ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Harris County DA Kim Ogg launches investigation into election issues

HOUSTON — Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday that her office will conduct an investigation into election issues that frustrated many voters. "Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy. When we get credible complaints of election irregularities, we are statutorily required to investigate," Ogg said in a statement. "That’s why we’ve called for the assistance of the Texas Rangers. The results of their investigation will be turned over to a Harris County grand jury."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Hill

Texas governor calls for investigation into Houston-area elections

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday called for an investigation into “widespread problems” in Houston-area elections during the midterms. “The allegations of election improprieties in our state’s largest county may result from anything ranging from malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct. Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Integrity in the election process is essential. To achieve that standard, a thorough investigation is warranted,” Abbott said in a statement.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas lawmakers file bills in response to Uvalde school shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
UVALDE, TX
AOL Corp

Texas governor calls for probe of Election Day problems

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for an investigation into Harris County's elections after several polling places failed to open on time and ran out of paper ballots on Election Day last week. "The allegations of election improprieties in our state's largest county may result from anything ranging from malfeasance to...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Gov. Abbott Calls on Texas Rangers to Investigate Voting Problems in Harris County

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the widespread problems with Harris County's elections last Tuesday. Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more. "I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County," said Governor Abbott. "The allegations of election improprieties in…
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Legal experts react to Gov. Abbott declaring an 'invasion' at the border

Gov. Greg Abbott says too many foreigners are crossing the river between ports, and there's no way to know who they all are, but critics say the governor is playing politics. US immigration officials continue to release migrants into downtown Brownsville. A new record number with more than 230,000 migrants...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas bill filed to allow pregnant drivers to use HOV lanes

TEXAS, USA — A bill filed in Texas could give an extra advantage for anyone who is driving for two, even if their passenger seats are empty. House Bill No. 521, proposed by representative Briscoe Cain, R-Baytown, would add a new rule allowing pregnant drivers to use HOV lanes, regardless of whether there's another passenger in the vehicle besides the unborn child.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Governor Abbott says no mandatory COVID Vax for students

Austin, Tx (FOX44) – – Governor Greg Abbott Thursday directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements. Instead, Texas law overrides a recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control that added the vaccine...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son

HOUSTON — (AP) — A Texas inmate seeking to stop his execution over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs is scheduled to die Wednesday evening for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee, 55, is...
HUNTSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy