Lori Dawn Robinson Williams, 52, of Hamlet, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at her home. She was born in Alamance County on June 28, 1970. Lori previously worked as a dedicated employee with Walmart, Rockingham, in the garden center. Everyone that knew her would share that she was a sweet lady. She was an avid book reader and enjoyed fishing. She dearly loved her family, her children and grandchildren, and never missed a birthday or Christmas.

HAMLET, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO