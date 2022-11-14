When is Jaime Munguia the No. 1 WBO, No. 2 WBA and WBC, and No. 8 IBF ranked middleweight contender, going to step up the competition to earn a title fight?. With WBC champ Jermall “Hit Man” Charlo, 32-0 with 22 stoppages out of Houston, Texas, not fighting for some 17 months and nothing scheduled, why isn’t the WBC having Munguia, 40-0 with 32 stoppages out of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico and the No. 1 ranked and WBC interim world champion Carlos Adames, 22-1 with 17 stoppages out of the Dominican Republic residing in New York in an eliminator for the title that should be vacated by Charlo not defending for such a long period?

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO