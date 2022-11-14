ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Authorities identify airmen killed during Wings Over Dallas show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Commemorative Air Force has released the names of all six victims of Saturday's midair collision at Wings Over Dallas.The airmen were killed when two World War II-era military planes collided and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 14. The following are the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash. Terry BarkerCraig HutainKevin "K5" MichelsDan RaganLeonard "Len" RootCurt Rowe"We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow while performing. Please join us...
DALLAS, TX
AFP

Six dead in mid-air collision at Texas WWII show: authorities

Six people were killed when a pair of World-War-II-era planes collided in mid-air at a show in Texas and crashed to the ground in a ball of fire, authorities said Sunday.  After the collision, the planes appeared to break apart into several large pieces before crashing to the ground and exploding in a ball of fire, creating a huge plume of black smoke.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway

DALLAS (AP) — Officials have released the names of the six people killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, on Monday identified the victims as: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin “K5” Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard “Len” Root, and Curt Rowe.
DALLAS, TX
AFP

Two dead as WWII planes collide during Dallas air show

At least two crew members were killed when two World-War-II-era planes collided in mid-air at a show in Dallas, a pilots association said, with witness footage showing Saturday's crash ending in a fiery explosion on the ground. The B-17, a four-engined bomber, played a major role in winning the air war against Germany in World War II. With a workhorse reputation, it became one of the most produced bombers ever.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Experts: Dallas air show crash may lead to more safety rules

While the cause of a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show to commemorate Veterans Day remains unknown, experts said Monday that the accident will likely renew discussion over whether additional safety rules are needed for such events. Safety recommendations made following aircraft accidents at similar events have focused on protecting spectators, pilot medical fitness and aircraft maintenance. “The (Federal Aviation Administration) has tightened airshow requirements. This will certainly raise the debate again,” said Steven Wallace, former director of the FAA’s office of accident investigations. On Monday, officials identified the six men killed Saturday when a World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed in a ball of flames at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show. All six were experienced aviators with years of flight training, including as current and retired airline pilots and retired military pilots.
DALLAS, TX
WLWT 5

Ohio man among six killed in plane crash at Dallas air show

DALLAS — An Ohio man was among the people killed during a demonstration at an air show on Saturday in Dallas, Texas. The crash happened at the Wings Over Dallas Show at the Dallas Executive Airport. A World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed to...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Two vintage airplanes collide and crash during Dallas air show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two vintage airplanes collided and crashed during a flyover at a commemorative air show in Dallas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a statement.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show reenacting a World War II raid when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m., the FAA said. In a press conference, the Commemorative Air Force said B-17s usually run with a crew of four or five people and that only one person was onboard the P-63. The CAF did...
DALLAS, TX
WKBN

Family, friends remember Hilliard man killed in Texas air show crash

DALLAS, Texas (WCMH) — A Hilliard man was among the crewmembers who died after two aircraft collided during a Texas air show. A 30-year member of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol, Major Curtis J. Rowe, 64, died Saturday while performing an aerial demonstration at the Wings Over Dallas air show at the Dallas Executive […]
HILLIARD, OH
CBS DFW

1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
960 The Ref

WWII bomber, fighter aircraft collide midair at Texas airshow

DALLAS — Two WWII-era aircraft collided and crashed to the ground in front of spectators at an airshow in Dallas, Saturday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration said that a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. According to KDFW, the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Friends & family remember former Keller councilman killed at Dallas air show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After the fatal accident at Dallas airshow on Saturday that killed six, people across North Texas are mourning the loss of a former Keller city councilmember who was well-known and respected by many in his community.Pilot Terry Barker was a husband, father and grandfather. Keller Mayor Armin Mizani confirms Barker was one of the six victims."He passed away unfortunately this weekend, honoring the Greatest Generation – but that is who he was," Mizani said.Barker was a pilot for American Airlines for 36 years and retired in 2020. He was a captain and a former army pilot who loved...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

583K+
Followers
66K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy