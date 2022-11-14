Read full article on original website
Harris County DA Kim Ogg launches investigation into election issues
HOUSTON — Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday that her office will conduct an investigation into election issues that frustrated many voters. "Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy. When we get credible complaints of election irregularities, we are statutorily required to investigate," Ogg said in a statement. "That’s why we’ve called for the assistance of the Texas Rangers. The results of their investigation will be turned over to a Harris County grand jury."
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday called for an investigation into “widespread problems” in Houston-area elections during the midterms. “The allegations of election improprieties in our state’s largest county may result from anything ranging from malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct. Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Integrity in the election process is essential. To achieve that standard, a thorough investigation is warranted,” Abbott said in a statement.
Texas lawmakers file bills in response to Uvalde school shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
North Texas State Rep. pushing for bill that abolishes the City of Austin's government
AUSTIN, Texas — A State Representative is pushing for a bill that would abolish the City of Austin’s government and replace it with a “District of Austin.” This would strip away powers from Austin city council along with the mayor and allow elected state leaders to do the job instead.
Texas temporary paper tags are getting a new look to fight against counterfeits
TEXAS, USA — Temporary tags in Texas are getting a new look. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles revealed its redesigned version on Thursday, with new security features aimed at fighting fake paper license plates on vehicles involved in crimes and drivers trying to avoid tolls and registration fees.
Lesley Briones flipped the Harris County Commissioners Court. What’s next?
The former judge reveals her biggest priorities joining the body's bulletproof 4-1 Democrat majority.
BREAKING: Gov. Abbott Calls on Texas Rangers to Investigate Voting Problems in Harris County
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the widespread problems with Harris County's elections last Tuesday. Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more. "I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County," said Governor Abbott. "The allegations of election improprieties in…
Legal experts react to Gov. Abbott declaring an 'invasion' at the border
Gov. Greg Abbott says too many foreigners are crossing the river between ports, and there's no way to know who they all are, but critics say the governor is playing politics. US immigration officials continue to release migrants into downtown Brownsville. A new record number with more than 230,000 migrants...
Gov. Abbott’s concerns about Harris County’s election, and actor Jason Lee documents Galveston (Nov. 15, 2022)
On Tuesday’s show: Gov. Greg Abbott wants to investigate Harris County over what he calls “allegations of improprieties” during last week’s midterm elections. We learn the latest from News 88.7’s Andrew Schneider. Also this hour: A national assessment of 4th and 8th grade students shows...
Texas bill filed to allow pregnant drivers to use HOV lanes
TEXAS, USA — A bill filed in Texas could give an extra advantage for anyone who is driving for two, even if their passenger seats are empty. House Bill No. 521, proposed by representative Briscoe Cain, R-Baytown, would add a new rule allowing pregnant drivers to use HOV lanes, regardless of whether there's another passenger in the vehicle besides the unborn child.
Governor Abbott says no mandatory COVID Vax for students
Austin, Tx (FOX44) – – Governor Greg Abbott Thursday directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements. Instead, Texas law overrides a recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control that added the vaccine...
5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families
HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
Here are the counties where Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke got the most support
AUSTIN, Texas — Less than half of the registered voters in Texas actually cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Just abut 45.9%, or roughly 8.1 million, voted. That's out of more than 17.6 million Texans who are registered to vote, meaning roughly 9.6 million eligible Texans didn't cast ballots.
Gov. Abbott says migrants were bused to Philadelphia
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that a group of migrants was bused to Philadelphia. They are set to arrive at a transit station on Wednesday.
Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son
HOUSTON — (AP) — A Texas inmate seeking to stop his execution over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs is scheduled to die Wednesday evening for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee, 55, is...
Gov. Greg Abbott declares migration to Texas through US-Mexico border to be invasion
TYLER, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott says he has invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. and Texas Constitutions to declare the act of migrants coming into Texas through the U.S. - Mexico border as an invasion. Gov. Abbott says he will "fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures...
Railroad Commission of Texas sends inspectors to site of historic earthquake
ODESSA, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake that hit West Texas Wednesday has the Railroad Commission of Texas investigating. The earthquake, which struck the Mentone area, was big, but not surprising to some experts. "I guess I'd just have to say this doesn't surprise me very much, even though...
120 mph chase with felony suspect in north Harris County ends in wrong-way crash on FM 1960
The cars were left in pieces, including an engine landing the roadway. Yet miraculously, all three people in the suspect vehicle and the driver they hit are expected to survive.
