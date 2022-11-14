Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Texas Rangers will Host the 2024 MLB All Star GameLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
Dallas air show collision: Who are the 6 victims killed?
All six victims killed when B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra collided at the Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow on Saturday have been identified.
Authorities identify airmen killed during Wings Over Dallas show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Commemorative Air Force has released the names of all six victims of Saturday's midair collision at Wings Over Dallas.The airmen were killed when two World War II-era military planes collided and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 14. The following are the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash. Terry BarkerCraig HutainKevin "K5" MichelsDan RaganLeonard "Len" RootCurt Rowe"We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow while performing. Please join us...
Six dead in mid-air collision at Texas WWII show: authorities
Six people were killed when a pair of World-War-II-era planes collided in mid-air at a show in Texas and crashed to the ground in a ball of fire, authorities said Sunday. After the collision, the planes appeared to break apart into several large pieces before crashing to the ground and exploding in a ball of fire, creating a huge plume of black smoke.
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
DALLAS (AP) — Officials have released the names of the six people killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, on Monday identified the victims as: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin “K5” Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard “Len” Root, and Curt Rowe.
Two dead as WWII planes collide during Dallas air show
At least two crew members were killed when two World-War-II-era planes collided in mid-air at a show in Dallas, a pilots association said, with witness footage showing Saturday's crash ending in a fiery explosion on the ground. The B-17, a four-engined bomber, played a major role in winning the air war against Germany in World War II. With a workhorse reputation, it became one of the most produced bombers ever.
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
DALLAS (AP) — A national transportation official probing the cause of a midair crash of two historic military planes during an air show that left six people dead said Sunday that one of the key questions for investigators is why the aircraft were seemingly sharing the same space just before impact.
Experts: Dallas air show crash may lead to more safety rules
While the cause of a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show to commemorate Veterans Day remains unknown, experts said Monday that the accident will likely renew discussion over whether additional safety rules are needed for such events. Safety recommendations made following aircraft accidents at similar events have focused on protecting spectators, pilot medical fitness and aircraft maintenance. “The (Federal Aviation Administration) has tightened airshow requirements. This will certainly raise the debate again,” said Steven Wallace, former director of the FAA’s office of accident investigations. On Monday, officials identified the six men killed Saturday when a World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed in a ball of flames at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show. All six were experienced aviators with years of flight training, including as current and retired airline pilots and retired military pilots.
WLWT 5
Ohio man among six killed in plane crash at Dallas air show
DALLAS — An Ohio man was among the people killed during a demonstration at an air show on Saturday in Dallas, Texas. The crash happened at the Wings Over Dallas Show at the Dallas Executive Airport. A World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed to...
6 killed in collision between World War II planes at Wings Over Dallas air show
Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, erupting in a ball of fire that left onlookers on the ground shocked and dismayed. Six people were onboard the two planes at the time of the crash, the Commemorative...
Two vintage airplanes collide and crash during Dallas air show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two vintage airplanes collided and crashed during a flyover at a commemorative air show in Dallas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a statement.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show reenacting a World War II raid when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m., the FAA said. In a press conference, the Commemorative Air Force said B-17s usually run with a crew of four or five people and that only one person was onboard the P-63. The CAF did...
Family, friends remember Hilliard man killed in Texas air show crash
DALLAS, Texas (WCMH) — A Hilliard man was among the crewmembers who died after two aircraft collided during a Texas air show. A 30-year member of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol, Major Curtis J. Rowe, 64, died Saturday while performing an aerial demonstration at the Wings Over Dallas air show at the Dallas Executive […]
Two vintage military aircraft collide at show in Dallas
Two vintage aircraft collided at an airshow in Dallas on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
WATCH: Planes Collide In Mid-Air During Dallas Airshow
One of the planes was a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress.
Dallas air show collision victim identified as former Keller city councilman and U.S. Army veteran
Terry Barker, a U.S. Army veteran and former Keller city councilman, was one of six people who died during a World War II air show on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.
Dallas air show crash: Official says it's believed 6 people total were on board
DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation...
1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.
WWII bomber, fighter aircraft collide midair at Texas airshow
DALLAS — Two WWII-era aircraft collided and crashed to the ground in front of spectators at an airshow in Dallas, Saturday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration said that a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. According to KDFW, the...
Friends & family remember former Keller councilman killed at Dallas air show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After the fatal accident at Dallas airshow on Saturday that killed six, people across North Texas are mourning the loss of a former Keller city councilmember who was well-known and respected by many in his community.Pilot Terry Barker was a husband, father and grandfather. Keller Mayor Armin Mizani confirms Barker was one of the six victims."He passed away unfortunately this weekend, honoring the Greatest Generation – but that is who he was," Mizani said.Barker was a pilot for American Airlines for 36 years and retired in 2020. He was a captain and a former army pilot who loved...
Grand Prairie police officer killed in late-night crash following a chase
A Grand Prairie police officer died overnight, killed in an on-duty crash while chasing a car with a fake paper dealer tag. Last night, just before 11 p.m. police officer Brandon Tsai crashed into a light pole.
Fort Worth woman wounded in own home by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting
woman is in the hospital after being wounded in a Fort Worth drive-by shooting Monday night. Just past 9 p.m. a 911 caller said a bullet had just come through the window and the caller’s mom was bleeding.
Outsider.com
583K+
Followers
66K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 1