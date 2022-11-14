A preliminary exam is scheduled for a Farmington Hills felon accused of shooting another man outside a Farmington residence. Matthew Miquel Jones, 40, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon for the Nov.1 shooting at 33230 Slocum Street. At the preliminary exam set for Dec. 9, Judge Marla Parker of 47th District Court will be presented with evidence and decide if there’s probable cause for the case to move forward.

FARMINGTON, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO