BoxingNews24.com
Should Jermall Charlo be stripped of WBC 160-lb title for inactivity?
By Allan Fox: Jermall Charlo has been inactive for 17 months since defending his WBC middleweight title against Juan Macias Montiel in June 2021. The WBC has yet to step in and strip the inactive Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) or give him the emeritus tag they give their injured champions if they’ve been sitting inactive for ages.
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol to finish Canelo Alvarez’s career in May – prediction
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez will have his career finished off by Dmitry Bivol next May when he faces him in a rematch. Rather undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) doing the right thing by facing David Benavidez to allow him to dethrone him to become the next star; he’s choosing to face Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) on Cinco de Mayo in a fight that he can’t win.
BoxingNews24.com
Who should Gervonta Davis fight on Jan.7th in DC?
By Brian Webber: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis hasn’t said who he’ll be fighting in his next fight on January 7th in Washington, DC. If Tank is going to fight in DC, the ideal opponent for him is Maryland native Gary Antuanne Russell, who is arguably a far more talented fighter than the guys that he’s been fighting during his career.
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford messing up his bag says Teofimo Lopez on Spence fight not happening
By Chris Williams: Teofimo Lopez says Terence Crawford’s pride messed up the money he could have made fighting Errol Spence Jr for the undisputed welterweight championship. Instead of picking up a load of cash and the chance to become the undisputed champion at 147 against IBF, WBA & WBC 147-lb champ Spence, Crawford pulled out of the negotiations without warning and signed up to fight David Avanesyan on December 10th.
BoxingNews24.com
Jaime Munguia wants Gennadiy Golovkin or Jermall Charlo in 2023
By Dan Ambrose: Jaime Munguia hopes to challenge IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin or WBC belt holder Jermall Charlo in 2023 after he faces Gonzalo Gaston Coria this Saturday night on November 19th on DAZN in Guadalajara, Mexico. With Jermall inactive for the last year and a half, the odds...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez could face Ryder – Parker winner in May
By Dan Ambrose: Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez could face the winner of the November 26th fight between John ‘Gorilla’ Ryder and Zach Parker in a tune-up next May. Canelo wants a rematch against Dmitry Bivol, but he doesn’t want to take it straight away, given how...
BoxingNews24.com
Haney vs. Lomachenko: Is Devin too big for Loma?
By Sam Volz: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will have a tremendous weight advantage when he defends his four belts against Vasyl Lomachenko in their fight in early 2023. The two are still in negotiations, but it’s a given that the fight will be made Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) has...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury wants Deontay Wilder fight in Wembley stadium
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury says he’s interested in defending his WBC heavyweight title against former champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder for a fourth time. Fury believes the fourth fight with Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) would break records if they staged it at Wembley Stadium in London. Whether a fourth can happen between the two fighters is unclear at this time because both guys are going in different directions.
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford vs. Spence: Is Terence supposed to fight for FREE?
By Daniel Echevarria: At first, let me say that I am not a fan of either fighter, but I do enjoy their fights, and they are both very talented. I am more of a fan of the heavyweights like Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, etc.
BoxingNews24.com
Vergil Ortiz gives ‘Boots’ Ennis “trouble” says Robert Garcia
By Dan Ambrose: Trainer Robert Garcia believes the unbeaten Vergil Ortiz Jr will give Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis a lot of “trouble” when or if they fight. Garcia acknowledges that fans will pick ‘Boots’ Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) to beat Vergil, but he says he would have to “kill” him to win that fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez predicting knockout of Jose Pedraza on December 10th on ESPN+
By Chris Williams: Former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez believes he will knock out Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza on December 10th on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York. Teofimo (17-1, 13 KOs) wants to show the fan that he’s improved in his see the second fight since...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia in April on DAZN & Showtime pay-per-view
By Brian Webber: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has revealed that he’ll be taking a tune-up fight against a still-to-be-determined opponent on January 7th, followed by a 136-lb catchweight clash against Ryan Garcia in April. According to Mike Coppinger, the Tank vs. Ryan fight will be in April in...
BoxingNews24.com
Aidos Yerbossynuly out of coma
By Craig Page: Aidos Yerbossynuly is out of his medically induced coma and is showing improvement, according to Dan Rafael. The 31-year-old Kazakhstani Yerbossnuly (16-1, 11 KOs) suffered a brain injury following a 12th round knockout defeat against WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion David Morrell (8-0, 7 KOs) in a SHOWTIME televised mismatch earlier this month on November 5th at the Armory, Minneapolis.
BoxingNews24.com
OFFICIAL: Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Las Vegas!
The biggest rivalry of the modern boxing era will finally settle its score in early 2023 when Southern California superstar “King” Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) takes on Baltimore’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs). Las Vegas, Nevada, the historic home of boxing’s greatest grudge matches, will play host to one of the most anticipated fights to date, as the undefeated fighters put their perfect records on the line in a 12-round, 136-pound catchweight bout.
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol can become undisputed in 2 weight classes in 2023
By Sean Jones: Dmitry Bivol has the opportunity to become a two-divison undisputed champion in 2023 by beating Canelo Alvarez for his super middleweight belts and unified three-belt 175-lb champion Artur Beterbiev. If Bivol can beat Canelo in May for his undisputed championship at 168, and then IBF, WBC &...
BoxingNews24.com
John Ryder talks Canelo Alvarez & Zach Parker
By Jack Tiernan: John Ryder can help his chances of getting a title shot against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez by defeating Zach Parker on November 26th in their fight for interim WBO 168-lb title at the O2 Arena in London. Ryder (31-5, 17 KOs) can make a lot...
BoxingNews24.com
When Is Jaime Munguia Going to Step Up the Competition?
When is Jaime Munguia the No. 1 WBO, No. 2 WBA and WBC, and No. 8 IBF ranked middleweight contender, going to step up the competition to earn a title fight?. With WBC champ Jermall “Hit Man” Charlo, 32-0 with 22 stoppages out of Houston, Texas, not fighting for some 17 months and nothing scheduled, why isn’t the WBC having Munguia, 40-0 with 32 stoppages out of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico and the No. 1 ranked and WBC interim world champion Carlos Adames, 22-1 with 17 stoppages out of the Dominican Republic residing in New York in an eliminator for the title that should be vacated by Charlo not defending for such a long period?
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo to take tune-up in May, then Bivol rematch in September
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez says he plans on taking a tune-up fight next May to see how his surgically repeated left wrist feels before facing WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in September. The 32-year-old Canelo (58-2-2, 39 K) KOs) had surgery on his wrist last month, and he...
BoxingNews24.com
Hrgovic mandatory won’t stop Usyk-Fury fight says Usyk’s promoter
By Barry Holbrook: Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk says Usyk’s IBF-ordered title defense against mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic won’t halt the undisputed clash against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury from happening next. Krassyuk isn’t saying how the undisputed fight between IBF/WBA/WBO champion Usyk and Fury will proceed...
BoxingNews24.com
Mega-fight downloading Tank vs. Ryan
By Vince Dwriter: Fight fans have spent the year 2022 impatiently waiting for a marquee matchup to get finalized, and on November 17, the fans received some thrilling news as Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia both confirmed that in 2023 they will finally face each other inside the squared circle.
