Nov. 16. An email from...
SOUTH LYON, MI
The Oakland Press

Sentencing date scheduled for teen killer of Pontiac couple, 2018 shootings happened over plan to steal marijuana

A Pontiac man convicted nearly four years ago for the shooting deaths of a couple that reportedly happened during a robbery of marijuana has a sentencing date. Jordan Garcia-Tinoco, who was two weeks past his 17th birthday when he was involved in the murder of Cahla Richardson, 23, and Justin Flores, 34, is to be sentenced March 1, 2023 by Oakland County Circuit Judge Nanci Grant. An earlier sentencing date was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions at the courthouse and other matters, but at last it appears the case is clearly headed to conclusion.
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy